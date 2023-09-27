Xiaomi 13T Pro vs iPhone 15: Which should you get?

Xiaomi recently updated its flagship smartphone with the Xiaomi 13T and the Xiaomi 13T Pro.

This versus will focus on the latter. Keep reading to discover how the 13T Pro compares to Apple’s closest-priced handset, the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 has the Dynamic Island

Both the Xiaomi 13T Pro and the iPhone 15 boast sharp, colourful displays with HDR support and fast refresh rates. The refresh rate on the Xiaomi is slightly faster than that on the iPhone and the screen is bigger too (unless you opt for the iPhone 15 Plus, that is).

However, the biggest difference here is that the Dynamic Island that made its way to the base iPhone model in 2023. The Dynamic Island is an interactive take on the notch that repurposes the controversial design feature into a home for specific alerts and notifications.

iPhone 15

The Xiaomi 13T Pro packs three cameras

The Xiaomi 13T Pro and the iPhone 15 both carry very capable cameras, but the Xiaomi has three rear sensors whereas the standard iPhone sticks to two.

The iPhone 15 features a 48-megapixel wide angle sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Video recording tops out at 4K/60fps.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro, on other hand, has three cameras powered by camera maker, Leica. This includes a 50-megapixel wide angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. The Xiaomi 13T Pro is also capable of capturing 8K video at up to 24fps, though if you want to record at 60fps you’ll need to limit that resolution to the same 4K as the iPhone.

iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic

Another difference here is the processor. The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chip that debuted in last year’s iPhone 14 Pro, while the Xiaomi 13T Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+.

We haven’t shared our review of the iPhone 15 yet but did find that the Xiaomi 13T Pro offers strong everyday performance, even if the benchmark results fell short of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 found in the phone’s predecessor.

Xiaomi 13T Pro

The Xiaomi 13T Pro offers up to 1TB of storage

This performance is backed up by different configurations of RAM and storage, with both numbers ranging higher on the Xiaomi 13T Pro.

The iPhone 15 is available with up to 6GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which is significantly lower than the 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage found in the top configuration of the Xiaomi 13T Pro.

iPhone 15 supports wireless charging

One feature missing on the Xiaomi 13T Pro is wireless charging.

Not only does the iPhone 15 support wireless charging, but the phone is also equipped with MagSafe. This means that you can snap accessories onto the iPhone 15 to charge it more conveniently.