What you need to know about the OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is nearly here, so we've rounded up all the details about the long-awaited handset. Here's what we know about the OnePlus 5 release date, specs, design, and price.

(Update: June 7, 2017): The OnePlus 5 is going to be officially revealed in a matter of days, according to the company. Read on to find out specific launch details for the new phone.

“Wait,” you cry, “we haven’t even had the OnePlus 4 yet!” – and you’d be right. The last major phone release from OnePlus was the OnePlus 3T in 2016, and so logic dictates the OnePlus 4 is next in line.

But it turns out that OnePlus has succumbed to the Chinese superstition of tetraphobia, a fear of the number four that’s prolific across east Asia. So serious is this superstition, elevators and hotels in China will skip the digit completely, and many companies actively avoid launching products with four in the name.

No matter what it’s called however, there’s still plenty of pressure on OnePlus to get its next phone right. Since the troubled days of the OnePlus One, OnePlus has matured significantly as a company, and now sees its phones ranked alongside the greats. However, OnePlus is facing stiff competition from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6, so the firm can’t afford to mess up.

And OnePlus is already teasing new wares. In a post to Chinese social network Weibo, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau posted a cartoon image of several labourers – and Lau himself – working hard on a giant smartphone.

Based on Google Translate and a bit of educated guesswork, the accompanying message reads something like: “Working without a break on a OnePlus smartphone, just to make a big surprise."

We’ve rounded up all the latest rumours and speculation about the OnePlus 5, which you’ll find below.

OnePlus 5 Release Date: When does it come out?

As expected, OnePlus will officially debut its next flagship smartphone at the beginning of summer. The OnePlus 5 launch event is scheduled for June 20, 2017, with an official release expected shortly thereafter. Speaking to TrustedReviews, a OnePlus spokesperson confirmed that the handset will be available to buy at pop-up events happening on the day, or the day after, the launch event.

OnePlus 5 Design: What’s new?

The OnePlus 3T had a great design, featuring a solid metal frame and a slim, sturdy chassis. We’re expecting similar things from the OnePlus 5 too, given how well the OnePlus 3T went down.

For the record, the OnePlus 3T was 7.4mm and weighed 158 grams, which is about what you’d expect from a flagship. The handset featured a 5.5-inch screen, which is fairly typical. However, Samsung recently pushed to 5.8 inches with the Galaxy S8, so there’s a chance that the OnePlus 3T could follow suit.

One of the first design leaks we saw comes courtesy of a tech blog called India Today Tech, which claims to have sourced a render from people who have seen (and possibly worked on) the OnePlus 5. We can’t verify it, but it’s worth taking a look at anyway:

As you can see, it appears that much of the OnePlus 3T design has been retained. However, it’s important to note that a dual-camera module has been introduced – more on that later.

We've also seen the following image, courtesy of Chinese social media site Weibo, depicting a similar design. However, note that the flash on this handset is embedded within the dual camera now, and that the colour of the phone has changed. The OnePlus logo has also been pushed up closer to the camera module. Button placement appears to be the same, however:

OnePlus 5 Specs: What’s new?

The OnePlus 3T was a formidable handset, featuring Qualcomm’s then-latest Snapdragon 821 chip. But OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will ship with a more powerful processor on board, specifically the new Snapdragon 835.

The Snapdragon 835 is significantly faster and more power efficient than the Snapdragon 821, and that’s because it’s built on a better 10nm manufacturing process. We shouldn’t forget that the latest Samsung and Sony flagship phones use the Snapdragon 835, so it’s definitely the most prized component right now.

Excitingly, there’s a chance that the OnePlus 5 could be more powerful than the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium, both of which feature the Snapdragon 835. An image of a Geekbench 4 readout for the OnePlus 5 was sent to GSMArena, and although we can’t verify the legitimacy of the leak, the scores are very promising. The OnePlus 5 managed 1963 in a single-core test and 6687 in a multi-core test, beating both the Samsung (1929, 6084) and Sony (1943, 5824) flagships on both counts.

We haven’t heard much in the way of screen rumours, which suggests we might see a repeat of the 5.5-inch Full HD display we saw on the OnePlus 3T. However, OnePlus has shown an interest in VR in the past, so this could be the year where we finally see a little bit of battery life traded off for a more pixel-dense Quad-HD panel.

The OnePlus 3T boasted a fairly typical primary camera setup, with a high-resolution 16-megapixel camera, a wide f/2.0 aperture, built-in optical image stabilisation, and an LED flash. An easy improvement would be to widen the aperture, but we reckon the most likely scenario is that OnePlus adds a second rear-facing camera to the phone. It’s a growing industry trend that we’ve already seen adopted by the LG G6, Huawei P10, and even Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus. There are plenty of different advantages to having two cameras, including perks like better depth of field, improving focusing, and reduced blur – so we’ll have to see what OnePlus has in store.

We’d expect to see all the usual features, like a fingerprint scanner (possibly embedded under the screen), as well as fast-charging and at least 64GB of storage (just like the OnePlus 3T). It’s also highly likely that OnePlus won’t follow Apple’s decision to drop the headphone jack. Late last year, OnePlus co-founder conducted a Twitter poll to see whether fans wanted headphone jacks, and the answer was a resounding yes:

However, we've seen a recently leaked image that purportedly showcases the OnePlus 5 design (via PriceRaja), seemingly omitting the headphone jack:

The mystery continues...

OnePlus 5 Price: How much will it cost?

OnePlus has always offered budget-friendly smartphones without skimping on hardware, but prices have slowly been rising over the years:

OnePlus 3T – £399

OnePlus 3 – £329 (was £309, price rose due to UK currency depreciation)

OnePlus 2 – £239

OnePlus One – £229

Given the high price of the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, we’d be very surprised if the OnePlus 5 shipped for anything less than £329. In fact, if we’re expecting to see a Snapdragon 835 chip and a dual-camera module, the new phone could quite easily match (and outstrip) the £399 price tag on the OnePlus 3T. That’s especially likely given the fluctuating value of British sterling, which is playing havoc with profit margins for companies who trade in dollars.

Should you wait for the OnePlus 5?

If you’re thinking about holding off on a phone purchase because you’re waiting for the OnePlus 5, here’s what we’d recommend:

If you’re looking for a new Android phone, it’s definitely worth waiting. The OnePlus 5 is nearly here, and it’s likely going to offer flagship-grade specs for a very decent price. And even if you do end up wanting a Galaxy S8 more, Samsung’s phone should’ve dropped down in price by then too. It’s definitely worth hanging around for a little while if you’re in the market for a new Android blower.

If you’re an iPhone user, the OnePlus 5 could be a great way to switch. One of the problems with Apple smartphones is that they always cost a load of money. If you’re looking to move over to Android, a slightly cheaper – but still powerful – OnePlus 5 could be a great way to make the leap.

If you’ve got a OnePlus 3T, it might not be worth upgrading. Given how recently the OnePlus 3T launched, it’s probably not wise to jump ship to the OnePlus 5 just yet. Although we don’t have solid spec details, it’s unlikely that the OnePlus 5 will make any incredible improvements over the already formidable OnePlus 3T. In this case, we’d only recommend upgrading for die-hard fans – and it will all depend on how good the OnePlus 5 is, anyway.

OnePlus 5: Summary

Here’s a quick rundown of what you really need to know.

OnePlus 5 release date: The OnePlus 5 release date is confirmed as June 20, 2017. The launch event and retail release are expected to fall on the same day.

OnePlus 5 specs: OnePlus has confirmed that we'll see a faster and more energy-efficient Snapdragon 835 processor featured, with an iPhone-style dual-camera module also rumoured to appear.

OnePlus 5 price: We expect the OnePlus 5 to cost at least £329, and possibly somewhere even north of £400 depending on manufacturing costs.

What would you like to see from the OnePlus 5? Let us know in the comments.