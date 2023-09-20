New Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max revealed, one with Ambient Experience support

Amazon has refreshed its Fire TV Stick range with second-generation versions of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K.

During the hardware showcase, that also included Echo devices, Fire tablets and products from Amazon-owned from Ring and Eero, the company revealed streaming sticks promising better upgraded internals, new experiences, and plenty more.

Get the iPhone 13 at a big discount John Lewis is offering the brilliant all-rounder iPhone 13 at a big discount, making it the same price as the Pixel 7. John Lewis

Was £699

Now £599 View Deal

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen), for instance is Amazon’s first streaming media player to include the Fire TV Ambient Experience, which launched on the company’s own-branded Amazon Omni QLED TVs.

It turns the TV into an Alexa smart display like the Echo Show when you’re not actively streaming video content. You can also use it to display art or photos, see the weather or calendar updates and other smart home widgets. It’s also an energy saving feature that detects whether the room is dark or unoccupied and transitions to Standby mode after two minutes.

Amazon also says the 4K Max is the first stick in the industry to include Wi-Fi 6E support, while it continues to include top AV features like 4K Ultra HD, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

You’ll also be able to store more content directly on the device thanks to the 16GB capacity. Performance has been boosted by a more powerful 2.0GHz quad-core chip. There’s also an ‘Enhanced’ remote control with access to a Recents button.

It costs £69.99 and is available to pre-order today. However, with Black Friday just around the corner you’d be well served to wait a couple of months.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K (2nd Gen)

The cheaper version of the device does not include Ambient Experience support, but is a little cheaper.

For a tenner less you’ll get the second-gen Fire TV Stick 4K also gets a performance boost to a 1.7GHz quad-core processor boasting 30% more power. There’s 4K Ultra HD quality imagery with HDR support from Dolby Vision, HDR, HLG, and HDR10+. Dolby Atmos audio is also supported.

It’s available to pre-order today from £59.99