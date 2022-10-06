Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: How do they compare?

The Pixel 7 Pro has arrived, making it an obvious competitor for Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro. But, how do the two Pros match up?

We’ve pitted the Pixel 7 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro against each other to determine which top-of-the-line smartphone reigns supreme. Keep reading to discover all the major differences between the two devices.

The iPhone 14 Pro has a Dynamic Island

A standout feature on the iPhone 14 Pro this year is the Dynamic Island. The feature is essentially Apple’s way of transforming the infamous notch into part of the UI, showing notifications from specific apps as well as incoming calls.

The Pixel 7 Pro meanwhile has a centred punch-hole camera much like the 6 Pro before it. Aside from this, both phones pack smooth 120Hz refresh rates and their own always-on displays.

The Pixel 7 Pro has a SIM tray

One thing we didn’t expect at the Apple event last month was for the company to announce it was getting rid of the SIM tray. Instead, Apple has opted to offer only eSIM support on iPhone 14 and 14 Pro in the US.

The good news (or just news if you’ve already made the jump to eSIM) is that these changes haven’t been applied in the UK yet, meaning you can continue to buy iPhones that’ll work with physical SIM cards for the time being.

Google, meanwhile, has chosen to keep the SIM tray on its Pixel 7 and 7 Pro series, so you won’t need to worry about swapping out your physical SIM regardless of where you buy the phone.

Both phones feature triple camera arrays

Both the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pixel 7 Pro pack triple rear cameras, including wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.

The iPhone includes a 48-megapixel wide sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and two 12-megapixel sensors for its telephoto camera, while the Pixel has a 50-megapixel wide sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The iPhone has a 12-megapixel front camera, while the Pixel has a 10.8-megapixel one.

Both phones are capable of recording 4K video at up to 60fps, with the iPhone also offering 4K Cinematic Mode, while the Pixel comes with nifty photography features like Macro Focus, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Motion Mode and Real Tone.

The iPhone 14 Pro includes new safety features

The iPhone 14 series is ahead of the game when it comes to safety features, with Emergency SOS via satellite in particular, standing out this year.

Emergency SOS has been updated to work with satellite, meaning you won’t need cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity to contact emergency services or share your location in the US and Canada.

Car Crash Detection is another new safety feature available on the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. This one pretty much does what it says on the tin, detecting if you’re in a car crash and sending a notification with a 10-second countdown. If you don’t dismiss the notification, your phone will then contact emergency services and notify your emergency contacts of the accident. There is also a form of car crash detection on the Pixel phones, and this was highlighted during the launch event.

The Pixel 7 Pro is cheaper

The Pixel 7 Pro is much cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro, making it better value if you’re looking for a high-end phone that won’t hurt your wallet.

The iPhone 14 Pro is priced at a steep $999/£1099/€1299 (or $1099/£1199/€1499 if you opt for the larger Pro Max).

The Pixel 7 Pro, meanwhile, costs just £849. That’s £250 less than the iPhone 14 Pro in the UK, positioning the price of the 7 Pro closer in line with the base iPhone 14.