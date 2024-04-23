Razer Kishi Ultra vs Razer Kishi V2 Pro: What’s new?

Whether it’s more traditional mobile gaming or the relatively new avenue of on-the-go game streaming, mobile controllers are attracting an evergrowing interest. Razer’s latest, the Kishi Ultra, takes aim at that market with a PC twist too. But, how does it compare with the mobile-focused Kishi V2 Pro?

Razer remains the brand for devices that toe the line between high performance and lifestyle luxury. Its more gaming-focused options take the luxury aspect a tad less seriously but they can still offer high-end capabilities. The new Razer Kishi Ultra is the company’s attempt to make a serious controller for mobile (and PC) gaming all in one package.

The proposition is an intriguing one, giving players one controller to get used to across multiple platforms if they’re avid mobile and PC players. We’ve compared it with its previous top-of-the-range mobile controller, the Kishi V2 Pro. Let’s dive in.

Better features, better value

Right off the bat, it’s intriguing to see that the new Razer Kishi Ultra doesn’t cost that much more than the Kishi V2 Pro that it’s surpassing, coming in at £150/$150 versus £130/$130.

This Galaxy S23 Plus deal takes £450 off the launch price Affordable mobile network Giff Gaff is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus for a mere £599, around a £450 reduction over the RRP the device was launched at last year. Giff Gaff

£599 View Deal

So, what are you getting? First off, the Kishi Ultra features Razer’s latest haptic technology. The Kishi V2 Pro does tout HyperSense Haptics but it’s only the new controller that offers up the brand’s latest and greatest Razer Sensa HD Haptics, which the company touts are “high-fidelity haptics that are stronger, more detailed, and more nuanced than traditional console vibrations”.

Razer Kishi Ultra – Image Credit (Razer)

The buttons themselves are also what Razer calls its Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons, offering boosted responsiveness while maintaining comfort. On top of that, the Kishi Ultra also offers thumbstick sensitivity adjustment through its Razer Nexus app. Both those are lacking on the Kishi V2 Pro.

Kishi Ultra works with tablets and PCs

Razer’s Kishi range has been around for a few years now and it’s been all about mobile gaming thus far, with gaming outside of that left to its more fully-fledged controller options like the Wolverine series. However, the Kishi Ultra is offering a hybrid option. Alongside working with the iPhone 15 series, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Google Pixel 6/7/8, the Razer Edge and some other Android devices, there are two new interesting possibilities.

Razer Kishi V2 Pro – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

First, this larger controller can accommodate an iPad Mini (6th Gen) or other 8-inch Android tablets (running Android 12 or higher), making for a larger screen on-the-go mobile gaming experience. Then, if you like mobile gaming and would like to use the same controller for your PC gaming too, the Kishi Ultra can be connected through a USB-C cable to offer a wired option. All that means this could be your “everything” controller if you’re an avid PC and mobile gamer.

The Kishi V2 Pro is smaller and lighter

The Kishi Ultra is a serious bit of gaming kit and, expectedly, that means it brings more substantial dimensions than the Kishi V2 Pro. The new handheld comes in at 266g while measuring 110.8 x 244.8 x 64.3mm (when collapsed). The Kishi V2 Pro is much trimmer at 138g and 92.2 x 180.7 x 33.9mm. So, while the Kishi Ultra is far from a hefty option, the V2 Pro is the one to go for if you’re pushed for space in your bag and just need a device with a sole mobile gaming focus.