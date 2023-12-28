Verdict

While it’s more of an investment in a cosy night’s sleep than some, the Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket is definitely worth it. Unlike some electric blankets, it made the bed more comfortable rather than less. The adjustable straps for a secure fit, quick heating, flexible settings, timer, and easy-to-use controls means it’s truly difficult to find fault with it.

Pros Adjustable elasticated straps

Independent feet and body heating

12-hour timer Cons Chunky to store

Expensive

Key Features Sizes Available in single, double, king and super king sizes.

Power 65W controls per sleeper (dual controls on double and larger)

Heat control Nine heat settings, with settings for body and feet.

Introduction

It’s not just warmth that leads to a good night’s sleep in the cooler months, but comfort too. That’s where Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket excels, using a lightly padded top to disguise the wires and connections below, with flexible heat settings so neither partner grows too hot or too cold. Available as single, double, king-size, and super king size (the size on test), each of its controls is 65W, meaning that running them at maximum for an hour (based on a 30p per kWh), will cost around 4p.

Design and features

Corner straps with sliders

Dual controls

Nine heat settings

Most electric blankets have swapped cords for elasticated straps but Dreams’ Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket goes one better. Its four corner elasticated straps each have their own slider: meaning that if the elastic should start to stretch or sag, the strap can be tightened for a more secure fit over the blanket’s lifespan.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As well as being handy for active sleepers, the straps can expand to fit mattresses up to 42cm deep (such as deep pillow tops).

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s also easy to keep clean: detach the controls, and it can be laundered on a 30°C cycle, plus it has an anti-allergy coating for sensitive sleepers.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Its dual controls are simple to use and turned on and off by a slider switch.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are three buttons: one for scrolling through nine heat levels for your body, and a second that does the same for your feet, with the third setting the timer in hourly increments up to 12 hours.

An LCD display shows in large numbers what’s been selected, making this a good one for those who have poor eyesight at night.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The super king-size measures 180 x 200cm: covering the average dimensions of a mattress from edge to edge (6ft x 6ft 6in or 180 x 200cm) and comes in a zipped storage bag. Surprisingly, the guarantee is only a year: less than the two or three that come with similarly priced products.

Performance

Easy to fit securely

Comfortable sleep surface

Allow some warm-up time

While the guidance for the Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket suggests switching it on an hour before bedtime, I found that around 20 minutes on the highest setting was adequate most of the time to make it cosy. The 65W controls aren’t the most powerful out there, but they do a pretty good job of delivering heat fast, even through the blanket’s padding. It’s not instant, but it doesn’t take a whole hour to get toasty.

I found using the blanket’s controls to be quick and easy to set. There’s a clear visual guide to what had been selected – whether that’s heat for your body, feet or both – plus the light of the LCD display only stayed on for 10 seconds, so wasn’t intrusive.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Plus, it was incredibly comfy to sleep on. I didn’t feel the wires or where the control connection was located – even though it was in a similar place to other blankets, there was no need to add extra padding to cover it.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You’re ready to invest in a good night’s sleep This blanket brings a lot to the table that others don’t, making it the perfect balance of warmth and comfort. Buy Now You prefer a speedy heat-up and a pocket-friendly price Budget and mid-range designs would probably be a better fit.

Final Thoughts Dreams’ Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket is one for those who’ve found other electric blankets to be lumpy and uncomfortable. Its quilted design doesn’t add much bulk to the bed, yet does an excellent job of concealing wires and hard plastic, so you can enjoy warmth and a soft sleep surface. In an ideal world, it’d be great if the quilted section detached so it could be washed independently, rather than having to wash the whole blanket, but this is minor. If, however, you like heat on demand, you may want to consider one that packs in more power, such as Slumberdown’s Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket or something else from our guide to the best electric blankets. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every heated blanket we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main heated blanket for the review period We record how much power the blanket will use on maximum. We see how evenly the blanket is heated and if there are cold spots.

FAQs What heat settings does the Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket have? Each controller has nine heat settings, split between your body and feet, plus a 12-hour timer.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Heated blanket running cost per hour Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket £0.04 ›