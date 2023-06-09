Verdict

Incredible temperature control with very little deviation means that the LG LRSOS2706S will keep your food in the best condition. This is more than just a great side-by-side fridge freezer, the LG LRSOS2706S is also a very clever one: InstaView lets you see what’s inside without opening the door, and Craft Ice dispenses perfect spheres of ice. If you’re looking for a high-end side-by-side, this is a brilliant choice.

Pros Very stable temperature control

Large space

InstaView is genuinely useful

Clever craft ice cubes Cons Expensive

Key Features Capacity This model has a total 27.1 cu. ft of space, split between the 17.5 cu. ft. fridge and 9.6 cu. ft. freezer.

Water dispenser Plumbed dispenser delivers cold water, ice cubes and crushed ice, plus the spherical craft ice cubes.

Introduction

Any fridge freezer can make ice, but the LG LRSOS2706S goes one step further, able to make slow-melting balls of ice in its craft dispenser.

Lovers of entertaining and those that’ll craft drinks that benefit from this kind of ice will love this fridge.

Beyond that, this practical side-by-side fridge freezer has plenty of smart features that make storing and accessing food and drink simple.

Design and features

Clever smart ice creator

InstaView makes it easy to see inside

Lots of space, cleverly organised

The LG LRSOS2706S is a good-looking side-by-side fridge freezer. While it looks and operates like all other side-by-side models (freezer on the left, fridge on the right), this model is packed with some very clever features.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

First, is the InstaView panel. Taking up the entire top half of the fridge section, InstaView lets you knock twice to turn on the internal fridge light. It sounds like a gimmick, but it’s really not: rather than having to stand there with the fridge door open, browsing for what to eat or drink, I could do that with the door shut, preventing cold air from leaking out.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Open that large door, and there’s a huge amount of space inside the 17.5 cu. ft. fridge. I love the four large door pockets, which are all deep enough to take large cartons of juice, with the lower two tall enough to take bottles of wine or drinks. For those items you need quick access to, this storage is excellent.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The main fridge has four shelves, which are spaced well, so bottles of beer and drinks can stand up, or you can pile food in tubs high.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Two large drawers at the bottom make it easier to separate fruit and vegetables.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a water and ice dispenser in the freezer section, provided by the plumbed-in water connection. This connection feeds the standard ice cube dispenser, which can give you standard cubed ice or crushed ice, selected via the water dispenser.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

So far, so normal, but there’s also the craft ice dispenser, available in the top shelf of the freezer section. This creates perfect spheres of ice that slowly melt. Perfect for a glass of bourbon or cocktails. If you like entertaining, you’ll love this feature.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a lot of space in the 9.7 cu. ft. freezer. Three normal shelves are wide and big enough to stack with food, and two drawers are perfect for squishier items, such as frozen fries. There are even two deep door pockets, that can take ice pops and the like for quick access.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This is a smart fridge freezer, working with the LG ThinQ application. Via this, the LG LRSOS2706S can be remotely monitored and have its temperature controlled. It also gives access to the Smart Learner feature, where the fridge freezer analyses how it’s used, adjusting when the compressor is turned on to help save energy.

Performance

Exceptionally stable temperature control

Maintains temperatures close to set temperature

Decent running costs

Every fridge freezer that I review goes through the same tests. First, I set the temperature of the fridge to 40°F and the temperature of the freezer to 0°F. I then load up the fridge freezer with freezer packs to simulate food inside.

Using temperature sensors spread around the inside, I take automatic readings to see how well the LG LRSOS2706S could maintain temperatures. Starting inside the fridge, I got an average temperature of 39°F, which is just 1°F different from the set temperature.

More impressive is the standard deviation of 0.82°F, which shows that temperatures mostly fluctuate +/- 0.82°F from the average. On a worse quality model, the standard deviation would be higher, showing greater temperature fluctuation. The stability here shows that food will be kept at a more constant temperature, so will last for longer.

Moving to the freezer, the results were almost as good. I got an average temperature of -2.12°F, which is just 2.12°F from the set temperature. The standard deviation shows that temperatures mostly fluctuated +/1 1.41°F from the average: again, this shows incredible stability.

I measured power consumption, and worked out that the LG LRSOS2706S will cost around $143.89 per year to run, which is a reasonable $5.31 per cu. ft. of space.

Should you buy it? You want the best temperature control and features: The clever craft ice is truly brilliant, but it’s the ultra-stable temperature control that sets this model apart. You need something smaller or cheaper: If you’ve not got so much room or just need a simpler model, an alternative may suit you better.

Final Thoughts It’s not cheap, but the LG LRSOS2706S has the features and quality that make it well worth the spend. InstaView is a great tool: once you have it, you’ll wonder how you lived without it before. I love the craft ice cubes, too. Include the incredible temperature control, and this is a high-end fridge freezer for those that demand the best. Trusted Score

FAQs What is InstaView? InstaView lets you knock twice to turn on the internal fridge light, allowing you to see the contents through the fridge door without needing to open it.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Average temperature (fridge) (US) Cost per cu. ft Average temperature (freezer) (US) LG LRSOS2706S 39 °F $8.31 -2.12 °F ›