Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer

Verdict

Packed with enough technology to be useful, without an array of functions to baffle the bleary eyed at bedtime, Dreamland’s Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer gets a lot of things right: easy care, quick to fit, fast to heat up and two controls for flexible heat. The only thing it’s missing is a timer: its nine-hour auto off might be good for all night-long heat but it’d be good to have the option of less.

Pros Two detachable controls

Easy to set

Four heats Cons No adjustable timer

Control fitting can be uncomfortable

Higher energy consumption than some

Key Features Sizes Available for single, double and king sized beds.

Power Dual 150W controls on the double dual and larger, 150W single control on the single and double.

Heat control Four heat settings on two controls.

Introduction

No one enjoys extremes of temperature: too hot can be as bad as too chilly. Hence there is need for a smarter solution, such as Dreamland’s Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer.

It has Intelliheat sensors that constantly check the temperature to make sure it’s not growing hotter than it should. Available as single, double (the size on test, with dual controls), and king-size, each of its controls is 150W, meaning that running both at maximum for an hour (based on 30p per kWh), will cost around 9p.

Design and features

Machine washable and tumble dryer safe

Elasticated straps

Dual controls

Fitting Dreamland’s Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer Double Dual can be done in seconds, thanks to its elasticated straps: there are two corner ones at the bottom, plus a long strap that slips easily underneath the top of the mattress.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Care is equally straightforward: its twin controls can be detached for laundering at 30°C, with a delicate tumble drying coming in handy for those who don’t have space to air dry it.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The controls are fairly basic: there are just two buttons, serving as on/off and for selecting a heat from 1-4. However, the flip side of this is that they’re easy to use even when sleepy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The double dual measures 137 x H150cm: meaning it should easily cover the average dimensions of a mattress from edge to edge (4ft 6in x 6ft 3in or 135 x 190cm) but not the pillow area, and comes in a reusable zipped storage bag. There’s also a three-year guarantee.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Easy to fit and remove

Quick to heat up

Handy controls

If you hate waiting around for warmth, Dreamland’s Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer Double Dual is a good one to choose. Its 150W controls do a great job of warming up fast: while in testing, I found it took longer to become toasty than the promised five-minute heat-up, but the blanket delivered heat almost straight away. After 10-15 minutes, I found the bed to be pleasantly warm.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It could, however, be more comfortable. The ‘ultra-thin’ wires felt the same as most electric blankets, ie noticeable but not too distracting, while the surface isn’t especially fleecy: it’s soft and smooth, but again, not that different from most.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Where it could improve is where the controls connect either side, creating a lump that my shoulder tended to clash with.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While the blanket is a little wider than some doubles, I had to add padding to prevent it disturbing me. I did like the control display – the numbers corresponding to the heat settings are small, so there’s no chance of the light keeping you awake, and the top setting is a slightly different colour, so you’re aware of when it’s on maximum power. My only wish would be for a timer as you’ll have to turn the controls off manually, or wait for them to do it themselves nine hours later.

Should you buy it? You love to have heat (almost) on demand just before turning in for the night. Buy Now You’re on a tight budget: while this delivers great value, it’s still twice as expensive as cheaper electric blankets.

Final Thoughts While it’s not the cheapest out there, what Dreamland’s Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer Double Dual does deliver is excellent value for money, with its twin controls, speedy heat and easy maintenance. In an ideal world, it’d have a timer but this could be remedied by a timer plug. If you’re easily disturbed by the control connector however, you may want to choose a blanket with more padding, such as the Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer, complete with a thick fleecy top. If you’re after something different, then read our guide to the best electric blankets. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every heated blanket we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main heated blanket for the review period We record how much power the blanket will use on maximum. We see how evenly the blanket is heated and if there are cold spots.

FAQs Does the Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer have dual controls? Yes, in double sizes and larger, each sleeper gets their own heat control.