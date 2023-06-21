Verdict

With its large capacity, excellent cleaning power (particularly at low temperatures), and high-tech capabilities, the LG WT7405C is an excellent top loader washing machine. The only thing that gets in the way is that LG sells a similar model with a larger capacity for the same money.

Pros Excellent wash results

Competitive running costs

ThinQ compatible Cons Large capacity machine costs the same

Spin could be more efficient

Key Features Capacity Has a large drum with 5.3 cu. ft. of space.

Smart app Works with LG ThinQ for remote control and diagnostic, plus additional cycles.

Introduction

Similar in style and size to the WT7400CV, the LG WT7405CV has a slightly smaller drum – and slightly more advanced wash technology.

It’s a smart and capable top loader, but given it’s the same price as its larger brother, you may prefer to go for the larger machine.

Design and features

Large drum

Works with LG ThinQ

Externally, the LG WT7405CV looks very similar to the WT400CV. The main difference is in capacity. Here, this top loader has a 5.3 cu. ft. drum, while the WT400CV has a 5.5 cu. ft. drum. There’s still plenty of washing space in this model, either for big loads or big items.

The main difference is in the technology used. Here, the LG WT7405CV has TurboWash3D, but also adds a 4-Way Agitator to help shuffle washing around and clean off stains.

Otherwise, both machines are very similar in use. There’s a large door that flips open, giving access to that large drum. I found it easy to both load and unload this washing machine.

A detergent drawer pulls out the back of the machine and is easy to reach to load up with laundry liquid and softener.

If you do want to use bleach, there’s a dedicated holder for this at the front of the machine.

There’s a simple cycle dial that let me select the washing type. The main cycles are covered (Normal, Heavy Duty, Deep Wash, Waterproof, Delicates, Bedding). There’s also a Downloaded option, which can hold one additional cycle as chosen via the LG ThinQ app.

It’s a nice addition, as I could add my favourite extra to this, making it usable without opening the app. Not that the app isn’t useful: it gives additional cycles, remote start (provided the option has been selected, and the washing machine loaded with the door closed), and remote diagnostics.

If you have an LG ThinQ tumble dryer, such as the LG DLE7400VE, it can be set to the right tumble drying cycle based on the wash cycle used.

Once a cycle has been selected, the default options (temperature, spin, soil level) can be overridden simply enough using the clear control panel.

Performance

Competitive running costs

Good stain removal

Spin efficiency could be better

I put the LG WT7405CV through my normal tests. First, I started out with the Normal Cycle, using Warm water. Here, I estimated, based on my readings, that the cycle would cost $0.19. I found the spin efficiency excellent on this setting: my clothes only gained 34.93% in weight, showing that they’d dry quickly on a line or require less energy in a tumble dryer.

Wash performance was good, too. My stain strip has, from left to right, red wine, cooking oil, ketchup, orange juice and gravy. There’s a faint outline of the red wine stain left behind but that’s it.

Moving on to the Heavy Duty wash, running costs jumped to $0.24, which is relatively low. However, my clothes gained 68.4% in weight through water retention: an extra spin, particularly for line drying, could be useful.

Stain removal on this setting was excellent. Just a tiny outline of the ketchup remained, which is impressive going.

Moving to the Normal Cold test, I found a similar stain removal performance as with the Warm test. And, with running costs dropping to around $0.09 per cycle, this is a great choice for lightly soiled items, when you want to save money on your washing costs.

Spin performance showed that my clothes added 52.05% in weight: not a terrible result, but I’d like to see something closer to 40%.

Should you buy it? You want advanced cleaning and lots of capacity: Packed with technology and with a large capacity, this is a great high-end washing machine. You need more flexibility: A front loader may be easier to place and many have the advantage that they can be stacked.

Final Thoughts Advanced, powerful and capable of cleaning well at low temperatures, the LG WT7405CV is a great washing machine. The only thing that gets in its way is that the WT7400CV costs the same, has similar running costs but has a slightly bigger drum that may make it a better choice for some. Trusted Score

How we test We test every washing machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only. We test each machine with the same stains to see which ones are best at cleaning.

FAQs What’s the washing capacity of the LG WT7405CV? This machine has a large 5.3 cu. ft. drum. What does the LG ThinQ app do with the LG WT7405CV? This app provides additional cycles, as well as remote control and diagnostics.

