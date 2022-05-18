First Impressions

If you liked the Huawei Watch GT 3 but wished it had a design that was more like a classy, high-end watch, then that’s what you’re getting here with the GT3 Pro.

Availability UK RRP: £299 Key Features Software Runs on Harmony OS, complete with an app store and multiple fitness tracking modes

Two sizes 46mm and 42mm sizes with either titanium or ceramic finish

Introduction

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro sees Huawei continue its trend of taking its GT series watches and giving them more luxurious makeovers.

Not to be confused with the Huawei Watch 3 Pro, the GT 3 Pro will arrive in two sizes, giving you high grade materials and pretty much the same features with a couple of software extras, for a steeper price than the standard GT 3.

Design

Various finishes available

Multiple strap options

Two different sizes

If the stainless steel and plastic look of the Watch GT 3 didn’t really do it for you, you’re getting the choice of putting some titanium or ceramic on your wrist instead.

Huawei is offering the GT 3 Pro in 46mm and 42mm sizes just like the GT 3, with the case on the 46mm version wrapped in lightweight titanium, while the smaller 42mm Pro packs a ceramic case with a gold stainless steel bezel. Both offer sapphire glass lenses to offer some added protection to the watch screen as well. A touch that is always welcome.

The smaller version is the more striking of the two in looks in person, which is definitely going to cater for those with daintier wrists. In terms of straps, you can go smart with leather/metal-style link bracelet straps or opt for fluoroelastomer to make it better suited to exercise.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Screen-wise, Huawei hasn’t budged from the resolution and size it offered the GT 3 watches. The bigger Pro gets a 1.43-inch, 466x 466, AMOLED touchscreen display while the smaller option gets a 1.32-inch AMOLED. They’re some of the best smartwatch displays in the business and the experience feels strong again on both GT 3 Pro models.

Huawei has retained the physical button and tactile watch crown it introduced on the Huawei Watch 3 and it’s certainly welcome. That crown feels great to use and the software remains as slick as it does on the GT 3.

One notable design change though is that Huawei has decided to boost the water resistance rating and has made both Pro models suitable for freediving up to 30 metres. So if you want to go deep, this is a watch you want to do it with.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features and battery life

Up to 14 days battery life

New sport tracking options, including golf

Various smartwatch features

Unsurprisingly, what you can do on the Watch GT 3 Pro doesn’t veer too far away from the GT 3. It runs on Harmony OS, which brings those new UI flourishes and features like an onboard app store. You’re getting 100+ sports modes, plus the dual-band GNSS satellite system support that featured on the GT Runner for improved outdoor tracking accuracy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, women’s health tracking and activity features like Huawei’s Healthy Living Clover to remind you to drink enough water.

Huawei has bolstered the tracking modes with better support for golf and it can be for free diving too. For golf, you’re getting a library of over 300 courses to help track your rounds, with GPS real-time ranging, wind speed measurements and hitting trajectory insights also on offer. In freediving mode, there are dedicated screens to see ascent, dive speed and dive duration data along with dive safety reminders.

On the smartwatch front, you can view notifications, download apps, make payments via NFC, control music, take calls over Bluetooth and use the watch as a camera remote for your phone, though that only works when paired to Huawei phones and iPhones strangely.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Interestingly, it will support ECG, which was offered on the Chinese version of the GT 3 Pro, letting you take 30-second measurements to help observe atrial fibrillation and arterial stiffness. Though the feature isn’t approved in the UK or Europe yet, I’ve been told Huawei is aiming to get that approval later this year.

Huawei is sticking to delivering the same level of battery life here too. So if you go for the bigger version, that’s going to get you more on paper. That’s up to 14 days battery life, which drops to 7 days for the 43mm version. Though it’s now adding some quicker charging support and can get you 25% battery from 10% charge and a full charge in 85 minutes.

Huawei GT 3 Pro specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Screen Size IP rating Waterproof Operating System Colours GPS Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro £299 Huawei 1.32 inches Not Disclosed 20ATM Harmony OS Ceramic or Titanium Yes › Trusted Score

