If you don’t need a timer or multiple heat settings – but you do want to be able to warm one side of a bed while the other remains cool – the Silentnight Yours & Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket is a great choice. It’s easy to flick on and off, feels thicker and comfier than cheaper blankets and, thanks to long elasticated straps, can be put on and taken off a mattress in seconds. However, like with many other electric blankets, the control attachments sit right at shoulder height, so you may need some extra cushioning.

Pros Three heat levels

Washable

Easy to use Cons No timer

Control attachment can be uncomfortable

Straps may stretch over time

Availability UK RRP: £45

Key Features Sizes Available in double and king sizes.

Power Dual 60W controls, which will cost a maximum of 4p per hour (assuming 34p per kWh).

Heat Three heat settings per side (temperature in °C not disclosed).

Unlike some electric blanket manufacturers, Silentnight specialises in all things to do with beds, so it’s no wonder that its Yours & Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket ticks many boxes.

Washable, easy to use and with two controls, so each sleeper can choose their preferred heat, it’s the perfect solution for a cosy bed throughout winter without blowing the budget. It’s available in two sizes – double (the size I tested) and king – so, sadly, super-king mattress owners are out of luck. Each control is an efficient 60W, meaning that running both at maximum for an hour (based on a 34p per kWh), will cost slightly more than 4p.

Design and Features

Dual controls

No bright displays

Three temperatures

While some electric blankets come with settings galore, the Yours & Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket is beautifully basic. There’s no timer or display to grapple with come bedtime – just two controls with three heat settings each and a single small light to show when the blanket is switched on.

A slider allows you to cycle up through the heat settings, or you can go straight from 0 to 3, thanks to a 0 at each end. This means that you can turn off the heat easily while you’re in bed or in the dark (it’s suitable for all-night use), knowing that whether you push the slider up or down all the way, it’ll turn the blanket off. It also features overheating protection.

The double size measures 137 x 150cm, providing plenty of width for the average dimensions of a mattress (4ft 6in x 6ft 3in or 135 x 190cm), but not covering the pillow area. Detach the controls and the blanket can be machine-washed on a wool setting. Sadly, there’s no bag for storage – only a box. However, one advantage that this blanket has over others is a generous three-year guarantee.

Performance

Easy to fit

Wires don’t dig in

Fast heat-up

The first thing you’ll notice about the Yours & Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket is how it attaches to the mattress. Rather than cords, or even elasticated corners, it features two elasticated straps that run under the mattress, helping it to be easily secured.

The controls attach at either side towards the top, forming a white plastic lump around where your shoulders would be. I found this fairly uncomfortable as I slept and needed to add padding to prevent the attachment from digging into me. The blanket itself feels reassuringly thick, though, and I didn’t feel any of the wires.

Heat-up is fast: on average it took around 10mins for the blanket to feel warm to the touch. As someone who’s light-sensitive at night, I appreciated that the controls only featured one small unobtrusive light to show that the blanket was switched on. Both power cables detach for cleaning – while some controls can be difficult to detach, I found it easy with this blanket.

Should you buy it? If you’d like the setting flexibility of twin controls but also an electric blanket that’ll last, this is a brilliant choice. If you often forget to turn on your electric blanket before bed or switch it on and don’t go to bed for hours, pick a model with a timer.

Final Thoughts If you’re looking for a mid-priced electric blanket that’ll deliver a toasty warm bed year after year, Silentnight’s Yours & Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket is an excellent option. It’s affordable to run and the twin controls make it easy for one partner to feel snug without the other overheating. The placement of the controls could do with more thought, but other than that, it’s comfy and incredibly user-friendly. For those who want more choice over heat settings, the Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket is more of an investment but provides extra versatility. Alternatively, if you’re looking to spend less, the Vonhaus Electric Heated Under Blanket has dual controls but is more affordable. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every electric blanket we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test for at least two weeks. We use temperature sensors to monitor the internal temperature to help us accurately compare models from different manufacturers.

FAQs How many controls does the Silentnight Yours & Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket have? This model has dual controls: one for each side of the bed. What sizes is the Silentnight Yours & Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket available in? It’s available in double and king sizes only.

Trusted Reviews Test Data ‹ Heated blanket running cost per hour Silentnight Yours&Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket £0.04 ›

Full Specs ‹ UK RRP Model Number Heated blanket sizes Heated blanket type Heated blanket minimum temperature Heated blanket number of heat options Heated blanket dual controls Heated blanket overheat protection Silentnight Yours&Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket £45 Silentnight Yours & Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket Double, King Undersheet -2 °C 3 Yes Yes ›

