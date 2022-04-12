 large image

Meta Quest Pro: Everything we know about Project Cambria

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

It’s now been over a year since the Oculus Quest 2 hit shelves, so it’s only natural that rumours about the new Meta Quest Pro have started rolling in, with the codenamed Project Cambria tipped to launch this year.

Project Cambria is suspected to be linked to the Meta Quest Pro, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg announcing that Cambria will be a completely new and high-end product during the Meta Connect Conference, which seemingly rules out the Meta Quest 3 as a Cambria contender.

So, with all that in mind, here is everything we know about the Meta Quest Pro.

Release date

Project Cambria does not have a release date as of yet, though Meta has claimed that the headset will launch at some point during the year.

If we consider that the Meta Quest 2 was released 18 months after the original, the Quest Pro may launch in May, though that’s just speculation.

Pricing

The pricing is yet to be confirmed for the Meta Quest Pro, though Zuckerberg did mention that it will sit a the higher end of the price spectrum, meaning it will likely cost more than the Oculus Quest 2, which launched with a starting price of £299/$299.

We will be sure to update this article whenever we catch word of the release date and pricing, so be sure to bookmark this article to stay in the loop.

Design

There has not been much news on the design of Project Cambria, or the Meta Quest Pro specifically. There was a leaked video from what looks to be an alledged Facebook Workplace video conference, which seemingly shows off the Quest Pro’s controllers.

In the video, from YouTuber Basti564, the controllers look like they have built-in infrared tracking cameras, rather than the tracking rings that we have seen before.

Alledged Meta Quest Pro controllers from the front and side
Credit: Basti564

Since we can’t say for sure if these images are the actual Quest Pro controllers, we recommend taking this with a pinch of salt, though infrared tracking would make for a more reliable experience, which fits in with Project Cambria’s high-end description.

We would imagine that the overall design will look similar to the headsets that have come before, being a standalone wireless device that can be plugged into a gaming device, like a PC, for improved performance.

Specs and features

According to PCGamesN, the Meta Quest Pro could feature eye-tracking technology, which allows the developers to implement foveated rendering. This is an adaptive scaling technique that allows for high resolutions in the player’s line of sight, while everything else is scaled down.

This helps ensure that the processing power of the device is not compromised while still offering up great graphics for the player.

Project Cambria also tipped to have face tracking as a new feature, allowing on-screen avatars to replicate the user’s facial expressions in real-time. We wouldn’t be shocked to see facial tracking featured in the new Meta headset, as it will come into play once the Metaverse is more accessible and should allow for a new way to communicate and express yourself online.

Furthermore, the Quest Pro should feature an external camera feed that supposedly won’t be limited to black and white, which should allow for some augmented reality features.

Make sure to bookmark this page and keep coming back for more, as we’ll be updating this article whenever new information on Project Cambria and the Meta Quest Pro comes out.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree.
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

