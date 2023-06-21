Verdict

A smart front loading washing machine, the LG WM6700HBA has competitive running costs and cleans well at lower temperatures. Its smart app compatibility expands what it’s capable of, and the option to expand it with a pedestal washer increases flexibility. Smart integration and a wide range of wash programmes help seal this product’s flexibility.

Pros Good wash performance at lower temperatures

Competitive running costs

Expandable Cons Heavy Duty test left ketchup stain

Key Features Capacity This washing machine has a 5 cu. ft. drum, so can cater for decent-sized loads. Plus, it can be expanded with the pedestal washer.

Smart app Compatible with the LG ThinQ app for remote control and diagnostics.

Introduction

A front loading washing machine can be a good space saver, as you don’t need to access it from the top. Buying one doesn’t mean that you have to sacrifice capacity, either, as the LG WM6700HBA demonstrates.

Large enough to be useful in its standalone form, this washing machine can also take LG’s 27-inch SideKick Pedestal Washer, letting you do two loads at once. Smart features and quality wash results make this model a top choice.

Design and features

Expandable with the SideKick Pedestal Washer

Good choice of wash cycles

Works with the LG ThinQ app

The main benefit of a front loader is that it takes up less room than a top loader, and is slightly more flexible, as the LG WM6700HBA demonstrates. In its basic form, this washing machine can slide under a counter, as the decent-sized 5 cu. ft. drum can be accessed by the door at the front.

I like the LED light in the drum, which makes it easier to see when loading and unloading the washing machine.

If you don’t want to take up any more floor space, but want a bit more flexibility, then there are a few options for this machine. First, you can stack a compatible tumble dryer on top, using the stacking kit.

Alternatively, there’s a regular pedestal available for this model, plus the 27-inch SideKick, which adds a second, smaller washing drum to the bottom of the machine. That lets you do two loads at once, and gives a nice upgrade path should you need to expand the amount of washing that you need to do.

LG has a very simple control system on this washing machine, all accessed via the front dial and the LCD, which shows the default wash options for each cycle. Default washes include all of the usual standards, plus there’s an AI Wash, which lets the machine detect the load and adjust automatically; Bedding; Delicates; Towels; and the Quick Wash for up to 3lb of clothing.

Via the Settings menu, there are some additional cycles, including Hand/Wool; Active Wear; Swimwear, Kids Wear and Jeans. In short, every type of washing scenario is catered for.

While all cycles have defaults, the wash temperature, spin speed and soil level settings can be overridden to suit your needs.

This is a smart washing machine, compatible with the LG ThinQ app. Via the app, I found it easy to set wash cycles, and the app does a good job of explaining what each one does. To use the Remote Start feature, the LG WM6700HBA has to be turned on, loaded up and then set to be remotely operated; this feature lasts until the machine starts or the door is opened, the latter being a safety precaution.

There’s no need to worry about detergent dosing on this machine, as it has LG’s ezDispense. Pull out the drawer and liquid detergent and fabric softener can be added to the reservoirs, with the machine dosing automatically. I’m quite the fan of these systems, as once full of liquid, the washing machine can be more quickly set.

Performance

Competitive running costs

Good stain removal

I started the LG WM6700HBA on its Normal wash, with the water temperature set to Warm. Here, I found that, according to my electricity and water readings, the LG WM6700HBA would cost around $0.21 per cycle to run, based on our test load of 19.8lb washing.

Here, my washing added 46.84% of its weight through water retention, which is not bad, but there are machines that will do better, spinning more water out.

Stain removal was good. My test stain strip is, left to right: red wine, cooking oil, ketchup, orange juice and gravy. The stains are largely gone, although there is a hint of the red wine stain left.

Going for the Cold wash, running costs dropped down to just $0.08, which makes this a cheap machine to run for lightly stained items. Water retention also dropped slightly to just 44.79%. Good use of detergent and cycle agitation helped deliver good results in this test, too.

For heavily soiled items, there’s the Heavy Duty test, which I ran with warm water. Here, the running cost per cycle increased to $0.54, and water retention dropped to 42.84%. Cleaning performance was very good, although my ketchup stain was more prominent at the end of this cycle than the other ones.

Should you buy it? You want a front loader with expansion options: This washing machine has a good capacity, but can be expanded with a pedestal washer in the future. You need more capacity from the start: If you’ve got the space a top loader will give you more capacity to begin with.

Final Thoughts If you need more capacity from the get-go, then a larger top loader washing machine may suit you better. If you’ve got other space concerns, then this front loader has a good capacity, competitive running costs and it can be expanded with a pedestal washer at a later date. Trusted Score

How we test We test every washing machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only. We test each machine with the same stains to see which ones are best at cleaning.

FAQs What expansion options are available for the LG WM6700HBA? It can have a tumble dryer stacked on top, a regular pedestal added, or the SideKick washing pedestal. What does LG ThinQ do on the LG WM6700HBA? This app provides cycle selection, remote start and remote diagnostics.