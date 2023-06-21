Verdict

A huge 5.5 cu. ft. capacity, excellent wash results across the board, decent running costs, and smart app integration, the LG DLE7400VE really does seem to have it all. Spin efficiency could be better, but overall, for price and quality, this is a great top loader washing machine.

Pros Huge capacity

LG ThinQ compatible

Excellent wash performance Cons Spin could be more efficient

Key Features Capacity This top loading washing machine has a large 5.5 cu. ft. drum, the largest in its class.

Smart compatiblity Works with LG ThinQ for remote start and diagnostics, and additional cycles.

Introduction

Have you got lots of washing to get through? In that case, the LG WT7400CV top-loader could be for you.

With its epic 5.5 cu. ft. capacity, this is the largest-in-class washing machine, ideal for big families and those that often have big items to get through, such as bedding.

Design and features

Huge drum

Lots of cycles

Compatible with LG ThinQ

If you’ve got a large family, or simply have a lot of washing to get through, then it makes sense to maximize capacity. Here, the LG WT7400CV has a huge 5.5 cu. ft. drum, the largest in its class, and the largest capacity that I’ve reviewed.

Not only is the drum large, but the door is, too, making it easy to quickly load this washing machine with clothes. Once finished, the large opening makes it easy to remove items for drying, too.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A standard detergent drawer is located at the back of the machine. It’s easy to reach and easy to fill, taking powder or liquid detergent, plus softener.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If you want to add bleach to the wash, then there’s a dedicated compartment for this at the front of the machine.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a standard control panel on this machine, with a cycle selector dial for the regular cycles, which include Normal, Heavy Duty, Deep Wash, Waterproof, Delicates and Bedding. That should cover what you most often want to wash.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also a Downloaded cycle option, which can be used to save an additional cycle using the LG ThinQ app. The default is the Small Load cycle, but you can override this with an option of your choice. It’s a neat feature, and means that you can save your favourite cycle here, rather than having to use the smartphone app.

When you do want to use the app, there’s a range of additional cycles available, plus remote diagnostics. If enabled on the machine, the LG ThinQ app can also be used for remote start.

If you happen to have an LG Dryer, such as the LG DLE7400VE, then this can be set automatically by the LG ThinkQ app, based on the wash cycle selected.

All cycles have default temperature, spin and soil level defaults, but these can be overridden using the control panel, plus there’s an option to add extra water if you want to give clothes an extra deep soak.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Good wash performance

Spin efficiency could be better

The LG DLE7400VE uses TurboWash 3D technology, which uses powerful water flow to agitate water and wash away stains, all while saving energy. I started out with the Normal wash, using warm water. Here, I estimated, based on my readings, that the cycle would cost around $0.10 to run. That’s excellent value.

I found that the spin cycle wasn’t that efficient, with my clothes gaining 51.45% of their original weight due to water retention. Closer to 40% would be better, reducing drying time (or the time in a tumble dryer).

Stain removal was excellent. Going from left to right, my stains are red wine, cooking oil, ketchup, orange juice and gravy. There’s a hint of red wine left behind, as this is a tough test, but the remaining stains have been removed.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I went with the Heavy Duty wash. Here, I estimated a more expensive running cost of $0.34 per cycle. Water retention was high, with my clothes gaining 72.98% in weight through water retention. That’s quite a bit more, and I may even have been tempted to run an additional spin cycle at the end, particularly if line drying.

Stain removal was excellent, with my stains removed completely. For heavily soiled items, this is a quality wash cycle.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I then moved on to the Normal Cold wash. Here, I estimated a running cost of just $0.07 per cycle, which is exceptionally cheap. Water retention was alright, with my clothes gaining 54.45% of their original weight.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Thanks to the agitation of the clothes in the drum cleaning quality was as good as with the Normal Warm wash test. If you would like to save a little on running costs, then the cold wash is a great idea, particularly for lightly soiled items.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You need the biggest capacity: At 5.5 cu. ft. this top loader has a huge capacity, making it great for large loads and large families. You want a more flexible option: A front loader can be used in more locations and, often, stacked with a tumble dryer.

Final Thoughts A quality washing machine, the LG DLE7400VE has it all: a large capacity, excellent wash results and smart app integration. For those with large families or large loads, this is a great choice, and a great value washing machine. Trusted Score

How we test We test every washing machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only. We test each machine with the same stains to see which ones are best at cleaning.

FAQs How much washing can the LG WT7400CV take? This top loader has a massive 5.5 cu. ft. drum. What does the LG ThinkQ integration on the LG WT7400CV do? This gives remote control and diagnostics, plus access to additional wash cycles.