Hands on: Super Mario Maker 2 Review

Super Mario Maker 2 is both a worthy sequel and a fantastic entry point for newcomers. Building the Super Mario courses is just as fun as playing them, while the online community will no doubt squeeze every drop of potential out of Nintendo's Mushroom Kingdom.

Thanks to Super Mario Maker 2, I’ve come to appreciate the genius of the Mushroom Kingdom even more. The range of enemies, items, platforms and gizmos Nintendo has created is genuinely gob-smacking, with a seemingly unlimited pool of possible combinations. And by putting these assets and tools in the hands of the player, we’re starting to see Super Mario’s full potential.

Of course, this isn’t the first entry to the build-your-own-Super-Mario saga, with the original Super Mario Maker launching back in 2015 on the Wii U and a port arriving on the 3DS in 2016. But since a lot of people never bothered to buy the under-performing console and the portable alternative lacked important online functionality, the Nintendo Switch looks to be the starting point for many wannabe Mario makers.

Those who played the previous instalments won’t be disappointed either though – this isn’t just a padded out port disguised as a sequel; a new story mode, game style and abundance of fresh tools and parts help to make Super Mario Maker 2 a worthy successor. I explored all of these new features during a hands-on event and came away with certainty this will be one of the best Nintendo titles on Switch.

As soon as you launch Super Mario Maker 2, you’re thrown into ‘Course Maker’ mode. All of your tools run around the edges of the screen with the assets (items, enemies, platforms etc.) on the top, the course’s timeline at the bottom, and loads of features on the left including timer, course theme and game style.

Despite so many options being readily available, the screen never looks cluttered. Everything is easy to access, with just a press on the touchscreen required instead of rummaging through time-consuming menus. Assets are the exception, as they’re stored in eleven different selection wheels, but you can pin your favourites to the top bar to avoid the hassle.

When using the Switch in handheld mode, you’re forced to use the touchscreen for building, which is disappointing. I’ve got nothing against the touchscreen controls – they work just as well as you could hope for – but I personally prefer using the pinpoint accuracy of the Joy-Cons’ analogue sticks when the Switch is docked.

The first decision to make is what Game Style you want to play, with the four returning options including Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros 3, Super Mario World and Super Mario Bros U. That said, you’re able to flick between these game styles at any point, so your decision is by no means final. Switching the stage and all its inhabitants between pixel art and animated models is surprisingly slick and ridiculously fun too.

Since this is a sequel, we also get the luxury of a brand new Game Style called Super Mario 3D World. Here the textures look even better, you’re given more assets and enemies to play with and Mario has an extra few skills, including wall-jumping and a forward roll. The unfortunate compromise of having all these big-scale changes is that they are not transferable to the other Game Styles, so you can’t interchange.

Super Mario 3D World looks to be a favourite with the online community, giving Mario makers exclusive access to the likes of Meowser for intense boss battles, the Koopa Troopa Car for fun speed trials and the Super Bell item to bestow Mario with feline powers perfect for vertical level designs.

The next decision to make is what Course Theme you want. These are backgrounds that drastically switch up the vibe of the stage thanks to accompanied soundtracks. There are 10 Course Themes to choose from, including the classic Ground stage, the spooky Ghost House and the grandiose Castle. Mario Maker veterans will also be pleased to know there are four new stages, including Sky, Forest, Desert and Snow.

Themes aren’t solely useful for atmosphere – some also have unique traits. The Forest, for example, features water that can be set to rise and fall throughout the level, which will not only affect Mario’s movement but also cause certain objects to float. Set the Underground theme to night mode, meanwhile, and the stage will flip so it looks like Mario is standing upside down.

You can also set conditions for your level, which players must complete before being able to jump on the flagpole and clear the course. These conditions range from ‘Reaching the goal without taking damage’ to ‘Collect 200 coins’, and can be really useful for those who’d prefer to create mini game stages rather than a traditional side-scrolling platformer. Sadly you’re limited to one condition per stage, but I understand Nintendo’s concern that they could end up making courses too complex.

I really love all of these new features, once again adding to the number of game-changing combinations at your disposal. I’ve already seen some clever community puzzlers that mess around with gravity, and bet we’ll see significantly more creative ideas once Super Mario Maker 2 becomes available to the public.

In fact, there are so many stage-building possibilities in Super Mario Maker 2 that it’s incredibly easy to become overwhelmed. Fortunately, Story Mode is purpose-built to give players inspiration with over 100 levels on offer which all mostly focus on a specific item or game mechanic.

These bite-size levels do a fantastic job of teaching the player what each item and object is capable, with Nintendo pushing creativity even more so than it would in a standard Super Mario level. Just bear in mind, these levels don’t feel like fleshed out stages – think of them more as multiple servings of tapas rather than a full Mushroom Kingdom main course with all the trimmings.

Nintendo even provides context to all of these missions, as Mario attempts to amass a collection of coins to fund repairs for Princess Peach’s castle after a troublesome pooch inadvertently destroys it. The narrative here is even more barebones than a typical Nintendo story, but it does add helpings of charm and chuckles thanks to the cutesy cast of characters.

Story Mode certainly isn’t the main showpiece of Super Mario Marker 2 though; it’s the online community that’s truly the heartbeat of this game. Via Course World you can upload your levels to the online community, and also view and play stages built by other makers from all across the globe.

The interface for Course World is pleasant to look at and easy to navigate, with all the levels arranged via tabs for ‘popular’, ‘trending’ and ‘new’. You also get a ‘Detailed Search’ option, which can filter courses out via Game Style, Course Theme, difficulty, tags and even region. This will be really useful for those craving for a specific level design once the server becomes crowded with countless courses. You can also download levels to your Switch so you can play community-made courses offline at a later date, really making the most out of the Switch’s portable powers.

When hovering over a level, you get a lot of handy information including upvotes, clear rate and a short description written by the creator. Those who have played the level can also leave comments and tags, while the world-record holder for each stage will also be proudly displayed, giving speed-runners an even greater incentive to have a go. Small details such as these really help to give life to the community, and I’m really excited to see this grow further once the game officially launches.

First Impressions

Super Mario Maker 2 could easily just have been a simple port for the Switch, but Nintendo has instead loaded it with additional content and features. The new course themes, items and power-ups result in a ridiculous range of Mario Maker combinations that wouldn’t have been possible without this sequel and should no doubt entice owners of previous Mario Maker titles.

And thanks to the new story mode, which eases you into the overwhelming life of a level designer, Super Mario Maker 2 is also an excellent entry point for the series. Of course, success depends on the productivity of the online community, but Nintendo looks to have provided all the necessary tools and features for this sequel to reach its skyscraper potential.