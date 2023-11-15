Verdict

With a balance of power and affordability, the Ryobi RY130PWA 130 BAR Pressure Washer successfully tackles a range of outdoor cleaning tasks. In my tests, the pressure washer effortlessly removed years’ worth of grime from various surfaces, including wooden decking, cars, and patio paving slabs. The lack of a handle lock may reduce its usefulness for some people, but for the majority of homes looking for flexibility and power, this is a great pressure washer.

Pros Lots of accessories

Flexible hose

Good cleaning performance on most surfaces Cons Noisy

No trigger lock

Key Features Accessories Comes with a vario lance, high-pressure lance and a cleaning brush.

Detergent Integrated detergent tank lets you add cleaning solution into the mix.

Introduction

The Ryobi RY130PWA electric pressure washer is a versatile outdoor cleaning solution. Designed for homeowners, this lime green powerhouse offers an efficient and cost-effective way to rejuvenate various surfaces, from wooden decks to cars and patio paving slabs.

If you’re looking to simplify your outdoor cleaning efforts and achieve professional-level results without breaking the bank, the Ryobi RY130PWA could be a valuable addition to your toolkit.

With its optimal balance of power and affordability, this pressure washer provides an effective means to combat stubborn grime and transform worn surfaces.

Design and Features

Easy to set up

Two lances and a brush in the box

Intuitive Controls

The Ryobi RY130PWA needed a bit of assembly to get it ready for use, including clipping on the handle and wand holders. Fortunately, the manual makes it clear what has to be done and the instructions are easy to follow, so I had mine ready within a few minutes.



Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once assembled, the Ryobi RY130PWA is easy to move around, with wheels making it simple to line up the pressure washer where you want it. With a long power cable and 5m hose, once the pressure washer is in position, it’s easy to tackle a wide area.

What’s particularly good about this mode is the range of accessories that it ships with. There’s a vario lance, which lets you adjust power, a turbo lance for particularly tough jobs and a brush, which is designed for softer jobs, such as cleaning a car.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s nice to see an integrated detergent reservoir, which lets you add cleaning solution into the mix for tougher jobs where pressure alone won’t work. This tank is easier to use and neater than the suction system used with the Karcher K2 Compact.

There’s a power switch on the front that turns the pressure washer on, and then it’s a matter of squeezing the trigger to start the powerful jet of pressurised water. There’s no trigger lock on this model; while I didn’t find the machine too tiring to use, if you have a larger area, you may want a pressure washer with a lock.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Effective cleaning power

Efficient grime removal

Versatile cleaning

Whether I was confronting deeply ingrained dirt on wooden decking or giving my car a thorough wash, the Ryobi RY130PWA’s powerful water pressure and versatile attachments proved their mettle.

I found that this pressure washer was quite loud, and it took going over areas multiple times, but it transformed my pathway, removing ingrained dirt, moss and weeds.

I found that the turbo and vario lances offer different spray patterns, providing me with options tailored to specific cleaning needs, so I could better target an area.

Final Thoughts The Ryobi RY130PWA is a versatile and handy pressure washer, which comes with all of the accessories you need to tackle a wide-range of jobs, from decking and patios to your car. An integrated detergent tank adds power to the clean, and my only minor complaint is that this model doesn’t have a trigger lock. Trusted Score

How we test We test every pressure washer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main pressure washer for the review period. Tested on a variety of surfaces for cleaning power.

FAQs Can you use detergent with the Ryobi RY130PWA 130 BAR Pressure Washer? Yes, there’s a dedicated detergent tank, and the flow is controlled on the handle.