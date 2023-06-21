Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG WT7400CV Review

A top loading washing machine with a huge capacity.

By David Ludlow June 21st 2023 11:00am
LG WT7400CV hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

A huge 5.5 cu. ft. capacity, excellent wash results across the board, decent running costs, and smart app integration, the LG DLE7400VE really does seem to have it all. Spin efficiency could be better, but overall, for price and quality, this is a great top loader washing machine.

Pros

  • Huge capacity
  • LG ThinQ compatible
  • Excellent wash performance

Cons

  • Spin could be more efficient

Key Features

  • CapacityThis top loading washing machine has a large 5.5 cu. ft. drum, the largest in its class.
  • Smart compatiblityWorks with LG ThinQ for remote start and diagnostics, and additional cycles.

Introduction

Have you got lots of washing to get through? In that case, the LG WT7400CV top-loader could be for you.

With its epic 5.5 cu. ft. capacity, this is the largest-in-class washing machine, ideal for big families and those that often have big items to get through, such as bedding.

Design and features

  • Huge drum
  • Lots of cycles
  • Compatible with LG ThinQ

If you’ve got a large family, or simply have a lot of washing to get through, then it makes sense to maximize capacity. Here, the LG WT7400CV has a huge 5.5 cu. ft. drum, the largest in its class, and the largest capacity that I’ve reviewed.

Not only is the drum large, but the door is, too, making it easy to quickly load this washing machine with clothes. Once finished, the large opening makes it easy to remove items for drying, too.

LG WT7400CV drum
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A standard detergent drawer is located at the back of the machine. It’s easy to reach and easy to fill, taking powder or liquid detergent, plus softener.

LG WT7400CV detergent drawer
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If you want to add bleach to the wash, then there’s a dedicated compartment for this at the front of the machine.

LG WT7400CV bleach holder
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a standard control panel on this machine, with a cycle selector dial for the regular cycles, which include Normal, Heavy Duty, Deep Wash, Waterproof, Delicates and Bedding. That should cover what you most often want to wash.

LG WT7400CV cycle dial
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also a Downloaded cycle option, which can be used to save an additional cycle using the LG ThinQ app. The default is the Small Load cycle, but you can override this with an option of your choice. It’s a neat feature, and means that you can save your favourite cycle here, rather than having to use the smartphone app.

When you do want to use the app, there’s a range of additional cycles available, plus remote diagnostics. If enabled on the machine, the LG ThinQ app can also be used for remote start.

If you happen to have an LG Dryer, such as the LG DLE7400VE, then this can be set automatically by the LG ThinkQ app, based on the wash cycle selected.

All cycles have default temperature, spin and soil level defaults, but these can be overridden using the control panel, plus there’s an option to add extra water if you want to give clothes an extra deep soak.

LG WT7400CV settings
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Good wash performance
  • Spin efficiency could be better

The LG DLE7400VE uses TurboWash 3D technology, which uses powerful water flow to agitate water and wash away stains, all while saving energy. I started out with the Normal wash, using warm water. Here, I estimated, based on my readings, that the cycle would cost around $0.10 to run. That’s excellent value.

I found that the spin cycle wasn’t that efficient, with my clothes gaining 51.45% of their original weight due to water retention. Closer to 40% would be better, reducing drying time (or the time in a tumble dryer).

Stain removal was excellent. Going from left to right, my stains are red wine, cooking oil, ketchup, orange juice and gravy. There’s a hint of red wine left behind, as this is a tough test, but the remaining stains have been removed.

LG WT7400CV Normal Warm Dirty
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
LG WT7400CV Normal Warm Clean
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I went with the Heavy Duty wash. Here, I estimated a more expensive running cost of $0.34 per cycle. Water retention was high, with my clothes gaining 72.98% in weight through water retention. That’s quite a bit more, and I may even have been tempted to run an additional spin cycle at the end, particularly if line drying.

Stain removal was excellent, with my stains removed completely. For heavily soiled items, this is a quality wash cycle.

LG WT7400CV Heavy Duty Dirty
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
LG WT7400CV Heavy Duty Clean
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I then moved on to the Normal Cold wash. Here, I estimated a running cost of just $0.07 per cycle, which is exceptionally cheap. Water retention was alright, with my clothes gaining 54.45% of their original weight.

LG WT7400CV Normal Cold Dirty
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
LG WT7400CV Normal Cold Clean
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Thanks to the agitation of the clothes in the drum cleaning quality was as good as with the Normal Warm wash test. If you would like to save a little on running costs, then the cold wash is a great idea, particularly for lightly soiled items.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You need the biggest capacity: At 5.5 cu. ft. this top loader has a huge capacity, making it great for large loads and large families.

You want a more flexible option: A front loader can be used in more locations and, often, stacked with a tumble dryer.

Final Thoughts

A quality washing machine, the LG DLE7400VE has it all: a large capacity, excellent wash results and smart app integration. For those with large families or large loads, this is a great choice, and a great value washing machine.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every washing machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only.

We test each machine with the same stains to see which ones are best at cleaning.

You might like…

Best washing machine 2023: Get your clothes cleaner

Best washing machine 2023: Get your clothes cleaner

David Ludlow 3 months ago
Best Tumble Dryers 2023: Efficient drying for all clothes

Best Tumble Dryers 2023: Efficient drying for all clothes

David Ludlow 3 months ago

FAQs

How much washing can the LG WT7400CV take?

This top loader has a massive 5.5 cu. ft. drum.

What does the LG ThinkQ integration on the LG WT7400CV do?

This gives remote control and diagnostics, plus access to additional wash cycles.

Full specs

UK RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Drum Capacity
Special wash modes
Countdown timer
Delay timer
App Control
LG WT7400CV
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
LG
27 x 28.38 x 44.5 INCHES
131.3 LB
2023
19/06/2023
LG WT7400CV
5.5 cu. ft.
Bedding, Delicates, Download
Yes
Yes
Yes
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.