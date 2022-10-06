Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6: What are the key differences?

Google has revealed its newest series of smartphones, the Pixel 7. But how much has changed from the previous year’s Pixel 6 series?

The Pixel 6 series was a key turning point for Google’s range of handsets, launching the manufacturer’s first own-brand chipset and a radical new redesign to boot.

Has the Pixel 7 generation done likewise, or does it just offer a subtle step up from its predecessor? Read on to discover the major changes that have been made.

Design

First, and most visibly different, is the design of the new handset. While its predecessor had a wide camera bar spanning across its rear, this one has been adapted with a metallic finish and a rounded opening for the camera sensors. It certainly looks a touch more attractive and premium, and the colour options are also very easy on the eye.

Pixel 7Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a

Selfie camera

The camera might be the most widely admired feature on the Pixel series of phones, but there are no huge hardware changes when comparing the Pixel 6 and 7 side-by-side.

The most significant difference is that the Pixel 6 had an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and this has been changed to one with a 10.8-megapixel resolution on its successor, which enables 4K video recording.

Processor

The chipset on board the Pixel 7 has also been refreshed from that of its predecessor. While the Pixel 6 boasted Google’s first mobile processor, the Tensor, its sequel has got the Tensor G2 onboard, so we’re hoping to see some improvements to performance, particularly in regard to Google’s speciality of image processing.

Security

While both handsets have the Titan M2 security co-processor, the Pixel 7 will offer extra security features including a built-in VPN powered by Google One which is free to use. This might give users more peace of mind when they’re handling sensitive data on their phones.

Initial impressions

We’ve not yet spent time with the Pixel 7, but from the specification we’ve compared, it seems there are very few major differences, especially in the screen, rear camera system, or battery.

If you’re mulling over whether it’s worth upgrading from the 6 to the 7, we reckon you should hold fire for now until our review is published and we can investigate the updates in much more detail.