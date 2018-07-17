Best DSLR 2018: Find the ultimate camera for you

Mirrorless cameras have become increasingly popular, but there remain many reasons to invest in a DSLR.

For a start, DSLRs have been around much longer than their mirrorless cousins, which means they have a wider selection of lenses and accessories to choose from. And of course, DSLRs come with an optical viewfinder that presents a pin-sharp, clear and immediate view of what the camera is looking at.

Whether you’re looking to start taking photography more seriously or just upgrade from your current DSLR, these are the best ones you can currently buy.

All of the best DSLRs in this roundup support Raw capture for home processing, as well as JPEGs processed in-camera for immediate sharing. They also offer the traditional PASM (that’s Program, Aperture Priority, Shutter Priority and Manual) quartet of manual and semi-manual exposure modes, which are usually backed up by a range of automatic point-and-shoot modes (professional full-frame models aside).

If you’re coming to a DSLR from a smartphone or basic compact, you’ll be glad to know that all the devices in this group offer built-in Wi-Fi as standard. Having the option to wirelessly transfer images to a mobile device in a matter of seconds, ready to share with family and friends, is a key feature you’ll want to look out for.

The best top of the range DSLR right now is the Nikon D850. This high-end, full-frame DSLR for professional photographers combines speedy performance with impressive low-light powers in a robust, weather-sealed body. If you’re on a tighter budget, the best entry level DSLR around is the Canon EOS 200D.

Best DSLR buying guide – The different types

Entry-level DSLRs are the gateway for new DSLR owners. While they lack the advanced feature sets and robust build quality of more expensive models, they’re a great way to get into DSLR photography. Canon, Nikon and Pentax all produce fine examples of entry-level DSLRs, with the pick of the bunch being the Canon EOS 200D.

Mid-range DSLRs can be seen as a step-up camera for those who have outgrown their entry-level model, but can also serve as an entry-point for those with a little more money to spend. You can expect to get a few more features, such as a tilting or vari-angle LCD panel, or even a touchscreen. Construction still tends to be fairly lightweight, with polycarbonate housings dominating. A great example of a mid-range DSLR equipped with an APS-C size sensor is the Pentax K-70.

Enthusiast DSLRs are where you begin to see more advanced metering and autofocus systems, accompanied by dual control wheels and a greater number of physical buttons. In addition, construction tends to be more robust, with the introduction of protective metal cages beneath the polycarbonate exterior.

Advanced enthusiast DSLRs take the enthusiast DSLR template a step further. Cameras in this segment use APS-C sensors, rather than full-frame, but they tend to be the flagship models for each manufacturer. As such, they’re generally richly featured and highly capable. The Nikon D500 stands out as a fine example.

Enthusiast full-frame DSLRs have been around since the introduction of the original Canon EOS 5D in 2005. At the time of its launch, the 5D cost around £2500. Today, the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV costs £3230. Many camera manufacturers have realised that there should be more affordable offerings in their ranges to encourage a greater number of photographers to full-frame. The Canon EOS 6D Mark II (£1728) is a great example.

As the name suggests, Professional DSLRs are designed for pros who make a living from their photography. They’re also the pick of those who want the very best that money can buy. Typically, Professional DSLRs cost upward of £2000, with some of the finest pro-spec DSLRs such as the Nikon D850 costing £3499 (body only).

The good news for anyone looking to invest in their first DSLR, or upgrade an existing one, is that the choice is wider than ever before. Most of the major manufacturers offer models at all price points and ability levels. With that in mind, we’ve gathered eight of the best DSLRs currently on the market from Canon, Nikon and Pentax. The selection includes easy-to-use entry-level models to advanced professional-spec models and everything in-between.

Best professional full-frame DSLR: Nikon D850

Pros:

Sensor resolves exceptionally fine detail

Super-fast autofocus and silent shooting in Live View

Inherits AF toggle from D500 for fast AF point positioning

Impressive battery life with EN-EL15a battery

Cons:

Lacks on-chip phase detection AF in Live View

Touchscreen doesn’t allow users to adjust key exposure settings

SnapBridge connectivity requires improvement

By far the most recent model in this roundup, the Nikon D850 is a high-end full-frame DSLR designed for professional photographers. It combines high-resolution, speedy performance and impressive low-light performance in a robust, weather-sealed body.

The D850 succeeds the 36.3-megapixel D810 released in 2014, bringing numerous improvements to what was already an excellent DSLR in it own right. In terms of hardware, the highlight is the 45.7-megapixel sensor, which brings the D850 into line with direct competitors such as the Canon 5DS (50.6 megapixels) and Sony A7R II (42 megapixels).

For those who either don’t require the D850’s full 45.7 megapixels for a particular shot or just want to save memory card space, there’s also the option to shoot at either 25.6 megapixels or 11.4 megapixels.

The D850’s new high-resolution sensor is paired with a powerful EXPEED 5 processor, as used by both the D500 and flagship D5 models. This combination gives the D850 plenty of processing power, and ensures noise is kept to a minimum when using higher sensitivity settings. Continuous shooting maxes out at 7fps, although connecting the D850’s optional MB-D18 battery grip (£369) and EN-EL18b (£179) battery increases this to 9fps.

The D850’s 153-point Multi-CAM 20K autofocus system has also been lifted directly from the D500 and D5. It’s a proven AF module that’s both fast and accurate, thanks in part to the inclusion of 99 cross-type AF points.

The central AF point is sensitive down to -4EV, which should ensure accurate focus, even when light is in short supply. Elsewhere, the D850 also becomes the first Nikon DSLR to support 4K video capture at up to 30fps, with separate microphone and headphone inputs located on the side of the camera.

Construction is – as you’d expect of a £3500 pro-spec DSLR – pretty much bombproof, with the D850 securely housed inside a weather-sealed magnesium alloy body. Buttons and controls are plentiful, as are customisation options. The back of the camera is fitted with a 3.2-inch, 2.36m-dot tiltable touchscreen, and above this the 100% viewfinder is described by Nikon as the largest the company has ever made.

At the time of review, the Nikon D850 was available for £3499, or £3799 with the MB-D18 battery grip.

Best entry-level DSLR: Canon EOS 200D

Pros:

World’s lightest DSLR with vari-angle screen

Fast focusing performance in Live View

Intuitive layout of buttons and dials

Guided user interface helps beginners learn the key controls and settings

Cons:

Basic arrangement of 9 AF points

Single scroll dial on the top plate

Positioned between the entry-level EOS 2000D and slightly more advanced EOS 760D/EOS 800D models, the Canon EOS 200D succeeds 2013’s EOS 100D model, bringing with it a generous number of hardware upgrades and feature enhancements. Billed by Canon as a “compact, simple and versatile” camera, the 200D is primarily targeted at those looking to buy their first DSLR, along with existing owners of older entry-level Canon DSLRs.

Despite its relatively humble positioning, the 200D comes equipped with a good set of features for the price, not least Canon’s Dual-Pixel AF technology that employs on-sensor phase-detection pixels for impressively speedy autofocus performance in Live View mode.

This alone is a big distinguishing factor between the 200D and the cheaper 1300D, which doesn’t get Dual-Pixel AF and can be painfully slow to focus in Live View. Operated through the viewfinder, the 200D sticks with the same 9-point phase-detection AF system employed by the 1300D and 100D.

The other most notable enhancement is the addition of a high-resolution, vari-angle LCD screen on the back that provides touchscreen control over the camera. Again, this is something that’s absent on the 1300D.

At its core, the 200D is built around the same 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor used inside the 77D and 800D, which is paired with Canon’s latest DIGIC 7 image processor. This raises the camera’s maximum burst speed up to 5fps – one frame faster than its predecessor.

Native sensitivity, meanwhile, ranges from ISO 100 to 25,600, with an expanded “Hi” setting of ISO 51,200. Shutter speeds range from 30sec to 1/4000sec. Video can be recorded up to a maximum 1080p Full HD at 60fps, with a dedicated microphone jack also provided should you want to use an external mic.

While build quality obviously isn’t as robust as more expensive Canon DSLRs, the 200D feels solid enough in the hand. It’s also impressively small and compact for a DSLR. In fact, Canon claims it’s the world’s smallest DSLR to feature a vari-angle LCD. Physical controls – although relatively few – are well spaced and easy to reach. Overall, for those looking to buy into the Canon DSLR ecosystem, and wanting something a bit more advanced than the bare-bones 1300D, the 200D represents a solid option.

At time of review, the Canon EOS 200D was available for £579 body-only, or £679 with a Canon 18-55mm IS STM kit lens.

Best mid-point APS-C DSLR: Pentax K-70

Pros:

Effective in-body image stabilisation that works with every lens

Large, bright viewfinder is the best in class

Good contingent of external controls makes it easy to change settings

Cons:

Relatively slow and clunky live view

In-camera JPEG processing needs a lot of tweaking for the best results

LCD screen isn’t touch sensitive

While Pentax lags some way behind the “big two” of Nikon and Canon in terms of DSLR sales, there’s no doubting the quality of its cameras – or, indeed, the unbeatable value-for-money proposition they offer.

In fact, the Pentax K-70 is a textbook example of how Pentax DSLRs tend to offer more for less compared to their rivals. It’s a generously featured DSLR that actually offers some key advantages over its rivals in the mid-range DSLR segment.

Chief among these is the K-70’s weather-resistant construction, which allows it to be used in inclement weather. Similarly priced DSLRs from Nikon or Canon would prefer to be kept dry.

In addition, the K-70 – in keeping with virtually all Pentax DSLRs – benefits from built-in image stabilisation in the form of Pentax’s “Shake Reduction” technology. This gives you up to 4.5 stops of shutter speed compensation, regardless of the lens you have attached. It also means that buying lenses for the K-70 will generally be cheaper than for equivalent Nikon or Canon DSLRs.

Note that while there aren’t as many lenses to choose from, Pentax optics are of excellent quality. Nearly all third-party lens manufacturers offer their products with a Pentax K-mount too, so you won’t lose out in that respect either.

At its core, the K-70 is built around a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor that’s had its optical low-pass filter removed for enhanced resolution of fine detail, and Pentax’s latest PRIME MII image processor that comes with a new accelerator circuit for extra speed. This combination enables to K-70 to top its class in a number of areas.

Native sensitivity, for example, ranges from ISO 100 to 102,400. By comparison the Canon 800D offers a top (extended) setting of ISO 51,200 while the Nikon D5600 has a top setting of ISO 25,600. Likewise, the K-70 has a top shutter speed of 1/6000sec, whereas both the 800D and D5600 max out at 1/4000sec.

Another notable area where the K-70 outshines its rivals is with the inclusion of a pentaprism viewfinder that provides 100% coverage. In contrast, both the 800D and D5600 get cheaper pentamirror viewfinders with 95% coverage.

The only area where the K-70 struggles to keep up with it nearest rivals are with its 11-point AF system (the 800D provides 45 AF points, while the D5600 provides 39). Video, too, is a little underpowered with a top quality setting of 1080p Full HD at 30fps.

In all other respects, the K-70 is more than a match for its big-name rivals.

At time of review, the Pentax K-70 was available for £599 body-only, or £799 with a Pentax 18-50mm DC WR RE kit lens.

Best enthusiast APS-C DSLR: Canon EOS 80D

Pros:

Very solid, weatherproof construction

Fast autofocus system

Excellent image quality

Cons:

No 4K video capture

Larger than mirrorless rivals

Whereas Canon’s triple-digit DSLRs are primarily targeted at new and novice users, double-digit models such as the EOS 80D are pitched more towards enthusiasts and those looking to take a step up from one of the more basic models. As such, the 80D comes with an expanded feature set, greater customisation options and more durable construction than its triple-digit stablemates. In terms of positioning, it sits above the more recent 77D but below the sports and action-orientated 7D Mark II.

The 80D is built around a 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and Canon’s DIGIC 6 image processor. While the DIGIC 6 has given way to the DIGIC 7 chip in more recent Canon DSLR models such as the 77D, the 80D performs well with a maximum continuous shooting speed of 7fps.

Sensitivity, meanwhile, ranges from ISO 100-16,000, with an extended setting of ISO 25,600. While 4K movie recording isn’t supported, the 80D does provide 1080p Full HD recording at up to 60fps. An external microphone jack is present on the side of the camera, alongside a headphone jack for real-time audio monitoring.

Used through the viewfinder, the 80D employs a 45-point phase-detection AF module, which is a significant improvement over the 19-point system of the 70D. Better still, all AF points are of the cross-type variety, which means they’re equally as responsive, regardless of whether the camera is being held in landscape or portrait orientation. Switching to Live View, the 80D also benefits from Canon’s innovative Dual-Pixel AF technology.

In terms of construction, the 80D is protected by a magnesium alloy chassis encased by a polycarbonate shell, which gives it a solid, weighty feel in the hand. The body is sealed against dust and moisture, allowing it to be used in inclement weather with a higher degree of confidence. The pentaprism viewfinder offers 100% frame coverage, while below it a 3-inch, 1.04m-dot vari-angle LCD provides touchscreen functionality too.

At time of review, the Canon EOS 80D was available for £599 body-only, or £729 with an 18-50mm DC WR RE kit lens.

Best advanced enthusiast APS-C DSLR: Nikon D500

Pros:

100% optical viewfinder

Tilting screen

Enthusiast-centric controls

Dual memory card slots

Cons:

APS-C format sensor

Screen not articulating

Released in 2016, the D500 is Nikon’s current flagship APS-C DSLR. As such, it sits directly above the more recent D7500, which actually borrows a number of its more expensive sibling’s core specifications and features. These include the same 20.9-megapixel sensor, EXPEED 5 image processor and 4K movie abilities.

There are quite a few differences between the two, however. Despite being slightly older, the D500 has the edge over the D7500 in several departments, most notably in terms of its more advanced autofocus system (153 AF-points vs 51 AF-points), higher continuous shooting speed (10fps vs 8fps) and superior buffer performance.

In addition, the D500 also gets a higher-resolution rear LCD (2.36m-dots vs 922k-dots), a dedicated AF-point positioning joystick and two SD memory card slots to the D7500’s single slot. Physically, the D500 is larger and heavier than the D7500 and slightly more robust in its construction too. For all these extra features and enhancements, you can expect to pay around £500 more for the D500.

One of the most impressive features of the D500 is its 153-point autofocus system. This is spread out across the entire viewfinder and includes 99 cross-type sensors. Tracking abilities are excellent, too, making this a great camera for wildlife and sports photographers. The D500’s APS-C sensor helps out here too, since its inherent 1.5x crop-factor has the effect of giving full-frame telephoto lenses even more reach when mounted on the D500.

Elsewhere, the D500 comes with an 100% optical viewfinder that’s impressively large, while below this an impressively sharp 3-inch, 2.36m-dot tiltable LCD offers touchscreen control over the camera.

Video enthusiasts are well catered for too, with the D500 able to record 4K footage as well as 1080p Full HD at up to 60fps. Image quality, as you’d expect is excellent.

Overall, the D500 serves as a timely reminder that while full-frame might be desirable, there remains a place for APS-C cameras – especially for those who value shooting action sequences continuously at high speed. As such, it’s an ideal DSLR for wildlife, sports and action photographers.

At time of review, the D500 was available for £1729 body-only, or £2479 with a Nikon 16-80mm VR lens.

Best enthusiast full-frame DSLR: Canon EOS 6D Mark II

Pros:

Introduces vari-angle touchscreen for the first time on a full-frame EOS model

Superior focusing speed in Live View mode thanks to Dual Pixel AF

Offers 5-axis movie image stabilisation

Excellent battery life

Cons:

Lacks 4K video and headphone port for audio monitoring

Upgraders can’t use existing battery grip

AF points all grouped together centrally in the frame

Difficult to use exposure compensation with Auto ISO in manual mode

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II occupies the space between the company’s flagship APS-C DSLR, the Canon EOS 7D Mark II and the full-frame Canon EOS 5D Mark IV. With a good saving to be made choosing the EOS 6D Mark II ahead of the EOS 5D Mark IV, it makes the jump to full-frame more appealing for those who like to take photography seriously.

The EOS 6D Mark II employs a 26.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS chip. It shoots across a broad ISO 100-40,000 range (expandable to ISO 50-102,400) and can rattle off a burst at up of 6.5fps as a result of Canon’s powerful DIGIC 7 image processor. Speed benefits are also gained in Live View, thanks to the integration of Canon’s Dual-Pixel CMOS AF technology.

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II has a revised AF system that’s considerably more advanced than the 11-point AF system with one cross-type point on the original EOS 6D. This latest model inherits the 45-point all-cross-type AF system from the Canon EOS 80D.

Compared to the original EOS 6D, its dimensions are smaller. The reduction in size brings disappointing news to existing EOS 6D customers in that the older BG-E13 battery grip is no longer compatible. It isn’t weather-sealed like the EOS 5D Mark IV either.

As a versatile all-rounder, it puts in a respectable performance. Its snappy AF speed in Live View, sensational vari-angle touchscreen, and wireless connectivity options are likely to gain interest from older EOS 5D-series users who fancy an up-to-date body – or, perhaps, a backup body in a smaller form factor. When size and weight are critical – when you’re travelling, for example – the EOS 6D Mark II really comes into its own.

It’s a shame it doesn’t include dual card slots, 4K video and dedicated exposure compensation button. However, if you can live without these and you feel you could benefit from shedding a few extra grams off your shoulder, it’s an enthusiast full-frame camera that makes a strong case for itself.

At the time of review, the EOS 6D Mark II could be purchased for £1999 (body only) or £2329 with the Canon 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens.

Best enthusiast full-frame DSLR: Pentax K-1

Pros:

Excellent image quality with superb resolution and dynamic range

High features-to-price ratio

Excellent handling with many physical controls

One of the most flexible LCD displays around

Cons:

Occasional auto white balance inconsistencies

Video options not as comprehensive as those on other cameras

Continuous focus doesn’t track quite as well as other systems

Pentax has long lagged behind Nikon and Canon in terms of sales, despite making excellent cameras and high-quality optics. Part of the problem for Pentax was that up until 18 months ago, the company didn’t actually make a full-frame DSLR.

The release of the Pentax K-1 in 2016 finally redressed this, giving existing Pentax APS-C DSLR owners a viable full-frame upgrade path. Better still, the K-1 is a fantastic camera in its own right that follows the established Pentax brief of providing outstanding value for money.

Built around a 36.4-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and Pentax PRIME IV image processor, the K-1 is positioned as an advanced enthusiast or semi-pro model, and as such benefits from a generous feature set, a wealth of customisation options and durable weather-sealed magnesium alloy construction.

In keeping with the current trend, the K-1 has had its anti-aliasing filter removed for enhanced fine detail. However, there’s a built-in anti-aliasing filter simulator that can be applied to combat problems associated with moire patterning when required.

The standout feature of the K-1 is undoubtedly its innovative Pixel Shift technology. This utilises Pentax’s proprietary “Shake Reduction” sensor-shift image stabilisation technology to capture four separate images of a scene, with a one-pixel displacement between each image, which are then merged into a single image. This allows for full RGB colour information at each pixel. The result is images with truer colour and enhanced detail.

While Pentax currently offers around a dozen full-frame lenses, the list is growing. Pentax K-mount lenses designed for APS-C DSLRs can also be mounted on it, although this does incur a drop in resolution to 15.4 megapixels. On the flipside, burst shooting rises from 4.4fps in full-frame mode to 6.5fps in APS-C crop mode. Shake Reduction technology also provides up to five stops of shutter speed correction.

In terms of its video capabilities, the K-1 provides 1080p Full HD capture at up to 60fps, with separate headphone and microphone ports provided on the side of the camera.

At time of review, the Pentax K-1 was available for £1999 body-only, or £2898 with a Pentax 24-70mm f/2.8 HD ED SDM WR zoom lens.

Best pro DSLR all-rounder: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

Pros:

Full-frame sensor

Touchscreen is useful

Solid 4K video recording

Built-in Wi-Fi

Cons:

Heavy

Expensive

Frame rate isn’t particularly high

The original Canon 5D, launched in 2005, was the first ‘affordable’ full-frame DSLR. Since then the 5D range has undergone several revisions, with the 5D Mark IV being the latest in the line. Released towards the end of 2016, the 5D Mark IV sticks to the tried-and-tested 5D template of being richly featured and highly customisable, while also introducing a raft of hardware and performance upgrades along with some all-new technology not previously seen in a Canon DSLR.

Whereas the 5D Mark III came equipped with a 22.3-megapixel full-frame sensor, the Mark IV bumps resolution up to 30.4 megapixels. Native sensitivity has also been increased and now ranges from ISO 100-32,000, complete with expanded settings of ISO 50-102,400.

The 5D Mark IV’s new sensor further benefits from Canon’s Dual-Pixel AF technology, and is complemented by not one but two image processors: a DIGIC 6 chip for metering duties and a DIGIC 6+ chip for high-speed image processing. While the number of AF points available through the viewfinder remains at 61, they now cover a greater area of the viewfinder and are sensitive down to -3EV.

All-new technology from Canon comes in the shape of Dual-Pixel Raw. This new feature utilises the split-pixel design of Canon’s Dual-Pixel AF tech in order to capture two images with slightly different points of view. This enables users to fine-tune the point of maximum sharpness after an image has been captured using Canon’s Digital Photo Professional software.

In terms of video, the Mark IV is also the first 5D model to support 4K video capture. And while the 3.2-inch, 1.62m-dot LCD is fixed in place (to help with the camera’s overall weather-sealing rating), it now offers touchscreen functionality. This can be used for selecting the active AF point to changing key settings in the in-camera menu.

At time of review, the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV was available for £3349, or £5300 with a Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II zoom lens.

DSLR camera jargon explained

APS-C vs Full-frame: Whereas all professional DSLRs come equipped with full-frame sensors that measure 36 x 24mm, most enthusiast and all mid-range and entry-level DSLRs are equipped with APS-C sensors that are slightly smaller at 23.7 x 15.6mm (or 22.2 x 14.8mm on Canon DSLRs). Both are capable of exceptional image quality, but professionals tend to prefer using cameras with full-frame sensors. That said, if you regularly shoot wildlife at a distance then it can pay to use an APS-C DSLR with a full-frame lens attached; the resulting crop factor will give extra telephoto reach.

PASM: All DSLRs provide the standard exposure mode quartet of Program, Aperture-priority, Shutter-priority and Manual modes. These are usually denoted on the camera’s mode dial by the letters P, A, S and M. The only slight departure from this is that Canon cameras indicate Aperture-priority as Av (Aperture value) on the mode dial, while Shutter-priority is written as Tv (Time value).

Sensitivity: In the pre-digital days, all film used to come with a sensitivity rating. This indicated how sensitive to light it was: the higher the number, the more sensitive it was. In digital photography, sensitivity is controlled by the sensor and expressed as an ISO number. Again, the higher this is, the more sensitive the sensor will be to light. The main thing to bear in mind is that while higher ISO settings enable you to shoot in dimmer conditions, or at a higher shutter speed, they also increase the degree of noise that appears in your images.

Pentaprism vs Pentamirror viewfinder: As far as DSLRs go, there are two main types of viewfinder design: pentaprism and pentamirror. Pentaprism viewfinders are constructed from a single piece of glass, whereas pentamirror viewfinders are constructed from several pieces assembled together. In terms of quality and performance, pentaprism types are more desirable since they tend to produce a much brighter image than their pentamirror cousins.

Dual-Pixel AF: Introduced with the EOS 70D in 2013, Dual-Pixel AF is the name given to Canon’s proprietary on-sensor phase-detection technology. Each pixel on the sensor’s surface is split into two individual photodiodes – one left and one right. Each of these can be read separately, thereby allowing them to be used for phase-detection autofocus. The main benefit of Dual-Pixel AF is that it greatly speeds up focus acquisition when the camera is being operated in Live View mode.

Lens mount: All of the DSLR manufacturers have their own proprietary lens-mount system. For Nikon this is the F-mount, for Canon it’s the EF-mount, and for Pentax its the K-mount. If you’re buying your first DSLR then it definitely pays to think ahead about lenses. This is because you’re effectively buying into a system, and once you’re in, you’re committed to that system. Specialist adapters that let you mount Canon lenses on Nikon bodies (and vice versa) are available, but they can be expensive and largely impractical.