The LG LRYKC2606S Counter-Depth Fridge offers users optimal capacity for a counter-depth refrigerator. It unifies with the kitchen countertops but still has enough space for a family-size amount of food. It is also great for social gatherings and get-togethers because this fridge makes four different kinds of ice. Its minimalist design is met with the latest features LG has to offer for a counter-depth refrigerator.

Pros Standard full-size capacity 26 cu ft with counter-depth dimensions

Creates four types of ice

Mirror InstaView lets you see inside without opening the door

Excellent temperature control Cons Fridge doors open wider than standard fridges

Key Features Capacity This French-door refrigerator has a 16.9 cu. ft fridge and 8.6 cu. ft. freezer.

Ice options Produces spherical craft ice, mini cubed ice, regular ice and crushed ice, as well as water.

Introduction

If you are looking for a sharp counter-depth fridge with the capacity of a standard full-size fridge, the LG LRYKC2606S 26 cu. ft. Smart Mirror InstaView Counter-Depth MAX is the fridge for you.

With the capacity of a standard-size fridge, this French-door counter-depth fridge has everything you need.

Design and Features

Produces four types of ice

Lots of fridge space

InstaView Mirror door

LG’s Counter-Depth Refrigerator looks incredible. Without a doubt, the design accommodates as many features a home would need without sacrificing the capacity for being counter-depth. With the design of space in mind, the dimensions of the fridge (35.75” wide, 70.25” tall, and 31.625” deep) managed to create a capacity of 25.5 cu ft.

The LG LRYKC2606S has versatile storage compartments that allow plenty of compartment space for the freezer and fridge. The fridge has an overall capacity of 16.9 cu ft. There are four split shelves, with one that is a sliding collapsible shelf. The shelves are made of SpillProof tempered glass.

There are eight door bins, two of which are gallon-sized. I found that items such as OJ, milk cartons, and wine bottles fit just fine. Not to mention all varieties of condiments.

The three different ice makers will generate four different styles of ice. One of the ice makers is built into the door opposite the InstaView door. It has a UVnano ice and water dispenser that dispenses cubed and crushed ice as well as filtered water. The other two ice makers reside in the freezer below and produce perfectly spherical craft ice (the same as with the LG LRSOS2706S) and mini-cubed ice.

The Mirror InstaView door provides a nice reflective finish and, with a couple of knocks, voilà, you can now see inside your fridge without having to open it.

The InstaView section is also a door-in-door, allowing you access to the items in demand in your home. All you need to do is knock twice on the InstaView door, take a look, and open the bottom latch of the door, and you will have access to quick-to-grab items.

The doors are accented with tiny LED lights that illuminate when opening the freezer door. These welcome lights add a lovely touch to this sharp-looking fridge. They are lowlit and incognito but placed just right to keep a low profile.

One thing to note is that since the door trays are quite large, they make the doors a bit thicker: measure accurately or you may have issues with your doors not fully opening.

The freezer lies below and opens from a single drawer-style door. It has a three-tier organization setup. Top drawer, you will find your Craft Ice and mini-cubed ice trays. Just below it is a middle sliding tray-style drawer. Here would be an ideal spot for frozen meats and such. Just below the sliding tray, you have another drawer for everything else one desires to be frozen.

The LG LRYKC2606S has LG ThinQ integration, allowing control through a smartphone app. The app enables temperature adjustments, activation of the Ice Plus function for faster ice production over 24 hours, access to smart diagnostics, and the ability to engage Smart Learner.

Smart Learner is a valuable feature as it monitors usage patterns, activating the compressor to reach optimal temperatures just before the fridge door is opened. This helps in maintaining consistent temperatures and reducing energy consumption.

Performance

Consistent temperature control

Cost-effective

The LG LRYKC2606S was tested by loading it with ice blocks to simulate the surface area of where food would be and placing temperature sensors throughout both refrigerator and freezer compartments. The fridge compartment was set to 40°F, and the freezer was set to 0°F. The test was performed over seven days.

The results showed that the fridge maintained an average temperature of (42.8°F), with a small standard deviation of +/-0.61°F from the set temperature. The standard deviation result was particularly notable, indicating minimal temperature fluctuations throughout the testing period, which means food will last longer.

In the freezer section, I found that the average temperature was (-0.09°F), closely aligned with the temperature I had set. Most temperatures fluctuated within +/-0.94°F from the average. This suggests stable and consistent temperature control for the fridge. Essentially, it reassures that the fridge will hold its temp to extend the life of food stored.

When measuring energy consumption, the estimated annual cost of running the LG LRYKC2606S was ($165.27) based on cost per kWh of ($3.973). After my calculations, this came to a cost of ($2.17) per cubic foot.

Final Thoughts The LG LRYKC2606S not only takes up less space in your kitchen, it beautifully accents it without compromising space. It not only stood up to our testing for consistent temperature accuracy, but it also proved to be energy-efficient for the space it occupies. Although you may run into issues of whether it fits properly in your designated fridge space, it hails to be most impressive with its array of features, sharp design, and energy efficiency. Trusted Score

FAQs What kinds of ice can the LG LRYKC2606S make? It can make cubed, crushed, mini cubed and spherical craft ice.

