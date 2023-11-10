Verdict

The Karcher Pressure Washer K2 Compact is small and lightweight, offering a good balance of portability and power. It’s powerful enough to handle most household cleaning tasks, from blasting away moss to removing mould in seconds.

Pros Highly portable

Effective cleaning

Easy to use and store Cons Fiddly detergent use

Limited accessories

Key Features Accessories Ships with two lances (standard and high power), but this pressure washer is compatible with Karcher’s full range of accessories.

Detergent Takes detergent from a bottle using the pull-out hose at hte rear.

Introduction

The Karcher K2 Pressure Washer is a compact, lightweight, and highly portable cleaning device designed to tackle a variety of household tasks.

It’s equipped with enough power to effectively remove moss and mould. Its small size and light weight make it easy to handle, store, and transport, making it an excellent choice for those with limited storage space or those who need a portable solution for their cleaning needs.

This pressure washer is simple to operate and comes with two lances, enhancing its versatility. However, it’s worth noting that it may not be as powerful as some larger models, such as the Karcher K5 Full Control Plus, and it doesn’t come with many extras. If you’re looking for a portable, efficient, and easy-to-use solution for your regular household cleaning tasks, the Karcher K2 Pressure Washer could be just what you need.

Design and features

Lightweight and compact

Includes two spray lances

Whereas most pressure washers are large, and mounted on wheels, the Karcher K2 Compact is smaller, around the size of a small suitcase. With a carry handle on top, this 5kg machine is easy enough to carry around and place where you want it, and it’s very easy to store.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The 5m power cable and 4m hose wrap around the front, when not in use, and there are clips on the rear to hold both of the spray lances included. There’s a spray lance with a high pressure nozzle for standard jobs and a Dirtblaster lance for dealing with tougher stains.

You don’t get adjustable lances in this package, although the K2 Compact is compatible with Karcher’s full range of accessories, including additional lances, brushes and patio cleaners.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a pull-out hose at the back that can be dropped into a detergent bottle for extra cleaning power, if pressure alone will not shift dirt.

Using the pressure washer is easy. Just hook up a hose to the inlet, plug the device in, plug in the high-pressure hose that connects to the gun, and then turn the K2 Compact on and you’re ready to go.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Tackles most household tasks with ease.

Detergent tank improves versatility

The Karcher K2 Pressure Washer shines in its performance. It is capable of effectively cleaning a variety of surfaces, removing moss and mould in seconds. Despite its compact size, it doesn’t compromise on power, making quick work of my outside area, removing dust, moss and weeds, bringing my pathway back to its best.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A selection of two lances covers most household jobs, but for finer control and bigger areas, a larger pressure washer with adjustable lances would make more sense.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You’re want a compact, lightweight, and efficient pressure washer The Karcher K2 is easy to handle, offers effective cleaning, and is simple to store, making it a smart choice for those with limited storage space. Buy Now You require a pressure washer with more power or versatility The Karcher K2 might not be the best choice if you have more demanding cleaning tasks or if you’re looking for a model that comes with a wide variety of additional features or accessories.

Final Thoughts The Karcher Pressure Washer K2 Compact is a compact, lightweight, and highly efficient cleaning tool that’s perfect for most household tasks. Its portability and ease of use make it an excellent choice for those who need a reliable and versatile cleaning solution. Despite some minor drawbacks, such as the initial setup complexity and the lack of additional accessories, its performance and features make it a worthwhile investment. However, if you’re dealing with more demanding cleaning tasks or require more power and versatility, you might want to consider other options in the market. Overall, the Karcher K2 Pressure Washer offers fair value for money and is a solid choice for regular household cleaning tasks. Trusted Score

How we test We test every pressure washer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main pressure washer for the review period. Tested on a variety of surfaces for cleaning power.

FAQs Can you use the Karcher Pressure Washer K2 Compact with detergent? Yes, it uses suction to pull detergent out of a bottle.