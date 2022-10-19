Verdict

The Vonhaus King Size Electric Blanket is a fantastic solution to chilly nights: it’s fast and simple to fit, quick to heat up and easy to keep clean. Even better, it’s one of the most affordable dual-control electric blankets available at less than £50. The only real quibble is the placement of the control connectors – they’re stubbornly around where most people’s shoulders would be, meaning you’ll either have rotate it 180 degrees to have them around your feet, or add some cushioning.

Pros Heats up quickly

Easy to fit

Good value Cons Only available in king and double sizes

Control connectors are uncomfortable

Elastic straps may stretch over time

Introduction

For anyone who cringes at the idea of slipping into icy cold sheets, but can’t get their partner to agree to an electric blanket, this Vonhaus design is a must.

That’s because its dual controls give oodles of flexibility: you can turn the heat on on one side while, leaving the other side cool. Plus, this blanket’s lowest setting is a gentle 30°C.

It uses little energy while doing so: each control is just 60W, meaning that running both at maximum for an hour (based on 34p per kWh), will cost just over 4p. The only folk who may feel left out are those with super-king size beds as it’s only available in this King Size and Double (sold as the Vonhaus Double Electric Blanket).

Design and features

Controls detach for cleaning

Automatic overheating shut-off

Three heat settings

Design-wise, Vonhaus’s King Size Electric Blanket is fairly standard: its dimensions of H200 x W150cm measure up to the average size of a king-size mattress (6ft 6in x 5ft or H198 x W152cm), while its white polyester construction makes it durable. The connector for the controls at each side forms a smooth plastic block and is far enough down not to sit underneath a pillow. Each control cable clicks into place firmly, so there’s no chance of them becoming detached as you sleep.

There are three heat settings, ranging from 30°C to 55°C as well as overheat protection, which kicks in should the blanket grow too hot. On very cold nights, it’s also suitable for leaving on the lowest setting as you sleep.

Each corner has elasticated straps so it can be fitted and removed quickly. In terms of maintenance, it’s minimal: removing the controls allows the blanket to be washed at 40°C – great if it gets grubby. A final thoughtful touch is a reusable zipped clear bag with carry handles for storage over the summer: more useful than the boxes that some electric blankets are packaged in.

Performance

Covers mattress so no cold spots

Control connections are uncomfortable

Heats up in around 10 minutes

Unlike blankets that use cords to attach to a mattress, the elastic straps of the Vonhaus King Size Electric Blanket make the process far simpler as they just stretch over each corner. In this aspect, it may suit someone who struggles with their mobility. I also found it easy to attach the controls to either side as they clip into place. Detaching them afterwards was trickier – even with the tab pulled up to release, I had to give them a very firm yank.

However, the placement of the connectors is less convenient, as they’re part of the blanket just below where a pillow would sit. While they’re smooth, they tended to dig into my shoulders and upper arm as I slept, meaning that I had to add padding for comfort. Another option to get around this is choosing the king-size version if you have a double mattress, so the connectors sit at the side rather than on top. It was otherwise comfy to sleep on – I didn’t feel any of the wires through the night.

I found that the blanket heated up quite quickly. On average, it took around 10 minutes to begin to be pleasantly warm and half an hour to be very toasty on the top setting. I liked the design of the controls, with 0 at either end of the slider, meaning there’s no chance of turning it on when you’re actually trying to turn it off. This also means that you can go straight to 3 from 0 without sliding through 1 and 2.

The blanket heated the bed well: I didn’t find any cold spots and the warmth extended right down to the bottom end of the mattress.

Should you buy it? If you love the idea of getting into a toasty warm bed without any hassle, this blanket has no cold spots and economical energy use. If you have a mattress larger than a king size, the placement of the connectors means they will probably dig into you as you snooze.

Final Thoughts As a cost-effective way to keep your bed warm, Vonhaus’s King Size Electric Blanket is an excellent buy. It’s cheap to run if you’re only using it before you get into bed, or only heating one side, plus being able to wash it is a plus. Being simple to fit and remove makes a real difference too: there’s no faffing with tying cords or lifting your mattress. Realistically, it’s just the placement of the control connectors that stops this being a perfect product, but if you’re happy to work around that, this blanket is a great-value buy. Light sleepers could try Slumberdown’s Wonderfully Warm electric blanket if comfort is a non-negotiable. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every heated blanket we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main heated blanket for the review period We record how much power the blanket will use on maximum. We see how evenly the blanket is heated and if there are cold spots.

FAQs What sizes are the Vonhaus King Size Electric Blanket available in? Alongside the king size version we have reviewed, there’s also the Vonhaus Double Electric Blanket for double beds. What do the dual controls on the Vonhaus King Size Electric Blanket do? Each person has individual heat controls, so two people can set their perfect setting.

