Verdict

The Worx HydroShot WG633E is a versatile cordless pressure washer that can draw water from almost any source. Its 5-in-1 spray lance adds versatility, and decent battery life means that most cleaning jobs can be completed quickly, although this is better suited to small to mid-sized jobs. It’s available as a package with a battery and charger, and barebones for those with existing Worx batteries.

Pros Works with any water source

Adjustable spray patterns

Decent battery life Cons Slow for tough jobs

Key Features Accessories Has a 5-in-1 adjustable spray wand, a 6m hose and a soda bottle adaptor.

Introduction

The Worx HydroShot WG633E is a battery-powered pressure washer designed for light to medium jobs. It’s ideal for washing cars, outdoor furniture, bikes and more.

The 5-in-1 nozzle offers different spray patterns and pressure settings for various applications, providing flexibility in how you clean. If you’re looking for a portable, easy-to-use, and versatile cleaning tool, the Worx HydroShot WG633E could be a good choice.

Design and Features

Light and compact

5-in-1 nozzle

If you don’t have acres of patio to clean, the Worx HydroShot WG633E could be for you. Battery powered, this pressure washer is a little bigger than the wand of most other pressure washers, and it weighs just 1.5kg.

There’s a hose connector underneath, which can be connected to a tap for constant water delivery, via the provided 6m long hose. Alternatively, the hose can be dropped into any water source (a bucket, pool, lake or even the sea), giving you on-the-go cleaning. If you’ve got a paddleboard or want to clean down a bike after a muddy run, there’s a lot of flexibility here.

However, if you do want to take your own water source with you, the Bosch Fontus 18V, with its integrated water tank, may make more sense. That said, this pressure washer does have a soda bottle adaptor, so you can use an empty 1.5-litre bottle of pop as a water source.

There’s also a range of optional accessories available, including a brush, in-line detergent sprayer, squeegee and angle adaptor.

This pressure washer works with Worx PowerShare Pro batteries, so you can buy it barebones (£129.99) if you’ve got existing batteries to use; you can buy it as a set with a 4Ah battery and charger for £199.

Using the pressure washer is easy: just grip the handle to release water. The 5-in-1 nozzle has 0°, 15°, 25°, 40° spray patterns with a high/low pressure setting of 38 bar/25 bar, so it’s easy to adapt this pressure washer for the job at hand.

Performance

Adjustable spray pattern useful for different scenarios

Works well for lighter jobs

Good battery life

Having an adjustable spray wand made it easy to adapt the Worx HydroShot WG633E to different jobs, with the 0° spray giving a fine pin-point spray that can remove tough, ingrained stains on patios.

However, it is quite slow at jobs like that, and a bigger, mains powered pressure washer, such as the Stihl RE 130 Plus is a better bet if you have a lot of patio.

Where the Worx HydroShot WG633E excels is with smaller gardens and lighter jobs. I found that it brought up garden furniture well, and was a great tool for cleaning the car and muddy bikes. There’s around half-an-hour of battery life, so most cleaning jobs can be tackled in a single charge.

Should you buy it? You value portability and convenience The Worx HydroShot WG633E works with any water source, has an adjustable wand and decent battery life, making this a great on-the-go pressure washer. Buy Now You need a pressure washer for heavy-duty cleaning tasks While this pressure washer can deal with tough stains, it’s quite slow. If you’ve got lots of patio, a plug-in pressure washer is better. Check out our Best Pressure Washer list for more options.

Final Thoughts The Worx HydroShot WG633E is a portable and easy-to-assemble pressure washer that can be taken almost anywhere, running from almost any water source. Its long battery life and adjustable wand make it suitable for light to medium-sized jobs. Trusted Score

Used as our main pressure washer for the review period. Tested on a variety of surfaces for cleaning power.

FAQs Does the Worx HydroShot WG633E have swappable batteries? Yes, it works with all Worx PowerShare Pro batteries.