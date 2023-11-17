Verdict

The Stihl RE 130 Plus pressure washer has some features that may make it a good choice for certain users. It has a built-in storage compartment for accessories, a practical hose guide, and comes with a detergent spray bottle that can be attached to the spray lance. Additionally, it has a quick release coupling on the spray lance and the high-pressure outlet for easy setup. It’s robustly made and is exceptionally powerful, making short work of any job. The high price and heavy body may put some people off, though.

Pros Clever built-in storage

Detergent spray

Easy setup Cons Expensive

Heavy

Key Features Accessories Comes with an adjustable fan jet nozzle, and a rotary nozzle.

Detergent Used an in-line detergent spray bottle.

Introduction

The Stihl RE 130 Plus is a powerful and versatile pressure washer that is perfect for cleaning a variety of surfaces around the home.

With a maximum pressure of 150 bar (operating pressure is 135 bar) and a variety of attachments, this washer can easily remove even the toughest dirt and grime.

It is easy to use, efficient, and comes with a variety of features that make it a great choice for homeowners who need a powerful and reliable tool for cleaning around the home.

Design and features

Simple, intuitive design with clearly labelled controls.

Bundled with a variety of attachments

Telescopic handle and large wheels for easy transport

At just over 20kg, the Stihl RE 130 Plus is a beast of a pressure washer. Although it may be too heavy for some people, those who have large outdoor spaces to clean will like its rugged build. And, this pressure washer is very well designed, too.

Rather than having to wind the hose cable around a couple of notches, the Stihl RE 130 Plus has a reel on top that makes it easy to get out the exact amount of hose you need; with 8m of hose, I found there was plenty to cover a wide range without having to move the pressure washer.

The power cable loops around inside a storage compartment, similar to the one on the smaller Stihl RE110.

This pressure washer comes with an adjustable fan jet nozzle for cleaning cars, machines and other surfaces; and a high-pressure rotary nozzle for dealing with stubborn dirt.

Rather than having an integrated detergent tank, the Stihl RE 130 Plus uses an in-line sprayer bottle that lets you cover a wide area. Additional accessories are available, such as a patio cleaner.

I found the controls were clearly labelled and easy to understand, making it simple to operate the washer. Additionally, the washer has attachments to extend the nozzle and large wheels, which make it easy to transport and manoeuvre.

Performance

High-pressure cleaning

Can easily clean cars, driveways, patios, and decks

The Stihl RE30 Plus pressure washer performed very well in my cleaning tests. With a maximum pressure of 150 bar (operating pressure is around 135 bar), it is capable of removing even the toughest dirt and grime.

I tested it on a patch of concrete that has heavy footfall and collects a lot of grime from working in the garden, and it blasted through the dirt quickly.

The washer is also very efficient, so you won’t have to worry about wasting water. It can easily clean cars, driveways, patios, and decks, making it a versatile tool for cleaning around the home.

Should you buy it? You need a powerful and versatile pressure washer The Stihl RE30 Plus is easy to use, efficient, and comes with a variety of attachments that allow you to customise the spray pattern to suit your needs. You are looking for a budget-friendly pressure washer The Stihl RE30 Plus is heavy and may be outside of some people’s budget.

Final Thoughts Overall, the Stihl RE30 Plus is a great pressure washer for homeowners who need a powerful and versatile tool for cleaning around the home. It is easy to use, powerful, and comes with a variety of attachments that allow you to customise the spray pattern to suit your needs. Its robust body and powerful jet of water make this ideal for homes that have lots of hard surfaces or particularly difficult dirt to shift. Check out our Best Pressure Washer guide for more options. Trusted Score

How we test We test every pressure washer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main pressure washer for the review period. Tested on a variety of surfaces for cleaning power.

FAQs Can the Stihl RE 130 Plus be used with detergent? Yes, there’s an in-line sprayer bottle included with this pressure washer.