Verdict

The counter-depth LG LRF0C2606S fits neatly into a kitchen, but doesn’t compromise on space, delivering 25.5 cu. ft. of space for frozen and fresh foods. Those that have a lot of fresh food will love the French Door design, which gives full-width fridge storage space.

Pros Large capacity, counter-depth body

French Door gives full-width fridge space

Excellent temperature control Cons Freezer has just two drawers

Key Features Capacity This fridge freezer has a total of 25.5 cu. ft. of storage space, split between the 16.9 cu. ft. fridge and 8.6 cu. ft freezer.

Water dispenser There’s a plumbed in water dispenser, offering cold water, ice cubes and crushed ice, plus a secondary ice dispenser in the freezer section.

Introduction

It’s probably fair to say that we all want to maximise our fridge freezer storage capacity, but we don’t necessarily want to buy something that takes up too much space. If that sounds like you, the LG LRF0C2606S French Door fridge freezer could be for you.

Squeezing a total of 25.5 cu. ft. into a fridge freezer that’s only as deep as a regular counter (ignoring the doors), this fridge freezer gives you storage space without dominating a kitchen.

Design and features

Counter depth

Massive fridge space

More compact freezer space

Built to be only the depth of a counter (excluding the doors), the LG LRF0C2606S can fit in flush with kitchen cabinets, giving a built-in feel with the capacity (25.5 cu. ft) of a traditional freestanding fridge freezer.

The LG LRF0C2606S is a French Door fridge freezer, with the entire upper section devoted to the fridge. Via the two double doors, the 16.9 cu. ft. fridge can be accessed, with the compartment the entire width of the fridge.

If you regularly store bigger items, such as entire cakes, or larger joints of meat, such as an entire turkey, then having this extra width is a huge benefit. Plus, everything you need to reach more regularly is at a more comfortable height; no bending down here to grab some fruit from the drawers.

As an InstaView model, the right-hand door has a glass panel in it. Knock twice and this turns the fridge light on, you can see what’s inside without having to open the door and let cold air out. It’s a brilliant feature that I’m a huge fan of.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Provided the most common beverages and condiments are located on the right-hand side of the fridge, browsing can be done without the escape of cold air, improving efficiency and energy usage.

Open the right-hand door and there are three deep door bins, each capable of holding large juice cartons, while the bottom pocket can take taller bottles. It’s handy being able to store so much in these pockets, making frequently used items quick to grab.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As there’s a plumbed-in ice and water dispenser on the left-hand door, there are three smaller door bins here, that are good for condiments and the like. Both doors have a tiny pocket at the bottom, for very thin items.

Internally, there are three shelves. Taller items have to be laid horizontally, although the upper shelves have a split design, so either (or both) halves of each can be removed. That gives more vertical height, when needed.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Two massive crisper drawers are beneath, built to hold a load of vegetables or fruit. Underneath these is the Glide’N’ Serve drawer, which has individual temperature control, selectable between Produce (cold), Deli (colder) and Meat (coldest). It’s handy for party trays, deli items and beverages for parties.

Cold water, ice cubes and crushed ice is available through the dispenser on the front. There’s only a slimline ice holder that feeds this, which may not be enough for parties or hot days. This dispenser can be accessed through the internal door.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Fortunately, there’s a second ice dispenser that fills up a box in the freezer section.

This ice is available via the large pull-out drawer at the bottom. A single drawer that offers 8.6 cu. ft. of storage, wouldn’t be so useful, but internally there’s a second drawer that holds the ice, and makes it easy to compartmentalize food storage.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If you have a lot more frozen food and would prefer to split it out more, a traditional side-by-side fridge freezer with a frozen section that has multiple shelves, drawers and pockets, such as the LG LRSOS2706S, may make more sense.

There’s LG ThinQ integration, with the LG LRF0C2606S controllable via the smartphone app. From the app, you can adjust the temperature, turn on Ice Plus (this makes ice faster for 24 hours), get smart diagnostics and turn on Smart Learner. The latter is a must, as the LG LRF0C2606S will monitor how the fridge freezer is used, turning on the compressor so that temperatures are at the lowest level before a door is opened. This helps maintain temperatures and lower energy usage.

Performance

Stable temperature control

Holds close to set temperature

I loaded the LG LRF0C2606S with ice blocks to simulate food, and then added temperature sensors throughout to measure how well the fridge freezer works. The fridge compartment was set to 40°F and the freezer to 0°F.

I found that the fridge averaged 37.16°F, which is only 2.84°F different to the set temperature. That’s a good result, but it’s the standard deviation result that’s particularly impressive. Most temperature readings are +/- 1.35°F from the average recorded temperature, which shows that the LG LRF0C2606S holds temperature well without temperature change spikes.

Moving to the freezer section, the average temperature was 0.54°F, which is just 0.54°F from the set temperature. Most temperatures fell +/- 2.46°F from the average, again showing little fluctuation. That’s what I like to see, as it shows that food will be kept at constant temperatures, prolonging life.

Measuring energy use, I found that the LG LRF0C2606S would cost, according to my readings, $182.04 a year to run, assuming a cost per kWh of $0.24. That works out at a cost of $7.14 per cu. ft., which isn’t bad, but a little higher than on the larger LG LRSOS2706S.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a lot of space for food in a compact body: This counter-depth fridge freezer will slide neatly into place but still offers a large 26 cu. ft. of storage space. You want more organized freezer space: The pull-out drawers work well, but if you want to store more and organize better, a side-by-side model may suit.

Final Thoughts If you want a fridge freezer that will slide into a counter without taking up too much space, the LG LRSOS2706S is a great choice, as you don’t have to sacrifice space. The French Door system makes the fridge a huge expanse of space, able to accommodate very wide items, making this a particularly suitable choice for those that have a lot of fresh food. The freezer section, accessed via a drawer, is as smartly designed as possible, but those that have a lot of frozen food may prefer a side-by-side that has more compartments. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every fridge freezer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test for at least two weeks. We use temperature sensors to monitor the internal temperature to help us accurately compare models from different manufacturers.

FAQs How do the LG LRF0C2606S’s two ice dispensers work? The top one delivers ice cubes and crushed ice via the water dispenser; the bottom one drops ice cubes into the freezer section. What is the capacity of the LG LRF0C2606S? It has a total capacity of 25.5 cu. ft.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Average temperature (fridge) (US) Cost per cu. ft Average temperature (freezer) (US) LG LRF0C2606S 37.16 °F $5.31 0.54 °F ›