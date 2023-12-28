Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket Review

Unlike some electric blankets, it made the bed more comfortable rather than less.

By Rachel Ogden December 28th 2023 11:30am
Padded and soft, this powerful electric blanket made our bed more comfortable.
There are useful straps that grip tightly.
We couldn't feel the controls when they were plugged in.
Powerful and flexible dual controls let you get the right level of heat where you want it.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

Verdict

While it’s more of an investment in a cosy night’s sleep than some, the Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket is definitely worth it. Unlike some electric blankets, it made the bed more comfortable rather than less. The adjustable straps for a secure fit, quick heating, flexible settings, timer, and easy-to-use controls means it’s truly difficult to find fault with it.

Pros

  • Adjustable elasticated straps
  • Independent feet and body heating
  • 12-hour timer

Cons

  • Chunky to store
  • Expensive

Key Features

  • SizesAvailable in single, double, king and super king sizes.
  • Power65W controls per sleeper (dual controls on double and larger)
  • Heat controlNine heat settings, with settings for body and feet.

Introduction

It’s not just warmth that leads to a good night’s sleep in the cooler months, but comfort too. That’s where Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket excels, using a lightly padded top to disguise the wires and connections below, with flexible heat settings so neither partner grows too hot or too cold. Available as single, double, king-size, and super king size (the size on test), each of its controls is 65W, meaning that running them at maximum for an hour (based on a 30p per kWh), will cost around 4p.

Design and features

  • Corner straps with sliders
  • Dual controls
  • Nine heat settings

Most electric blankets have swapped cords for elasticated straps but Dreams’ Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket goes one better. Its four corner elasticated straps each have their own slider: meaning that if the elastic should start to stretch or sag, the strap can be tightened for a more secure fit over the blanket’s lifespan.

Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket straps
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As well as being handy for active sleepers, the straps can expand to fit mattresses up to 42cm deep (such as deep pillow tops).

Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket attached to bed
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s also easy to keep clean: detach the controls, and it can be laundered on a 30°C cycle, plus it has an anti-allergy coating for sensitive sleepers.

Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket plug for controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Its dual controls are simple to use and turned on and off by a slider switch.

Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are three buttons: one for scrolling through nine heat levels for your body, and a second that does the same for your feet, with the third setting the timer in hourly increments up to 12 hours.

An LCD display shows in large numbers what’s been selected, making this a good one for those who have poor eyesight at night.

Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket cover
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The super king-size measures 180 x 200cm: covering the average dimensions of a mattress from edge to edge (6ft x 6ft 6in or 180 x 200cm) and comes in a zipped storage bag. Surprisingly, the guarantee is only a year: less than the two or three that come with similarly priced products.

Performance

  • Easy to fit securely
  • Comfortable sleep surface
  • Allow some warm-up time

While the guidance for the Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket suggests switching it on an hour before bedtime, I found that around 20 minutes on the highest setting was adequate most of the time to make it cosy. The 65W controls aren’t the most powerful out there, but they do a pretty good job of delivering heat fast, even through the blanket’s padding. It’s not instant, but it doesn’t take a whole hour to get toasty.

I found using the blanket’s controls to be quick and easy to set. There’s a clear visual guide to what had been selected – whether that’s heat for your body, feet or both – plus the light of the LCD display only stayed on for 10 seconds, so wasn’t intrusive.

Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket controls turned on
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Plus, it was incredibly comfy to sleep on. I didn’t feel the wires or where the control connection was located – even though it was in a similar place to other blankets, there was no need to add extra padding to cover it.

Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket padding
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You’re ready to invest in a good night’s sleep

This blanket brings a lot to the table that others don’t, making it the perfect balance of warmth and comfort.

Buy Now

You prefer a speedy heat-up and a pocket-friendly price

Budget and mid-range designs would probably be a better fit.

Final Thoughts

Dreams’ Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket is one for those who’ve found other electric blankets to be lumpy and uncomfortable. Its quilted design doesn’t add much bulk to the bed, yet does an excellent job of concealing wires and hard plastic, so you can enjoy warmth and a soft sleep surface. In an ideal world, it’d be great if the quilted section detached so it could be washed independently, rather than having to wash the whole blanket, but this is minor. If, however, you like heat on demand, you may want to consider one that packs in more power, such as Slumberdown’s Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket or something else from our guide to the best electric blankets.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every heated blanket we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main heated blanket for the review period

We record how much power the blanket will use on maximum.

We see how evenly the blanket is heated and if there are cold spots.

You might like…

Bluetti EP500Pro Review

Bluetti EP500Pro Review

Simon Handby 1 day ago
Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer Review

Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer Review

Rachel Ogden 2 days ago
Salter Fuzion Dual Air Fryer Review

Salter Fuzion Dual Air Fryer Review

Rachel Ogden 3 days ago
Eufy Mach V1 Ultra Review

Eufy Mach V1 Ultra Review

David Ludlow 6 days ago
EZViz RS2 Review

EZViz RS2 Review

David Ludlow 1 week ago
Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Review

Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Review

David Ludlow 1 week ago

FAQs

What heat settings does the Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket have?

Each controller has nine heat settings, split between your body and feet, plus a 12-hour timer.

Trusted Reviews test data

Heated blanket running cost per hour
Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket
£0.04

Full specs

UK RRP
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Heated blanket sizes
Heated blanket type
Heated blanket number of heat options
Heated blanket dual controls
Heated blanket overheat protection
Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket
£80
2023
19/12/2023
Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket
Single, Double, King, Super King
Undersheet
9
Yes
Yes
Rachel Ogden
By Rachel Ogden

Rachel covers kitchen and lifestyle tech for Trusted Reviews. She has written extensively about interiors for over 19 years, covering everything from kitchen worktops to flooring and storage for title…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words