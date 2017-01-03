All the 2017 video game release dates so far

2016 was a pretty sweet year for video games. We saw some wonderful experiences with the likes of Battlefield 1, Final Fantasy 15 and Hitman smashing our expectations. We also had indie darlings such as Inside and Firewatch, transforming how we perceive the potential of storytelling in games. Last year was great, but 2017 has more than a few surprises waiting for us.

Below are all the biggest games coming in 2017 alongside their respective release dates. We’ve even put them in order. Aren’t we lovely?

As more games are announced we'll be updating the list, so be sure to bookmark the page!

Gravity Rush 2 - January 20

Platform: PS4

Previously exclusive to the PlayStation Vita, Gravity Rush recently hit PS4 in a remastered form to familiarise fans and newcomers alike with Kat and her gravity-defying powers. The original was an ambitious, exhilarating and utterly charming platformer with characters pulled straight from a top-notch anime. The sequel is poised to expand upon this formula with new mechanics and visual improvements that take full advantage of the PS4.

Yakuza 0 - January 24

Platform: PS4

The Yakuza franchise is hugely underrated, splicing together great stories with silly, over-the-top action. Yakuza 0 takes the series back to the 1980s, complete with cheesy pop music and crazy hairstyles. Acting as a prequel to the first game, you’ll follow a young Kazuma Kiryu as he stumbles into a violent and corrupt underworld dispute. The only way out is to play some Virtua Fighter and throw some bikes at people.

Resident Evil 7 - January 24

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Capcom is going back to the drawing board with Resident Evil 7, reinventing the tired franchise with a first-person perspective and harrowing focus on intense survival horror. We’ve already been terrified by the playable demo, and the full game is set to spook us further with a creepy family serving as our new enemies and intimidating cat-and-mouse gameplay. Welcome to the family.

Nioh - February 9

Platform: PS4

After two public demos and a slew of balance changes, Nioh is shaping up to be a wonderfully unique take on the likes of Dark Souls and Bloodborne. Set in feudal Japan, Nioh takes inspiration from Japanese folklore with a range of undead minions and mythical beasties to contend with. It’s brutally challenging, and much like Dark Souls, doesn’t hold your hand as you explore its beautifully punishing world.

For Honor - February 14

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, this action hack and slash features the likes of medieval knights, vikings and samurai duking it out in some truly epic battles. Offering both single and multiplayer modes, For Honor is a truly unique experience that favours melodic strategy over reckless button mashing. Now’s the time to get your friends together and sharpen your digital swords.

Persona 5 - April 4

Platform: PS4, PS3

The fifth instalment in what many regard as the greatest JRPG series of all time, Persona 5 has already broken several records in its homeland of Japan since launching in 2016. Enhanced with gorgeous visuals, improved mechanics and a fully-fledged social system, Persona 5 is the most complete entry in the series yet. You’d best set aside at least 100 hours if you want to see the whole thing through.

Halo Wars 2 - February 21

Platform: Xbox One, Windows 10

Creative Assembly is making a sequel nobody expected in the form of Halo Wars 2, an RTS spin-off of the beloved science-fiction franchise. The original Halo Wars was a fun if underwhelming experience that couldn’t quite translate the full RTS template to console. With any luck, Halo Wars 2 will mark the first time the genre truly fulfils its potential on home consoles.

Horizon Zero Dawn - March 1

Platform: PS4

Arguable one of the biggest PS4 exclusives of 2017, Horizon Zero Dawn is a stunningly gorgeous open-world adventure set on a planet overtaken by nature and filled with mysterious robotic creatures. You play as Aloy, a young, courageous hunter who must discover the truth behind her post-apocalyptic homeland. Developed by Guerilla Games, the creators of Killzone, Horizon Zero Dawn is shaping up to be something very special indeed.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - March 7

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

After the success of The Division, Ubisoft is taking yet another stab at the open-world tactical shooter with Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands. Except, this time, you'll be riding across the desert instead of trudging through the disease infested snow. Acting as the tenth instalment in the Ghost Recon franchise and the very first with a fully-featured open world, Wildlands takes us to the open plains of Bolivia.

Nier Automata - March 10

Platform: PS4, PC

Taking place in the same post-apocalyptic universe as the cult classic original, Nier Automata continues the tradition of deep, immersive combat and dark immersion the franchise is renown for. Automata documents a long-standing war between humans and machines from another world, a conflict that has twisted our planet into a husk of its former self. You play as 2B, a ferocious android lacking emotion, happy to slice her way through endless waves of robotic fiends. This is a must-buy for JRPG lovers.

Sea of Thieves - Q1 2017

Platform: Xbox One, Windows 10

Walk the plank, drink the rum and sail the seven seas. Pirates sure do lead a wonderful life when they aren't bumping into giant sea monsters and scruffing in bar fights. Sea of Thieves is the latest IP from Rare, the creator of Banjo Kazooie and Viva Pinata. This swashbuckling open-world adventure has you teaming up with friends to form your own mischevious crew of pirates as you build your perfect ship and set out in search of endless treasure.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole - Q1 2017

Platform: PS4, Xbox One PC

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is set to be bigger and better than 2014's South Park: The Stick of Truth in a number of ridiculously rude ways. The unexpected yet long-awaited sequel aims to provide a deeper array of gameplay mechanics and a suite of new jokes that will no doubt remain faithful to the iconic source material.

Yooka-Laylee - April 11

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Wii U, PC

Playtonic Games is crafting the perfect love letter to 90’s platformers with Yooka-Laylee. Those of us who grew up playing the likes of Banjo Kazooie, Conker’s Bad Fur Day and Ty the Tasmanian Tiger will adore the lovable charm that oozes from every pore of this delightful adventure.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - March 2017

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Wii U

Acting as the flagship launch title for Nintendo Switch and a swansong for Wii U, Breath of the Wild is shaping up to be a truly wonderful reinvention of the classic series. For the first time in franchise history, the world of Hyrule will be populated with voiced NPCs, dynamic side quests and fully unconventional progression. Breath of the Wild is a brave new direction for the franchise that is a gorgeous sight to behold.

Nintendo Switch - March 2017

Nintendo Switch is the new games console from Nintendo, splicing together a traditional home console with a device that can be taken and played on the go. Placing an intense focus on portability, local multiplayer and engrossing gameplay, Switch could a return to form for Nintendo after the impressive yet underperforming Wii U. Some of the confirmed titles thus far include Skyrim, Splatoon, Mario Kart 8 and the aformentioned Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Mass Effect Andromeda - Q1 2017

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Bioware has been teasing the latest entry in the beloved space opera franchise for years now, drip feeding us little details on new characters, locations and gameplay mechanics with each passing day. 2017 will mark the year we finally get to play Andromeda, five entire years since the launch of Mass Effect 3. Shepherd's adventure is over, so it’s time to make room for a whole new cast of galactic heroes.

Crackdown 3 - TBA 2017

Platforms: Xbox One, Windows 10

Crackdown 2 was an underwhelming disappointment in almost every way, failing to emulate the fun, tongue-in-cheek chaos of the original with its confusing focus on generic zombie enemies. Crackdown 3 has the potential to remedy all of this, crafting a wonderfully bombastic open-world adventure with the goal of causing as much destruction as humanly possible. You are an agent with an unlimited supply of ludicrous weapons at your disposal, and using them is bound to be a blast.

Final Fantasy XII: Zodiac Age -TBA

Platforms: PS4

Square Enix has fallen into a habit of remastering PS2 classics for the current generation, whether it be a cheeky upres for PS4 or a completely reworking of the original experience. Zodiac Age falls into the latter category, and it’s bound to be an utterly gorgeous second coming of the underrated JRPG. By abandoning the turn-based conventions of previous games for a more dynamic battle-system, Final Fantasy XII was both beloved and divisive amongst fans back in 2006.

Prey - Spring 2017

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Prey is the long-awaited sequel/reboot to the 2006 shooter of the same name. Taking place on Talos One. a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2035, you are imprisoned and subject to a range of horrific experiments that could change the course of humanity. This reboot is very different to the sequel we last saw in 2014, both in terms of gameplay and appearance.

Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy - 2017

Platforms: PS4

Crash Bandicoot is finally back with the long-awaited N-Sane Trilogy, a collection of remasters compiling the original Crash, Crash 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash 3: Warped. All the levels, characters and collectibles we remember from the 1990s have been brought to life in HD alongside new and improved bonus levels and lush modern environments. Platforming fans won't want to miss this.

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Autumn 2017

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One

Acting as the long-awaited prequel/sequel to the 2010 masterpiece, Red Dead Redemption 2 once again takes us to a realistic depiction of The Old West brimming with vast deserts, dangerous bandits and bustling towns positively brimming with opportunities to cause chaos in a beautifully crafted open-world. We’ve only seen a small glimpse of Red Dead Redemption 2 thus far and it already looks like a classic in the making.

Scalebound - 2017

Platforms: Xbox One, Windows 10

Hideki Kamiya sure knows how to make ridiculously over-the-top action romps. The mind behind Bayonetta, Viewtiful Joe and Okami is now creating Scalebound: a lovingly stylish action experience with a focus on giant dragons and co-operative play. It's unusual for Microsoft's platform to be home to such a wacky Japanese IP, but who are we to complain?

Project Scorpio - Winter 2017

Microsoft has ripped up the rule book on traditional console cycles with Project Scorpio. First revealed at E3, the console features more powerful hardware and 'seamless' software, Scorpio marks a new beginning for Microsoft's role in the gaming space. Set to be far more powerful than the standard Xbox One, Scorpio will still run each and every game launching for the system. As Microsoft puts it, "nobody is being left behind."

We haven't listed all of the games coming in 2017 above, and there are plenty with release dates yet to be announced. You can find a comprehensive list of the remaining titles below.