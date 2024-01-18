Samsung recently unveiled its newest range of S Series smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

One interesting new feature that made its debut on the S24 series is Google Circle to Search, but what exactly is it?

Keep reading to learn everything we know about Google Circle to Search, including what it is, which models support it and what it might be useful for.

What is Google Circle to Search?

Google Circle to Search is a new Android feature currently exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The feature allows users to circle a specific part of an image to receive more information about that segment. Think of it like Google Image reverse search but you can get much more particular with the section of the image you want to look up.

To access the tool all you need to do is find an image, hold down the home button on your Samsung device and draw a quick circle around the section of the image that interests you. We saw the feature demonstrated on the S24 Ultra with Samsung’s S Pen, but we presume you’d be able to use your finger on the standard S24 and S24 Plus as neither device comes with a stylus.

So, how is this different from cropping an image and reverse-searching for it?

Aside from being quicker and more convenient, there’s also an AI element to Google Circle to Search. AI was the underlying theme of this year’s S Series announcement, so it’s no surprise this feature ended up being a highlight.

Whenever you search, Google Circle to Search will offer AI-generated recommendations in response to your queries. For example, if you search for a specific location – such as a photo of a landmark or a cafe – Google could provide written suggestions on how to get to that place.

We haven’t gotten the chance to test the feature ourselves just yet, so we can’t say how successful Google Circle to Search is at providing the right information, but we’re excited to see this tool in action on the new S Series phones.