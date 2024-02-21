Verdict

The LG CordZero All-in-One Auto Empty Cordless is a powerful stick vacuum with a very useful charging and storage station, which also automatically empties the vacuum cleaner into disposable bags. Power settings are flexible, with the highest-power setting coming close to that of a plug-in cleaner. The modern plastic design won’t be to everyone’s tastes and the inability to remove the vacuum’s bin for cleaning is a minor inconvenience.

The LG CordZero All-in-One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum is a feature-rich product that combines smart connectivity, a clever docking station and modern looks.

LG’s flagship CordZero product aims to offer a complete vacuum solution. There’s an extra handy battery included, a self-emptying dock and plenty of storage space for the various attachments.

The LG CordZero All-in-One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum sits atop the ever-growing CordZero range and is available in both the USA and Australia. In the US, it sells for $999 and in Australia, it’s $1299. This puts it up there with the most expensive of the best vacuum cleaners.

Design and Features

Recharges and empties in the docking station

Various tools included

Two batteries

Similar to both the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI and the far cheaper Ultenic FS1, the LG LG CordZero All-in-One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum comes with a docking station (LG calls this the All-in-One Tower) that’s packed with features. This tower is easily one of the standout additions to this model.

When you dock the vacuum into the stand, it automatically empties the dust into a separate dust bag. This means when you’re done cleaning, you can keep the vacuum docked, knowing you’ll come to an empty bin for next time.

A clever filtration system inside the docking tower ensures fine dust doesn’t escape into the room and there’s a UVC LED inside the dust bag that’s supposed to stop any bacterial growth within – ideal, as this bag is designed to store multiple loads of dust from the main vacuum cleaner.

Another benefit of the tower is that it charges both the vacuum when it’s attached and an included secondary battery. It doesn’t charge them simultaneously – rather, it charges the vacuum first and the secondary battery afterwards – but it does mean you’ll likely always have a fully-charged vacuum. Then there’ll be a backup battery available you can swap in for those longer jobs.

The V9 vacuum itself slots into the tower with a satisfying click (and a musical cue), and the sides offer clever storage for the myriad of extra parts and nozzles you’d usually have to keep elsewhere. Everything with the tower feels well thought out, and it allows all the parts to be stored together, rather than in disparate places around the house.

Included with the LG CordZero All-in-One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum are a bunch of attachments comprising of a Power Mini Nozzle, Crevice Tool, Combination Tool and Mop Head. The wide range of choices is welcome, even if it’s to be expected at the price.

The vacuum itself has a modern, minimalist look. LG hasn’t gone for the futuristic, loud look of a Dyson and I like the result – although I feel the plastic looks might be a bit polarising. It’s quite light at 6lbs / 2.7kg and I could easily use it around our Flordia test lab without noticing any ache in my arm. The telescopic wand is very handy too, extending the vacuum from 35 inches to 45 inches making it great for taller people.

All the controls are situated on the handle and each of these is large, easy to press and self-explanatory in what it does. There’s a power button, a Wi-Fi button for connecting to the companion ThinQ app and a Turbo mode button. None of these buttons need to be held down for the entirety of your clean either, which is great to see. The Turbo has two settings, one that kicks into gear straight away and another that takes over a few seconds later.

LG has added a unique way to make the bin go even further with its Kompressor feature. As the name implies, this compacts down dust and hari in the bin to allow more to be stored. There’s a small lever on the side of the vacuum’s head that enables the Kompressor tech and it’s very easy to use.

Oddly enough, the bin can’t fully be removed from the top portion of the vacuum – making a full clean a little difficult as you can’t get it wet. There’s an included tool for scraping out the bin, which comes in handy. You can, however, wash the filters – which include a fine dust filter and a pre-filter (fresh ones will cost you $10.99) alongside a metal dust filter.

There is a smart home element to this product, too, as it can be connected up to LG’s ThinQ app. Once connected – which can take multiple attempts and isn’t very intuitive – there are various functions available a Smart Diagnosis feature for fixing issues, battery information and Alexa/Google Assistant integration.

Performance

Three power modes

Powerful

Great at cleaning up

I tested the LG CordZero All-in-One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum’s power at the handle, measuring in airwatts (AW), which is a combination of suction and airflow. In the vacuum’s Standard mode, which is the default cleaning mode, I measured 50AW, which is a good level of power.

In the Power mode, the vacuum cleaner delivered 99AW and in the Turbo high-power mode, the vacuum cleaner delivered 300AW, which is a lot of power.

To see how power translates into performance, I lined up rice grains along the edge of a tape measure. Turning the vacuum on and sticking with the Standard mode, I found it could easily pick up grains from 1.5 inches away. This is very good, and shows that this cleaner can quickly clean up spills with the crevice tool, as well as pulling dirt out of hard-to-reach areas, such as in the car.

For my real-world tests, I added 20g of flour to our test carpet. Running the LG CordZero All-in-One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum backwards and forwards through the flour, I found that the middle was very well taken care of. It was even more of a success when I moved up to the Power and Turbo modes. I then continued to clean up the rest of the mess and found that 94.50% was collected. This is a very good score.

For my next test, I put 10g of flour against the skirting board. The LG CordZero A9 did a good job here in its Standard mode, especially with the handy crevice tool attachment. There wasn’t much mess left behind at all.

For the hard floor test, I sprinkled 20g of rice on the floor and then used LG CordZero A9 in Standard mode. All the rice was collected with ease.

I measured the LG CordZero All-in-One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum at 72.4db on Standard mode, jumping to 75.3db in the Power mode and maxing out at 81.3 db in Turbo.

LG rates the battery life at 120 minutes – however, that is when both included batteries are taken into account. On the Turbo mode, a single battery ran for around 9 minutes. In the Standard mode, I managed 57 minutes of cleaning per battery.

Should you buy it? You should buy if you want a complete solution This is a great package full of features. You get an extra battery, emptying station and various attachments. Buy Now You shouldn’t buy if you’re on a budget This isn’t a budget-friendly option, which isn’t a surprise considering the wide number of features included. Something like the Ultenic FS1 can also self empty for a lot less.

Final Thoughts The LG CordZero All-in-One Auto Empty Cordless is a powerful stick vacuum with a very useful charging and storage station. Having a spare battery always charged means this can continue running for just under two hours, plenty of even larger houses. There is plenty of power in the three available modes and in our tests, it proved to be very capable of cleaning a house with ease. There are plenty of attachments included in the package too, though this is something I expect for the high $999 price. The large docking station and fairly modern style of the vacuum itself might put some off though, and for those our list of the best vacuum cleaners will offer up some alternatives. Trusted Score

How we test We test every vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main vacuum cleaner for the review period Tested for at least a week Tested using tools to measure actual suction performance Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs How many batteries are included? You get two batteries. One charges in the vacuum and another in the dock. How does the self-empty station work? This has a vacuum cleaner that sucks dust out of the cordless cleaner’s bin, into a bag. It’s a cleaner way of emptying that avoids spreading dust everywhere.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ AirWatts (low) AirWatts (medium) AirWatts (high) Sound (low) Sound (medium) Sound (high) LG CordZero All-in-One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum 51 AW 99 AW 300 AW 72.4 dB 75.3 dB 81.3 dB ›