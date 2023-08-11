Orange Amps Orange Box

Verdict

Introduction

Marshall has had great success with its Bluetooth speakers made to look like mini guitar amplifiers, so it’s no great surprise that fellow amp-maker Orange has decided to get in on the act as well.

The British company, which was formed in London in the late 1960s, can count everyone from Jimmy Page to Mastodon and Stevie Wonder to Slipknot among its endorsees, so there’s no disputing its musical pedigree – but what makes a good guitar amp doesn’t necessarily make a good wireless speaker.

Does the Orange Box give Marshall a reason to worry?

Design

Eye-catching looks

Chunky old-school controls

Fairly heavy

Orange’s amps are almost as iconic as Marshall’s, so it would be crazy not to borrow heavily from what makes them so recognisable.

That means you get the same vinyl-based Tolex material covering the wooden chassis, three chunky black control knobs on top next to a satisfyingly clicky power switch and an orange power light that looks like a tiny Crystal Maze dome, and the coat-of-arms-style logo in the middle of the acoustically transparent basket weave mesh on the front. Aesthetically, it’s an absolute delight. It feels solidly made, too.

There’s a strap included in the box, which is certainly handy for carrying it from room to room, but at 3kg and about the size of a two-slice toaster it’s not the kind of speaker you’d want to chuck in a rucksack for a long weekend away. There is a carry bag available for £50, but style-wise it doesn’t live up to the speaker’s general vibe. It looks more like something you’d lug a camera around in.

The Orange Box is also available in black, but I’m not going to waste words explaining why choosing that one would be completely unforgivable.

If you’re of the sustainable outlook, a purchase of the Orange Box comes with a right to repair, with Orange pledging to make “stock and replacement parts” continuously available into 2030s. This covers spare cables, straps, and rechargeable batteries.

Features

Bluetooth 5.0

3.5mm socket

Decent battery life

Features-wise the Orange Box is almost as retro as it looks.

It uses Bluetooth 5.0, and the range is good, although for some reason my iPhone identified it as a car and asked if I wanted to sync my contacts with it the first time I connected.

It does support aptX streaming, but there’s no Bluetooth multipoint, so you can’t have multiple devices connected at once; there’s no option to connect it to a second Orange Box and create a stereo pair; and there’s no accompanying app for fiddling with the EQ or updating its software.

There’s no built-in mic so it’s not ideal when your phone rings, and that means there’s no support for a voice assistant either. Perhaps these are features that you don’t consider important when it comes to picking a portable speaker, but it does make the Orange Box feel a little dated.

It’s harder to ignore the fact that there’s no IP rating. Orange’s website says “something this light and compact begs to be taken on a trip”, but whether you agree with that statement or not, the Orange Box’s lack of any waterproofing might make you think twice about taking it anywhere that you can’t guarantee it’ll stay dry.

There is a 3.5mm port, though, with an old-school coiled aux cable included in the box, which feels rather fitting, even if the necessary output is increasingly hard to find on phones these days.

Orange reckons the 2600mAh battery inside should last around 15 hours between each three-hour charge, but you’ll only hit that if you listen on very low volumes. Set at 50% I got just under 12.5 hours out of it before it needed to be plugged in, which is still decent enough.

A red light on top flashes when the battery starts to get low, and it gives you plenty of warning, but there’s no auto shut-off feature if you leave it without anything playing for a while, so you do have to be careful not to leave it on and accidentally drain the battery.

It comes with a fairly hefty 19.5V/3A charger, so you can’t just plug it in using the nearest USB cable, which is a little inconvenient. Considering it’s not the most portable of portable speakers, though, battery life probably isn’t a deal breaker for most people.

This feels like the kind of product that spends most of its time sitting in the same place, with only occasional excursions to other rooms or out into the garden, but it’s still a restriction to be aware of before you decide to buy one.

Sound Quality

Clear, natural sound

Weighty bass

The Orange Box contains a 30-watt Class D amp for the 4in bass driver and twin 10W A/B analogue amplifiers to drive a pair of 2-inch high-frequency drivers, so while it’s not got the same kind of power as one of Orange’s amps, it certainly has enough oomph to bother the neighbours if you crank it right up.

Play Quasimoto’s Catchin’ the Vibe and its head-nodding bass line is perhaps a little much, particularly if you push the volume up towards the maximum. That causes a little warning light to flash, letting you know that you’re in danger of damaging the drivers, but even then it never showed any signs of distorting.

For many other speakers an overpowering low end would be a problem, but the Orange Box has knobs on top that let you adjust the bass and treble easily, so you can tweak it on-the-fly depending on what you’re listening to. Some people might find that a little too labour intensive, but I’d much prefer that to a speaker that only gets on with certain types of music.

I found it necessary to knock the bass down a stop or two with some other tunes, but Massage Situation by Flying Lotus really comes alive thanks to its low-end heft (although I’m not sure my neighbours would agree).

Most of the time, though, you can leave both set to the 12 o’clock position and the Orange Box will deliver a clear, well-balanced, natural-sounding performance. It does a great job of separating the various instruments that fight for space on Katy Kirby’s Traffic; the sax intro on Steely Dan’s Gaucho is lovely and clear; and there’s real clarity and warmth to the guitar tone on Wilco’s Tired of Taking It Out On You.

You can’t expect the widest soundstage from a speaker of this size and with this driver setup, but the Orange Box never sounds cramped or claustrophobic.

