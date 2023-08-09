Huawei Watch 4 Pro vs Huawei Watch GT3 Pro: What’s new?

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro is the current flagship wearable from Huawei, packing a multitude of health and sports tracking features.

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro managed a 4-star review from us thanks to its gorgeous screen and slick HarmonyOS. But with the release of the new wearable, we wanted to see how it stacks up against its predecessor, the Huawei Watch GT3 Pro.

If you want to learn more about these two smartwatches and find out all their key differences, then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through everything you need to know.

Larger display on the Huawei Watch 4 Pro

The Huawei Watch GT3 Pro comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen display. We felt that it responded nicely to touch and there were good viewing angles both indoors and outdoors. It comes in both 42mm and 46mm case options.

Huawei decided to upgrade the screen size for the Watch 4 Pro. It comes with a larger 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 466×466 resolution. We tested the 48mm version and found that the screen was big, sharp and popped with colour. However, the viewing angles were not always up to par in brighter outdoor light.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Longer battery life on Huawei Watch GT3 Pro

Huawei claims that the Watch GT3 Pro has up to 14 days for typical usage, and then 8 days for heavy usage. The 46mm version we tested held up to these claims, with regular use of the GPS and heart rate monitoring allowing the watch to last through the week.

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro has a shorter battery life when it comes to typical use, at just four and a half days. However, there is an ultra-long battery mode, which disables Wi-Fi and mobile connections. This can last anywhere from 12-21 days depending on how much battery you have left to play with, making this better suited for longer activities where you don’t have access to a power outlet, like a camping trip.

More sensors on the Huawei Watch 4 Pro

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro comes with a couple more sensors than its predecessor. There is an ECG sensor to take on-the-spot measurements to check the rhythm and electrical activity of your heart. It can even detect when your heart rate is abnormally low or high, with the ability to measure arterial stiffness, which is related to high blood pressure or hypertension.

Other sensors on the Huawei Watch 4 Pro include a compass, barometer, ambient light sensor and depth sensor.

The Huawei Watch GT3 Pro misses out on the above, which makes the Watch 4 Pro a lot more capable. That said, it still shares the same core sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor and temperature sensor.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Huawei Watch 4 Pro is a lot more expensive

With all of these new features, you might suspect that the Watch 4 Pro is more expensive than its predecessor – and you would be right. The Huawei Watch 4 Pro has a £499.99 starting price and can be found with three straps: Blue Composite, Titanium and Dark Brown Leather.

The Watch GT3 Pro was released last year and comes with a more reasonable price of £299.99. It also comes with three different straps, including Black Fluoroelastomer, Grey Leather and Light Titanium. This makes the Watch GT3 Pro the more accessible wearable out of the two, but it does come with limited functionality in comparison.