Amazon Echo Pop vs Amazon Echo: Is the Pop worth it?

Amazon just announced an all-new smart speaker, the Amazon Echo Pop, which boasts a semi-spherical design and four colours.

The Amazon Echo Pop is a new compact speaker that comes with the standard Alexa features we would all expect, with Amazon claiming that it is best suited for bedrooms and small spaces.

Since Amazon has added yet another smart speaker to its vast lineup, we wanted to see how the Echo Pop stacks up against one of the most well-known devices, the Amazon Echo (4th-generation). Keep reading to find out all the key differences between these devices so you can decide which is best for you.

The Echo is a lot more expensive

The Amazon Echo is one of the most expensive Echo smart speakers on offer from Amazon, beaten out by the premium Echo Studio. The Echo costs £109.99/$99.99 and can be purchased from the Amazon website. However, like most Amazon products, the Echo does often go on sale, meaning that you will be able to find it at a discounted price during certain times of the year.

The Echo Pop is a lot more affordable in comparison, with a £44.99/$39.99 price at launch. It will likely be treated to the same discount treatment over the course of its lifetime, but the Echo Pop will likely always be the cheaper option out of the two.

Echo Pop comes in more colourways

The Echo comes in three colours, all of which are very muted and discrete. It can be found in Charcoal, Glacier White and Twilight Blue. These colourways will be best suited for those who want their smart devices to blend into the background of their homes.

The Echo Pop comes in four colourways, including Charcol, Glacial White, Midnight Teal and Lavender Bloom. The last two options are very vibrant and bold, ideal for anyone who wants a pop of colour in their bedroom.

Echo has more speakers

The Amazon Echo comes with a 3-inch neodymium woofer and two 0.8-inch tweeters. We found the audio quality to be detailed. While it can’t quite compete with dedicated music speakers, it delivered a good level of bass and sounds very good at the mid-volume level, making it a solid all-around speaker.

The Echo Pop is a smaller device and comes with a smaller front-firing speaker at 49.5mm. Since we have not used the Echo Pop yet we can’t make any claims about the audio, but Amazon suggests it delivers full sound and is best suited for smaller spaces, like a bedroom.

Echo comes with a temperature sensor

The Echo comes with a temperature sensor built into the device. The inclusion of a temperature sensor means that you can set up Alexa Routines, with smart heaters turning on when it’s too cold or smart fans being activated when it’s too hot.

The Echo Pop does not come with a temperature sensor, which means that it won’t offer the above features. Users will still be able to use Alexa to control supported smart products within their homes, but these Routines may need to be triggered manually or timed to specific schedules, limiting its versatility in comparison.