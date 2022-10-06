Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: What has changed?

Google has just shown off its newest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 7 Pro. But how does it compare to the previous generation? Here’s the lowdown.

The Pixel 7 Pro is now Google’s top-specced flagship, eclipsing the Pixel 6 Pro. But is it a small step or a big jump forward? This article collects the key differences between the two devices so that you can decide.

Chipset

One key change to the new range of Pixels is the upgraded processor. While the Pixel 6 Pro boasted Google’s first-ever own-brand chip, the Pixel 7 Pro sees the introduction of the Tensor G2, which is assisted by the Titan M2 coprocessor for security features.

Relatively few capabilities of the Tensor G2 have been outlined at this stage, but we’re expecting performance upgrades, and like its predecessor, it’s likely to come into its own when supporting image processing, in tandem with the camera hardware.

Pixel 7 Pro

Design

The design has also seen a significant change with the new generation. While retaining a camera bar, the Pixel 7 Pro’s version has a metallic finish and rounded elements containing the camera. This certainly makes it stand out and sits in contrast to the bar of the Pixel 6 Pro, which simply took the form of a wide black bar.

Pixel 6 Pro

Camera

The camera hardware of the Pixel 7 Pro hasn’t seen any truly revolutionary changes, but there are a few tweaks that set it apart.

One such difference is the ultrawide’s field of view, which now stands at 125.8-degree rather than 114-degrees, and the selfie camera has also been changed: previously it was an 11.1-megapixel sensor but now it’s 10.8-megapixel.

Early impressions

Based on what we saw at the presentation, it seems like the changes made to the Pixel 7 Pro are not all that radical. While the design certainly does look pleasing, the hardware has only been tweaked slightly here and there, so purely looking at the specs, before we’ve fully had the chance to review the new device, we’d estimate that owners of the Pixel6 Pro are unlikely to need an upgrade to the new generation. However, you’ll have to wait for our full review to hear our final verdict.