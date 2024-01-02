Verdict

The Kress 20V KrossPack Brushless Portable Power Cleaner KG633E.9 is a versatile cordless pressure washer. Its 5-in-1 spray lance adds versatility, and decent battery life means that most cleaning jobs can be completed quickly, although this is better suited to small to mid-sized jobs. This tool is available without a battery, so if you want a package with everything, you may be better off looking elsewhere.

Pros Versatile sprayer

Decent battery life

Powerful Cons No soda bottle adaptor

No bundle with a battery

Key Features Accessories Ships with a 5-in-1 spray lance and carry case.

Introduction

Thanks to advancements in battery technology, cordless pressure washers can deliver a good balance between runtime and power, as the Kress KG633E.9 20V Portable Pressure Washer demonstrates.

Physically similar to the WORX WG633E cordless pressure washer (both are owned by the same parent company), the Kress model ships with slightly different accessories.

A powerful pressure washer for smaller jobs, this tool is a good choice for those with a variety of jobs, from cleaning patio furniture to bikes, and those that want a washer they can take anywhere.

Design and features

Simple controls

Versatile nozzle

Swappable battery

The Kress KG633E.9 20V cordless pressure washer is powered by Kress batteries. By default, it’s available as a bare tool only for £129.99, and I couldn’t see a bundle that included a battery as well, so you can either reuse a battery from an existing tool or buy one and a charger separately.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Kress KG633E.9 is very similar to the WORX WG633E, which is no surprise, given that both companies are owned by the same parent company (even the model numbers are very similar). That means that both products operate in a similar way and share some of the same features.

Here, that means that the Kress pressure washer comes with a similar 5-in-1 nozzle (0°, 15°, 25°, 40° and watering, with two pressure modes). This wand is easy to adjust and gives the pressure washer a high degree of versatility. A 6m hose is provided in the box, which can be connected to a tap; however, you can also use it with practically any water source, including a bucket of water, a pond or even the sea.

One difference between the model and the WORX one is that there’s no soda bottle adaptor in the box. This is an optional accessory that allows you to screw in a standard drinks bottle as the water source. If you need something like this, then the WORX product is better, or the Bosch Fontus 18V cordless pressure washer, with its 15-litre tank. Optional accessories include a detergent sprayer, brush and angle adaptor. It’s nice to see that there’s a carry case included.

Using the pressure washer is easy. Once there’s a water source, the trigger can be gripped to start spraying. It’s easy to adjust the spray lance’s mode, too.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Powerful

Long battery life

Performance of the Kress KG633E.9 is similar to that of the WORX model. Putting the spray lance onto its 0° setting gives a fine pinpoint spray, which can lift off even tough stains. That’s good for smaller amounts of work, but if you’ve got a large patio, you’ll want a more powerful plug-in washer, such as the Stihl RE 130 Plus.

Move onto smaller jobs, and this pressure washer comes into its own. I found it useful for cleaning up wooden outdoor furniture, the car and washing down dirty bikes.

With the 4Ah battery I was provided with lasting around 30-minutes, there’s enough charge to last for most typical outdoor jobs.

Should you buy it? You need a portable and versatile cleaning tool The Kress KG633E.9 20V Portable Pressure Washer is cordless, giving you freedom to clean practically anywhere. Buy Now You prefer a complete package This is sold as a tool-only item, meaning it does not come with a battery or charger. This could be inconvenient and lead to additional costs if you don’t already own compatible batteries and chargers.

Final Thoughts The Kress KG633E.9 20V pressure washer is a cordless and brushless cleaning tool that can draw water from any source and use a versatile 5-in-1 nozzle for different tasks. It is designed for maximum efficiency and versatility and can be used to clean various surfaces and objects, such as decks, boats, outdoor furniture, and vehicles. It is a powerful and versatile tool that can handle a variety of cleaning tasks. However, if you want an all-in-one package with a battery, the WORX WG633E is a better choice. Check out our best pressure washer guide for more options. Trusted Score

How we test We test every pressure washer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main pressure washer for the review period. Tested on a variety of surfaces for cleaning power.

FAQs Is a battery included? No, you will need to buy a battery separately, or reuse one from another compatible tool.