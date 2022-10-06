Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Comparing the big differences

After teasing them earlier in the year, Google has finally taken the wraps off its new duo of phones – the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. But what sets the two phones apart?

Google’s phones have never been huge sellers on the same level as Samsung and Apple, however, they’ve consistently been some of the best Android phones you can buy and personal favourites among the Trusted Reviews team.

The latest additions to the range will sit alongside the far more affordable Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch wearable, but what is the difference between the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro?

Here we’ll run through the specs, features and more so you know you’re making the right buying choice.

The Pixel 7 Pro has a bigger, better screen

One of the more significant differences between these two phones is their size. While neither is a compact device, the Pixel 7 Pro is the larger of the two. It weighs 212g, as opposed to the 197g Pixel 7, and is much taller.

The larger body is there for the bigger screen. With the 7 Pro, you’ve got a 6.7-inch panel, whereas the Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch version. The Pro model has more skills too, with a 120Hz refresh rate rather than 90Hz, a slightly higher peak brightness of 1500 nits and QHD+ resolution. There’s nothing wrong with the FHD+ resolution and 1400 nits of peak brightness on the Pixel 7, though.

Both phones have Gorilla Glass Victus for protection, an always-on option, 24-bit colour depth and HDR support. They are also both OLED panels.

The colour choices are more fun with the Pixel 7

After an excellent run of colour choices for all its products, the hues for the Pixel 7 range feel a little more subdued. But it’s the Pixel 7 that stands out if you want something brighter.

Both phones come in Obsidian (black) and Snow (white and silver), while the Pixel 7 Pro also comes in a Hazel that has hints of grey and gold.

The Pixel 7 ditches Hazel, but adds in a bright Lemongrass hue that’s got bright greens and a little bit of yellow, It’s certainly the standout colour of the bunch.

Go for the Pixel 7 Pro if having all the camera features is important

Camera skills have always been a key selling point of the Pixel line, and that remains here. Both phones have a main 50MP sensor on the back, with an f/1.85 aperture. They also both have 12MP ultrawide cameras, however, the Pixel 7 Pro adds in autofocus for this camera, along with a slightly wider field of view.

The biggest difference though is in the zoom skills. While the Pixel 7 purely relies on the AI Super Res digital zoom, the Pro has a dedicated telephoto camera. This is a 48MP sensor, with a maximum of 5x optical zoom and a further 30x zoom from the Super Res AI skills. Google has also added a macro shooting mode to the Pixel 7 Pro, so you can get closer to the subject and pull out more detail.

Both phones have 10.8MP selfie cameras, with a 92.8-degree field of view, an f/2.2 aperture and a fixed focus lens.

Will either be one of the best camera phones around? We’ll have to wait and see.

The Pixel 7 Pro has a bigger battery – but will it make a difference?

It’s usual for a bigger phone to have a bigger battery, and the trend continues here. The Pixel 7 has a 4355mAh cell, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 5000mAh cell. However, there’s a lot more going to be sucking through the battery on the Pro, including more pixels on the display and a faster refresh rate so it might not lead to better endurance.

Google claims both phones can last up to 72 hours in an Extreme Battery Saver mode and both can charge to 50% in 30 minutes with a 30w capable charger. Both phones have Qi wireless charging and Battery Share too.

More RAM and storage

Both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are powered by the Tensor G2 chip with the Titan M2 security coprocessor, however the Pro model ups the RAM from 8GB to 12GB. It’s also available in 512GB size, something you won’t find on the Pixel 7.

Both phones have Wi-Fi 6E, a promise of five years of security updates and 5G.

Early Verdict

Starting at £849, the Pixel 7 Pro is the flagship in Google’s range. It has more cameras, more RAM and a bigger screen. It has a bigger battery too, but we’ll need to properly test it to see whether that makes much difference.

But for £599, the Pixel 7 still packs plenty of punch. It has the same main camera and selfie camera, processor and more. Plus it comes in a brighter colour.