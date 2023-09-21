Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) vs Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): What’s new?

Amazon’s latest event has come and gone, and there was a raft of new hardware and software upgrades. One of which was a new Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen), here’s how it compares with the previous model, the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen).

Amazon’s launches were a mix of hardware, with the new Echo Show 8 launching alongside the debut of an Echo Show Hub, boosted Fire TV Stick 4K models and more, and software, with new features like Alexa Eye Gaze being shown off.

But, it could be the modestly sized yet hugely functional Echo Show 8 (3rd gen) that’s one of the most popular offerings, at its £149.99/$149.99 price point. The new device is available to pre-order now and will ship in October. Let’s dive into the key comparisons with the model it’s succeeding.

A brand new design

The 3rd generation of the Echo Show 8 gets a new more contemporary look than its predecessor. It’s curvier and glass now covers the front of the device from edge to edge. More than ever before, it is made to fade into the background of your home aesthetic. The colour options remain white and black though.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The new design also includes the 13MP camera moving to a more logical central position for video calls, removing the awkward side positioning that some tablets, like the iPad Pro, offer.

Boosted software features

On the inside, you’ll find boosted performance courtesy of a new processor, which Amazon said adds 40% more processing power. The result is smoother scrolling and browsing through the Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) interface.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also an intriguing upgrade to the Show UI, with the device detecting how close you are to the display and sizing the content accordingly, so you can view it easily from further away when required. The Visual ID feature is onboard to help align what is shown on the Echo Show with the person who is using it.

Improved audio

Amazon was eager to tout the new audio capabilities of the Echo Show. The latest version of the device should offer improved sound quality in the form of enhanced bass, clarity as well as a new spatial audio feature.