Pixel 8 vs Pixel 6: Should you upgrade your Google phone?

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Google has updated its flagship phone line-up for 2023 with the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. 

Scroll down to learn how the Pixel 8 compares to 2021’s Pixel 6 when it comes to key points including the display, performance, camera, battery life and price. 

The Pixel 6 has a bigger screen 

If you’re looking for a Pixel with a big screen, the Pixel 8 Pro will probably be your go-to. However, if you’re on a budget, the Pixel 6 has a bigger display than the regular Pixel 8 and is much cheaper. 

That said, the Pixel 8 has a faster refresh rate than the Pixel 6 so you can expect scrolling and gaming on the newer phone to feel a bit smoother. 

The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

Pixel 8 PR shoot
Pixel 8

The Pixel 8 packs a faster processor 

The Pixel 6 was the first smartphone to be powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset. Two years on, the Pixel 8 is powered by the third generation of the processor, the Google Tensor G3. 

According to Google, this is the company’s most powerful Pixel chip yet, meaning you can expect improved performance from the Pixel 8 compared with its predecessors. 

The Pixel 8 has a bigger selfie camera 

The Pixel 8 has the same array of rear cameras found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 before it, with the telephoto lens reserved for the Pixel 8 Pro. 

You’ll find a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor in both phones, though the Pixel 8 does now benefit from autofocus built into the ultra-wide lens. 

One improvement on the Pixel 8 is the upgraded selfie camera. The Pixel 8 has a 10.5-megapixel front camera, making it bigger than the 8-megapixel front camera on the Pixel 6. 

Google Pixel 6 homescreen
Pixel 6

The Pixel 6 has a bigger battery 

While the Pixel 8 is packed with upgrades, one feature that has gotten smaller since 2021 is the battery capacity. The Pixel 6 came with a 4614 mAh battery, whereas the Pixel 8 has a 4575 mAh battery. 

Regardless of this difference, Google claims that both batteries can last more than 24 hours, giving you a full day of use from your Pixel. 

The Pixel 6 is cheaper 

The Pixel 6 is only two years old and is already much cheaper to buy than the Pixel 8, though you’ll need to go through a third-party site to buy it. 

Prices for the Pixel 8 start at £699/$699, while the Pixel 6 is currently available for as low as £309 on Amazon. That’s less than half the price of the newest Pixel.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

