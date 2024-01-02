Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Kress 20V KrossPack Brushless Portable Power Cleaner Review

A powerful and versatile cordless pressure washer

By Rene Millman January 2nd 2024 11:23am
Recommended

Verdict

The Kress 20V KrossPack Brushless Portable Power Cleaner KG633E.9 is a versatile cordless pressure washer. Its 5-in-1 spray lance adds versatility, and decent battery life means that most cleaning jobs can be completed quickly, although this is better suited to small to mid-sized jobs. This tool is available without a battery, so if you want a package with everything, you may be better off looking elsewhere.

Pros

  • Versatile sprayer
  • Decent battery life
  • Powerful

Cons

  • No soda bottle adaptor
  • No bundle with a battery

Key Features

  • AccessoriesShips with a 5-in-1 spray lance and carry case.

Introduction

Thanks to advancements in battery technology, cordless pressure washers can deliver a good balance between runtime and power, as the Kress KG633E.9 20V Portable Pressure Washer demonstrates.

Physically similar to the WORX WG633E cordless pressure washer (both are owned by the same parent company), the Kress model ships with slightly different accessories.

A powerful pressure washer for smaller jobs, this tool is a good choice for those with a variety of jobs, from cleaning patio furniture to bikes, and those that want a washer they can take anywhere.

Design and features

  • Simple controls
  • Versatile nozzle
  • Swappable battery

The Kress KG633E.9 20V cordless pressure washer is powered by Kress batteries. By default, it’s available as a bare tool only for £129.99, and I couldn’t see a bundle that included a battery as well, so you can either reuse a battery from an existing tool or buy one and a charger separately.

The Kress KG633E.9 is very similar to the WORX WG633E, which is no surprise, given that both companies are owned by the same parent company (even the model numbers are very similar). That means that both products operate in a similar way and share some of the same features.

Here, that means that the Kress pressure washer comes with a similar 5-in-1 nozzle (0°, 15°, 25°, 40° and watering, with two pressure modes). This wand is easy to adjust and gives the pressure washer a high degree of versatility. A 6m hose is provided in the box, which can be connected to a tap; however, you can also use it with practically any water source, including a bucket of water, a pond or even the sea.

One difference between the model and the WORX one is that there’s no soda bottle adaptor in the box. This is an optional accessory that allows you to screw in a standard drinks bottle as the water source. If you need something like this, then the WORX product is better, or the Bosch Fontus 18V cordless pressure washer, with its 15-litre tank. Optional accessories include a detergent sprayer, brush and angle adaptor. It’s nice to see that there’s a carry case included.

Using the pressure washer is easy. Once there’s a water source, the trigger can be gripped to start spraying. It’s easy to adjust the spray lance’s mode, too.

Performance

  • Powerful
  • Long battery life

Performance of the Kress KG633E.9 is similar to that of the WORX model. Putting the spray lance onto its 0° setting gives a fine pinpoint spray, which can lift off even tough stains. That’s good for smaller amounts of work, but if you’ve got a large patio, you’ll want a more powerful plug-in washer, such as the Stihl RE 130 Plus.

Move onto smaller jobs, and this pressure washer comes into its own. I found it useful for cleaning up wooden outdoor furniture, the car and washing down dirty bikes.

With the 4Ah battery I was provided with lasting around 30-minutes, there’s enough charge to last for most typical outdoor jobs.

Should you buy it?

You need a portable and versatile cleaning tool

The Kress KG633E.9 20V Portable Pressure Washer is cordless, giving you freedom to clean practically anywhere.

Buy Now

You prefer a complete package

This is sold as a tool-only item, meaning it does not come with a battery or charger. This could be inconvenient and lead to additional costs if you don’t already own compatible batteries and chargers.

Final Thoughts

The Kress KG633E.9 20V pressure washer is a cordless and brushless cleaning tool that can draw water from any source and use a versatile 5-in-1 nozzle for different tasks. It is designed for maximum efficiency and versatility and can be used to clean various surfaces and objects, such as decks, boats, outdoor furniture, and vehicles.

It is a powerful and versatile tool that can handle a variety of cleaning tasks. However, if you want an all-in-one package with a battery, the WORX WG633E is a better choice. Check out our best pressure washer guide for more options.

How we test

We test every pressure washer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main pressure washer for the review period.

Tested on a variety of surfaces for cleaning power.

FAQs

Is a battery included?

No, you will need to buy a battery separately, or reuse one from another compatible tool.

Full specs

UK RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Accessories
Run time
Type of washer
Water flow rate
Hose length
Kress 20V KrossPack Brushless Portable Power Cleaner KG633E.9
£133
100 x 200 x 60 MM
1.8 KG
2022
30/11/2023
Kress 20V KrossPack Brushless Portable Power Cleaner KG633E.9 Pressure Washer
5-in-1 spray lance, carry case
30 mins min
Cordless
200 l/h
6 meters
Rene Millman
By Rene Millman

Rene Millman is a freelance writer and broadcaster who covers all forms of technology as well as gadgets to make everyday life easier. His work has appeared in IT Pro, T3, Tech Radar, The Guardian, th…

