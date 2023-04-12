Nvidia RTX 4070 vs RTX 3070: Which should you buy?

Nvidia has just announced the GeForce RTX 4070 graphics chip. The new GPU brings with it all the benefits of the new 40-series card and we’re pitting it against its RTX 3070 predecessor.

Nvidia’s already released a few 40-series cards, like the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090, and the RTX 4070 GPU is the latest release. This card is aimed at mid-tier gaming, pushing upwards slightly into the higher end of things. Nvidia is making some big claims with regard to what we can expect from this GPU. Keep an eye out for our full review down the line. For now, here’s how it compares to its previous model.

An appealing price

RTX 4070 starts at £589

Previous model RTX 3070 currently £469

The RTX 4070 may have a price that’s more expensive than what you can currently buy the older RTX 3070 for but the package is an appealing one. Nvidia says you can expect a performance that tops not only the RTX 3070 but also the 3080 chip at 1440p gaming. The new card will be available from April 13th.

RTX 4070 comes with improved Lovelace architecture

Based on 4nm TSMC vs 8nm Samsung process

RTX 4070 has a greatly increased number of transistors

The Nvidia 40-series chips offer up the new Lovelace architecture compared with Ampere on the 30-series. The TSMC 4nm tech the new architecture is based on equates to a 50% smaller size than the previous generation.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Total Power Usage 200W 220W CUDA Cores 5888 5888 RT Cores 46 46 Tensor Cores 184 184 Boost Clock 2475MHz 1725MHz

The addition of DLSS 3

DLSS 3 on RTX 4070, up from DLSS 2 on the 3070

36MB L2 cache on 4070

12GB GDDR6X memory, up from 8GB on RTX 3070

DLSS 3 brought about a significant improvement in the technology for 40-series chips versus what you get on the 30-series. The result is higher frame rates at a more detailed resolution, a win across the board. Nvidia is stating you can expect 100+ FPS at 1440p, coming in at 1.4x faster than the RTX 3080. There’s benefits for raytracing as well, with a 16x jump in performance over the past five years.