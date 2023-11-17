Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Stihl RE 130 Plus Review

This pressure washer can easily remove even the toughest dirt and grime

By Rene Millman November 17th 2023 11:19am
Stihl RE 130 Plus
Stihl RE 130 Plus
Stihl RE 130 Plus
Stihl RE 130 Plus
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

The Stihl RE 130 Plus pressure washer has some features that may make it a good choice for certain users. It has a built-in storage compartment for accessories, a practical hose guide, and comes with a detergent spray bottle that can be attached to the spray lance. Additionally, it has a quick release coupling on the spray lance and the high-pressure outlet for easy setup. It’s robustly made and is exceptionally powerful, making short work of any job. The high price and heavy body may put some people off, though.

Pros

  • Clever built-in storage
  • Detergent spray
  • Easy setup

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Heavy

Key Features

  • AccessoriesComes with an adjustable fan jet nozzle, and a rotary nozzle.
  • DetergentUsed an in-line detergent spray bottle.

Introduction

The Stihl RE 130 Plus is a powerful and versatile pressure washer that is perfect for cleaning a variety of surfaces around the home.

With a maximum pressure of 150 bar (operating pressure is 135 bar) and a variety of attachments, this washer can easily remove even the toughest dirt and grime.

It is easy to use, efficient, and comes with a variety of features that make it a great choice for homeowners who need a powerful and reliable tool for cleaning around the home.

Design and features

  • Simple, intuitive design with clearly labelled controls.
  • Bundled with a variety of attachments
  • Telescopic handle and large wheels for easy transport

At just over 20kg, the Stihl RE 130 Plus is a beast of a pressure washer. Although it may be too heavy for some people, those who have large outdoor spaces to clean will like its rugged build. And, this pressure washer is very well designed, too.

Rather than having to wind the hose cable around a couple of notches, the Stihl RE 130 Plus has a reel on top that makes it easy to get out the exact amount of hose you need; with 8m of hose, I found there was plenty to cover a wide range without having to move the pressure washer.

Stihl RE 130 Plus hose reel
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The power cable loops around inside a storage compartment, similar to the one on the smaller Stihl RE110.

Stihl RE 130 Plus power cable storage
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This pressure washer comes with an adjustable fan jet nozzle for cleaning cars, machines and other surfaces; and a high-pressure rotary nozzle for dealing with stubborn dirt.

Rather than having an integrated detergent tank, the Stihl RE 130 Plus uses an in-line sprayer bottle that lets you cover a wide area. Additional accessories are available, such as a patio cleaner.

Stihl RE 130 Plus with patio cleaner
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I found the controls were clearly labelled and easy to understand, making it simple to operate the washer. Additionally, the washer has attachments to extend the nozzle and large wheels, which make it easy to transport and manoeuvre.

Performance

  • High-pressure cleaning
  • Can easily clean cars, driveways, patios, and decks

The Stihl RE30 Plus pressure washer performed very well in my cleaning tests. With a maximum pressure of 150 bar (operating pressure is around 135 bar), it is capable of removing even the toughest dirt and grime.

I tested it on a patch of concrete that has heavy footfall and collects a lot of grime from working in the garden, and it blasted through the dirt quickly.

Left ImageRight Image

The washer is also very efficient, so you won’t have to worry about wasting water. It can easily clean cars, driveways, patios, and decks, making it a versatile tool for cleaning around the home.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You need a powerful and versatile pressure washer

The Stihl RE30 Plus is easy to use, efficient, and comes with a variety of attachments that allow you to customise the spray pattern to suit your needs.

You are looking for a budget-friendly pressure washer

The Stihl RE30 Plus is heavy and may be outside of some people’s budget.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the Stihl RE30 Plus is a great pressure washer for homeowners who need a powerful and versatile tool for cleaning around the home.

It is easy to use, powerful, and comes with a variety of attachments that allow you to customise the spray pattern to suit your needs. Its robust body and powerful jet of water make this ideal for homes that have lots of hard surfaces or particularly difficult dirt to shift. Check out our Best Pressure Washer guide for more options.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every pressure washer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main pressure washer for the review period.

Tested on a variety of surfaces for cleaning power.

You might like…

Ryobi RY130PWA 130 BAR Pressure Washer Review

Ryobi RY130PWA 130 BAR Pressure Washer Review

Rene Millman 2 days ago
Karcher Pressure Washer K2 Compact Review

Karcher Pressure Washer K2 Compact Review

Rene Millman 7 days ago
Flymo Ultratrim 260 Review

Flymo Ultratrim 260 Review

Ian Evenden 1 month ago
Worx GT 3.0 cordless grass trimmer Review

Worx GT 3.0 cordless grass trimmer Review

Ian Evenden 4 months ago
Worx WG730E Review

Worx WG730E Review

Ian Evenden 4 months ago
Kress 40 V 38cm cordless grass trimmer KG155E.9 Review

Kress 40 V 38cm cordless grass trimmer KG155E.9 Review

Ian Evenden 4 months ago

FAQs

Can the Stihl RE 130 Plus be used with detergent?

Yes, there’s an in-line sprayer bottle included with this pressure washer.

Full specs

UK RRP
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Cable Length
Accessories
Run time
Type of washer
Pressure range
Water flow rate
Hose length
Detergent compartment
Stihl RE 130 Plus
£460
21.2 KG
2023
30/10/2023
5 Meter
Detergent spray set, fan jet nozzle, rotary jet nozzle
hrs min
Plugin
Up to 135 bar
500L/H
9 meters
Yes
Rene Millman
By Rene Millman

Rene Millman is a freelance writer and broadcaster who covers all forms of technology as well as gadgets to make everyday life easier. His work has appeared in IT Pro, T3, Tech Radar, The Guardian, th…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.