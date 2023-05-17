Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has a new budget Echo and updated Show 5 smart speaker

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Amazon has unveiled its latest range of Echo smart speakers and smart displays, with a host of new-generation entry-level products.

First on the list is the Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd generation. An update to the baby in Amazon’s smart display line-up, the new model has several improvements over the Echo Show 2nd Generation, which is good, as that product was barely an update on the original.

Echo Show 5 3rd Generation

Echo Show 5 3rd Generation press shot

Externally, the new version doesn’t look that different to the old one, and is available in the same three colours (black, white and blue). Inside, it’s a different story, and Amazon is promising that the new Echo Show 5 is 20% faster than the old version. That should make responses faster, and the screen a little quicker to update.

There’s also a new speaker system, which adds more bass (double, apparently), for clearer music. If so, that will make the Echo Show 5 a more compelling bedroom companion, acting as a smart clock and entertainment centre.

This new smart display has the AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which made its debut on the Echo Show 15. It’s designed to make it faster for the device to process voice requests, making Alexa faster to respond, plus a new microphone array.

Amazon says that the Echo Show 5 is Matter compatible, although this model doesn’t support Thread, so will work directly with Wi-Fi devices only. The new Echo Show 5 costs £89.99.

Echo Show 5 Kids

Echo Show 5 Kids press shot

There’s been an Echo Dot Kids edition for a couple of years in the UK, but the Echo Show 5 Kids is the first time that Amazon has announced a smart display specifically aimed at children. Costing £10 more than the standard edition, the Kids version has a one-year subscription to Kids+ and a two-year worry free guarantee. It’s also got a funky space-themed design.

As with the Dot Kids, the Echo Show 5 Kids is built for children, giving child-friendly responses, filtering explicit lyrics and only showing videos suitable for children. Everything is controllable via the parents dashboard.

Echo Pop

Echo Show Pop press shot with silicone rings

We’ve had the round Echo Dot, now it’s time for the semi-sphere (think of a Dot cut in half) Pop. It’s not half the price, although being £10 cheaper than the Echo Dot does make the Pop the cheapest Alexa-powered smart speaker.

Available in a wide range of colours, including black, white, purple and teal, there’s a version that will suit any home. This smart speaker has a front-facing directional speaker, which Amazon says is ideal for small spaces. It is available now for £44.99

Echo Auto

Echo Show Auto 2023 press shot

There’s also a new version of the Amazon Echo Auto, replacing the old model that came out almost three years ago. Stylistically, the new version looks smarter than the old one, and has a new adhesive mount that makes placing the smart speaker easily.

A five microphone array is there to make sure Alexa can hear your requests over music, road noise and air conditioning. Aimed at cars that don’t have voice assistants built in, Amazon hopes that the new Echo Auto can add smarts to most existing cars. It’s available now for £59.99.

You might like…

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid: UCL semi-final live stream and free audio

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid: UCL semi-final live stream and free audio

Chris Smith 52 mins ago
Beats Studio Buds+ announced with new transparent design

Beats Studio Buds+ announced with new transparent design

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Google may soon let you use your Pixel phone as a dash cam

Google may soon let you use your Pixel phone as a dash cam

Jon Mundy 9 hours ago
Samsung agrees to buy OLED TV panels from rival LG

Samsung agrees to buy OLED TV panels from rival LG

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
Apple Maps now guides you to the best live music around

Apple Maps now guides you to the best live music around

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
Moto Razr 40 to launch on June 1

Moto Razr 40 to launch on June 1

Chris Smith 1 day ago
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.