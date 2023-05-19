Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Echo Pop vs Amazon Echo: Is the Pop worth it?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Amazon just announced an all-new smart speaker, the Amazon Echo Pop, which boasts a semi-spherical design and four colours.

The Amazon Echo Pop is a new compact speaker that comes with the standard Alexa features we would all expect, with Amazon claiming that it is best suited for bedrooms and small spaces.

Since Amazon has added yet another smart speaker to its vast lineup, we wanted to see how the Echo Pop stacks up against one of the most well-known devices, the Amazon Echo (4th-generation). Keep reading to find out all the key differences between these devices so you can decide which is best for you.

The Echo is a lot more expensive

The Amazon Echo is one of the most expensive Echo smart speakers on offer from Amazon, beaten out by the premium Echo Studio. The Echo costs £109.99/$99.99 and can be purchased from the Amazon website. However, like most Amazon products, the Echo does often go on sale, meaning that you will be able to find it at a discounted price during certain times of the year. 

Amazon Echo Pop in Lavender
Image Credit (Amazon)

The Echo Pop is a lot more affordable in comparison, with a £44.99/$39.99 price at launch. It will likely be treated to the same discount treatment over the course of its lifetime, but the Echo Pop will likely always be the cheaper option out of the two. 

Echo Pop comes in more colourways

The Echo comes in three colours, all of which are very muted and discrete. It can be found in Charcoal, Glacier White and Twilight Blue. These colourways will be best suited for those who want their smart devices to blend into the background of their homes. 

Amazon Echo (4th Generation) controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Echo Pop comes in four colourways, including Charcol, Glacial White, Midnight Teal and Lavender Bloom. The last two options are very vibrant and bold, ideal for anyone who wants a pop of colour in their bedroom. 

Echo has more speakers

The Amazon Echo comes with a 3-inch neodymium woofer and two 0.8-inch tweeters. We found the audio quality to be detailed. While it can’t quite compete with dedicated music speakers, it delivered a good level of bass and sounds very good at the mid-volume level, making it a solid all-around speaker. 

Amazon Echo Pop in disco lighting
Image Credit (Amazon)

The Echo Pop is a smaller device and comes with a smaller front-firing speaker at 49.5mm. Since we have not used the Echo Pop yet we can’t make any claims about the audio, but Amazon suggests it delivers full sound and is best suited for smaller spaces, like a bedroom. 

Echo comes with a temperature sensor

The Echo comes with a temperature sensor built into the device. The inclusion of a temperature sensor means that you can set up Alexa Routines, with smart heaters turning on when it’s too cold or smart fans being activated when it’s too hot.

Amazon Echo (4th Generation) Light Ring
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Echo Pop does not come with a temperature sensor, which means that it won’t offer the above features. Users will still be able to use Alexa to control supported smart products within their homes, but these Routines may need to be triggered manually or timed to specific schedules, limiting its versatility in comparison. 

You might like…

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti vs RTX 4060: Which GPU should you buy?

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti vs RTX 4060: Which GPU should you buy?

Adam Speight 19 hours ago
HTC U23 Pro vs Google Pixel 7a: The mid-range showdown

HTC U23 Pro vs Google Pixel 7a: The mid-range showdown

Lewis Painter 20 hours ago
Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) vs Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): What’s new?

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) vs Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): What’s new?

Hannah Davies 20 hours ago
Amazon Echo Pop vs Amazon Echo Dot: What are the big differences?

Amazon Echo Pop vs Amazon Echo Dot: What are the big differences?

Gemma Ryles 21 hours ago
Sony Xperia 1 V vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Five key differences

Sony Xperia 1 V vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Five key differences

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
Beats Studio Buds+ vs Studio Buds: what’s the difference?

Beats Studio Buds+ vs Studio Buds: what’s the difference?

Kob Monney 2 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.