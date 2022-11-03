PSVR 2 vs PSVR: The key differences

Sony has recently confirmed that the PSVR 2 will be launching in February 2023, but how does it compare to its predecessor?

Sony has been working hard on its latest VR headset, announcing that the new device will come early in 2023. But with the PSVR already available, how will the latest VR headset stack up against its predecessor?

We’re going to be running through all of the key differences between these two headsets so you can see exactly what will be changing within the next entry, and if it’s worth the upgrade.

And if you want to know even more about the PSVR 2 headset, including a more in-depth explanation of the new specs, make sure you check out our dedicated PSVR 2 page. We will be updating it every time new information comes out about the latest Sony headset, so you may want to keep it bookmarked to stay in the loop on all the latest reveals.

The PSVR has seen a large price hike

The first PSVR launched in 2016 and had a starting price of £349 over here in the UK. The latest PSVR 2 has been confirmed to launch in February 2023 with pre-orders starting as early as 15th November this year.

Thanks to the updated specs, which we will touch on later, the starting price for the PSVR 2 is a lot higher than its predecessor. The starting price sits at $549.99 / £529.99 / €599.99, and that gives you the main headset as well as the required Sense controllers and stereo headset.

Sony will also be offering the headset bundled with the Horizon Call of the Moutain game for an increased price of $599.99 / £569.99 / €649.99, too.

Image Credits (Sony)

OLED will feature on the PSVR 2

Sony has confirmed that its next virtual reality headset will come with a 4K HDR OLED in-headset display, with a resolution of 2000×2040. This is a huge upgrade from the original PSVR, which came with an LCD panel and a 960×1080 resolution.

Since we have not tested the new headset yet we can’t definitely say that it will look better, however, in our review of the PSVR we noted that the screen quality can be poor, with the screen door effect being very obvious in certain situations.

Since the next generation of headsets will come with a better display and improved resolution, we can expect that it will look better during use and that it will be less prone to things like the screen door effect and screen tearing during gameplay.

The inclusion of an OLED panel may also go some way in explaining why this headset has seen such a large price hike when compared to the original model.

Image Credits (Sony)

The PSVR 2 connects through a single wire

Setting up the original PSVR headset was a little cumbersome, to say the least. That headset could be connected to the PS4 via the bundled processor unit and required multiple wires to set up, as users also needed to connect the PS Camera to the PS4 console to start gaming.

The PSVR 2, meanwhile, has been heavily streamlined and can connect to the PS5 console through a single wire. One end plugs into the headset and the other can be connected to the front USB port, meaning that it should be much simpler to set up when compared to its predecessor.

This also means that users won’t have to deal with as many bundled parts, as the PSVR 2 does not come with the same AC adaptor, VR headset connector, PS VR camera and processor unit that the first headset came with. Alongside the physical VR headset and controllers, the PSVR 2 simply comes with a stereo headset, three pairs of earpieces and a USB cable.

Image Credit (Sony)

Sony is introducing new controllers

One of the most anticipated changes to the PSVR 2 headset is the new controllers that Sony is introducing. They have a “focus on great ergonomics” and feature a rounder look that should allow for constant human contact for haptic feedback, in a similar vein to the Sony DualSense controllers for the PS5 console.

The original PSVR came with vastly different controllers that looked more akin to the Nintendo Wii controllers than the new ergonomic orb design. It seems like the new controllers will allow for more intuitive movement in-game, boasting adaptive triggers and finger-touch detection.

The original controllers lacked haptic feedback, with the large orb on the end of the controller being tracked via the PlayStation Camera. Thanks to the four cameras embedded within the PSVR 2 headset, an external camera is no longer needed.

Image Credit (Sony)

The PSVR boasts a larger field of view

The PSVR 2 comes with a fresnel lens and a lens adjustment dial, allowing users to toggle the spacing to better match the distance between their eyes. This should provide a better viewing experience for players, with Sony also claiming that the new headset includes air vents to allow for better airflow to the lenses, which should reduce fogginess.

Looking back to the original PSVR, there were no options to customise the lenses, and our review noted that you could always see below the headset while wearing it, which did have a negative impact on immersion.

The field of view on the PSVR 2 is 110 degrees, with the PSVR featuring a 100-degree field of view. The added 10 degrees should allow for better immersion and for more content to be visible at once.