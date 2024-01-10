Verdict

Key Specifications Review Price: £199.99

There’s no getting away from the fact that the Monogram by Beurer Konnect Smart Blanket is expensive as electric blankets go. Yet what it offers is refreshingly different: the ability to control it remotely is handy, although you may be limited as to which device controls it, while its neatly concealed connections remove the bugbear of a lump of plastic digging into your shoulders. Plus, its fitted design is ideal for active sleepers.

Introduction

Electric blanket design hasn’t moved on a huge amount since the 1980s and most are still a wired blanket that straps onto a mattress. The Monogram by Beurer Konnect Smart Blanket is noticeably different. Rather than straps or cords, it resembles a fitted sheet, so you won’t wake up with it halfway down the bed. In addition, it’s smart.

Once linked to its CosyNight app, you can flick your blanket on as you make your way home, or from the comfort of the sofa. Available as double and king-size (the size on test), each of its controls is 55W, meaning that running them at maximum for an hour (based on a 30p per kWh), will cost around 3p.

Design and features

Fits over the mattress

Dual controls

Shows energy use

One of the elements that distinguishes the Konnect Smart Blanket from others is that it’s one of the easiest to fit securely. There’s with no need to lift up the mattress to loop long straps underneath. Instead, there’s an elasticated skirt, with holes either side to allow the control connections to be concealed.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On top, there’s a velvety soft surface that’s lightly padded, making it almost impossible to feel the wires below.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Remove the controls and it’s also washable on a delicate 30°C cycle – although the instructions suggest only doing this about five times during the blanket’s lifespan.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Its controls aren’t the most intuitive, with the foot icon being odd-looking, although the digital display shows what’s been chosen.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are four buttons: two set the body and/or foot temperature from 0-9, one the timer, which runs from 1-12 hours and one shows the power usage in kWh – an interesting feature but likely to be the least used.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Setting the blanket at high power for 12 hours also serves as an anti-allergy function and power levels 1-4 show as the eco settings. It’s available as double (137 x 190cm) or king (150 x 200cm) sizes, fitting over the mattresses of both comfortably. There’s also a three-year guarantee.

Performance

App hasn’t been updated

Incredibly comfy

Can be slow to warm up

While app control is a handy feature of the Konnect Smart Blanket, it initially wouldn’t connect to my Android phone, as the app said it wasn’t compatible. I had more success installing it on an older Apple phone: while it failed to connect a couple of times, eventually, it worked, allowing me to set a weekly schedule for the electric blanket, switch it on and off remotely and see energy usage over various periods. A recent Android update has made the app compatible with later versions of Android.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The blanket itself doesn’t heat up as fast as some that I’ve previously tested, however, so the app also means you can give it the 30-minute heat-up that the instructions suggest before getting into bed. I found that it took about 10-15 minutes to start to feel any heat coming through, even when it was in its ‘Turbo’ mode, which boosts the blanket’s heat in the first 10-50 minutes.

It’s extremely comfortable to sleep on: I didn’t feel the ultra-thin wires as I lay on it, and, thanks to the control connections being set at the corners, there was no hard plastic lump to get in the way of my shoulders.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The slight padding and smooth surface added extra comfort, and I liked that the controls lit up when being set but then dimmed down.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? Convenience is high on your wishlist Being able to set schedules means you may never have to remember to turn an electric blanket on again. Buy Now You’re on a budget While the Konnect Smart Blanket is affordable to run, it is expensive to buy.

Final Thoughts The Konnect Smart Blanket is a great idea – a blanket you can control remotely so your bed is always warm when you need it. This blanket is comfortable, well-designed and easy to fit and maintain. The controls lack the power of some similarly sized blankets but by planning ahead, there’s no reason why the Konnect Smart Blanket wouldn’t keep you toasty. Although Monogram’s Komfort range has a similar design, albeit without connectivity. Not a planner? For a speedier heat-up, Dreamland’s Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer could be a good option, or pick something else from our guide to the best electric blankets. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every heated blanket we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main heated blanket for the review period We record how much power the blanket will use on maximum. We see how evenly the blanket is heated and if there are cold spots.

FAQs What does the Monogram by Beurer Konnect Smart Blanket’s app let you do? You can remotely control the app via your phone and set schedules, so your bed is always toasty when you need it to be.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Heated blanket running cost per hour Monogram by Beurer Konnect Smart Blanket £0.03 ›

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP CA RRP AUD RRP Size (Dimensions) Weight ASIN Model Number Heated blanket sizes Heated blanket type Heated blanket number of heat options Heated blanket dual controls Heated blanket overheat protection Monogram by Beurer Konnect Smart Blanket £199.99 Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable x 200 x 2 CM 4.06 KG B07DPG3XGK 375.05 Double, King Undersheet 9 Yes Yes ›