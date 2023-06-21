LG WT7400CV Review
A top loading washing machine with a huge capacity.
Verdict
A huge 5.5 cu. ft. capacity, excellent wash results across the board, decent running costs, and smart app integration, the LG DLE7400VE really does seem to have it all. Spin efficiency could be better, but overall, for price and quality, this is a great top loader washing machine.
Pros
- Huge capacity
- LG ThinQ compatible
- Excellent wash performance
Cons
- Spin could be more efficient
Key Features
- CapacityThis top loading washing machine has a large 5.5 cu. ft. drum, the largest in its class.
- Smart compatiblityWorks with LG ThinQ for remote start and diagnostics, and additional cycles.
Introduction
Have you got lots of washing to get through? In that case, the LG WT7400CV top-loader could be for you.
With its epic 5.5 cu. ft. capacity, this is the largest-in-class washing machine, ideal for big families and those that often have big items to get through, such as bedding.
Design and features
- Huge drum
- Lots of cycles
- Compatible with LG ThinQ
If you’ve got a large family, or simply have a lot of washing to get through, then it makes sense to maximize capacity. Here, the LG WT7400CV has a huge 5.5 cu. ft. drum, the largest in its class, and the largest capacity that I’ve reviewed.
Not only is the drum large, but the door is, too, making it easy to quickly load this washing machine with clothes. Once finished, the large opening makes it easy to remove items for drying, too.
A standard detergent drawer is located at the back of the machine. It’s easy to reach and easy to fill, taking powder or liquid detergent, plus softener.
If you want to add bleach to the wash, then there’s a dedicated compartment for this at the front of the machine.
There’s a standard control panel on this machine, with a cycle selector dial for the regular cycles, which include Normal, Heavy Duty, Deep Wash, Waterproof, Delicates and Bedding. That should cover what you most often want to wash.
There’s also a Downloaded cycle option, which can be used to save an additional cycle using the LG ThinQ app. The default is the Small Load cycle, but you can override this with an option of your choice. It’s a neat feature, and means that you can save your favourite cycle here, rather than having to use the smartphone app.
When you do want to use the app, there’s a range of additional cycles available, plus remote diagnostics. If enabled on the machine, the LG ThinQ app can also be used for remote start.
If you happen to have an LG Dryer, such as the LG DLE7400VE, then this can be set automatically by the LG ThinkQ app, based on the wash cycle selected.
All cycles have default temperature, spin and soil level defaults, but these can be overridden using the control panel, plus there’s an option to add extra water if you want to give clothes an extra deep soak.
Performance
- Good wash performance
- Spin efficiency could be better
The LG DLE7400VE uses TurboWash 3D technology, which uses powerful water flow to agitate water and wash away stains, all while saving energy. I started out with the Normal wash, using warm water. Here, I estimated, based on my readings, that the cycle would cost around $0.10 to run. That’s excellent value.
I found that the spin cycle wasn’t that efficient, with my clothes gaining 51.45% of their original weight due to water retention. Closer to 40% would be better, reducing drying time (or the time in a tumble dryer).
Stain removal was excellent. Going from left to right, my stains are red wine, cooking oil, ketchup, orange juice and gravy. There’s a hint of red wine left behind, as this is a tough test, but the remaining stains have been removed.
Next, I went with the Heavy Duty wash. Here, I estimated a more expensive running cost of $0.34 per cycle. Water retention was high, with my clothes gaining 72.98% in weight through water retention. That’s quite a bit more, and I may even have been tempted to run an additional spin cycle at the end, particularly if line drying.
Stain removal was excellent, with my stains removed completely. For heavily soiled items, this is a quality wash cycle.
I then moved on to the Normal Cold wash. Here, I estimated a running cost of just $0.07 per cycle, which is exceptionally cheap. Water retention was alright, with my clothes gaining 54.45% of their original weight.
Thanks to the agitation of the clothes in the drum cleaning quality was as good as with the Normal Warm wash test. If you would like to save a little on running costs, then the cold wash is a great idea, particularly for lightly soiled items.
Should you buy it?
You need the biggest capacity: At 5.5 cu. ft. this top loader has a huge capacity, making it great for large loads and large families.
You want a more flexible option: A front loader can be used in more locations and, often, stacked with a tumble dryer.
Final Thoughts
A quality washing machine, the LG DLE7400VE has it all: a large capacity, excellent wash results and smart app integration. For those with large families or large loads, this is a great choice, and a great value washing machine.
How we test
We test every washing machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.
Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.
We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only.
We test each machine with the same stains to see which ones are best at cleaning.
FAQs
This top loader has a massive 5.5 cu. ft. drum.
This gives remote control and diagnostics, plus access to additional wash cycles.