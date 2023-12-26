Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer Review

If generously sized, simple to fit and low maintenance are at the top of your electric blanket wishlist, this could be the right electric blanket for you.

By Rachel Ogden December 26th 2023 11:30am
Generously sized, this electric blanket should cover most standard mattresses (bar the pillow area).
Strapped to the bed, the blanket stays in place
The controls do form a bit of lump, which some may find uncomfortable.
Controls can be unplugged for washing.
The controls are very simple.
Recommended

Verdict

Packed with enough technology to be useful, without an array of functions to baffle the bleary eyed at bedtime, Dreamland’s Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer gets a lot of things right: easy care, quick to fit, fast to heat up and two controls for flexible heat. The only thing it’s missing is a timer: its nine-hour auto off might be good for all night-long heat but it’d be good to have the option of less.

Pros

  • Two detachable controls
  • Easy to set
  • Four heats

Cons

  • No adjustable timer
  • Control fitting can be uncomfortable
  • Higher energy consumption than some

Key Features

  • SizesAvailable for single, double and king sized beds.
  • PowerDual 150W controls on the double dual and larger, 150W single control on the single and double.
  • Heat controlFour heat settings on two controls.

Introduction

No one enjoys extremes of temperature: too hot can be as bad as too chilly. Hence there is need for a smarter solution, such as Dreamland’s Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer.

It has Intelliheat sensors that constantly check the temperature to make sure it’s not growing hotter than it should. Available as single, double (the size on test, with dual controls), and king-size, each of its controls is 150W, meaning that running both at maximum for an hour (based on 30p per kWh), will cost around 9p.

Design and features

  • Machine washable and tumble dryer safe
  • Elasticated straps
  • Dual controls

Fitting Dreamland’s Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer Double Dual can be done in seconds, thanks to its elasticated straps: there are two corner ones at the bottom, plus a long strap that slips easily underneath the top of the mattress.

Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer fitted to mattress
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Care is equally straightforward: its twin controls can be detached for laundering at 30°C, with a delicate tumble drying coming in handy for those who don’t have space to air dry it.

Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer plug
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The controls are fairly basic: there are just two buttons, serving as on/off and for selecting a heat from 1-4. However, the flip side of this is that they’re easy to use even when sleepy.

Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer inline control
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The double dual measures 137 x H150cm: meaning it should easily cover the average dimensions of a mattress from edge to edge (4ft 6in x 6ft 3in or 135 x 190cm) but not the pillow area, and comes in a reusable zipped storage bag. There’s also a three-year guarantee.

Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer control turned on
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Easy to fit and remove
  • Quick to heat up
  • Handy controls

If you hate waiting around for warmth, Dreamland’s Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer Double Dual is a good one to choose. Its 150W controls do a great job of warming up fast: while in testing, I found it took longer to become toasty than the promised five-minute heat-up, but the blanket delivered heat almost straight away. After 10-15 minutes, I found the bed to be pleasantly warm.

Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer setting 4
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It could, however, be more comfortable. The ‘ultra-thin’ wires felt the same as most electric blankets, ie noticeable but not too distracting, while the surface isn’t especially fleecy: it’s soft and smooth, but again, not that different from most.

Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer sleep surface
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Where it could improve is where the controls connect either side, creating a lump that my shoulder tended to clash with.

Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer controller lump
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While the blanket is a little wider than some doubles, I had to add padding to prevent it disturbing me. I did like the control display – the numbers corresponding to the heat settings are small, so there’s no chance of the light keeping you awake, and the top setting is a slightly different colour, so you’re aware of when it’s on maximum power. My only wish would be for a timer as you’ll have to turn the controls off manually, or wait for them to do it themselves nine hours later.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You love to have heat (almost) on demand just before turning in for the night.

Buy Now

You’re on a tight budget: while this delivers great value, it’s still twice as expensive as cheaper electric blankets.

Final Thoughts

While it’s not the cheapest out there, what Dreamland’s Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer Double Dual does deliver is excellent value for money, with its twin controls, speedy heat and easy maintenance. In an ideal world, it’d have a timer but this could be remedied by a timer plug. If you’re easily disturbed by the control connector however, you may want to choose a blanket with more padding, such as the Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer, complete with a thick fleecy top. If you’re after something different, then read our guide to the best electric blankets.

Trusted Score
How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every heated blanket we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main heated blanket for the review period

We record how much power the blanket will use on maximum.

We see how evenly the blanket is heated and if there are cold spots.

FAQs

Does the Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer have dual controls?

Yes, in double sizes and larger, each sleeper gets their own heat control.

Trusted Reviews test data

Heated blanket running cost per hour
Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer
£0.09
Rachel Ogden
By Rachel Ogden

Rachel covers kitchen and lifestyle tech for Trusted Reviews. She has written extensively about interiors for over 19 years, covering everything from kitchen worktops to flooring and storage for title…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

