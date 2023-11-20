Bosch Fontus 18V cordless pressure washer

Verdict

The Bosch Fontus 18V is a cordless, small and flexible cleaning device that uses 18-volt battery power and a 15-litre tank for cleaning anywhere. Simple to transport and use, this pressure washer lacks the power for the toughest jobs but is a great companion for lighter work, such as cleaning bikes and cars.

Pros Cordless and portable

Mains water feed option for longer working time

Variable pressure modes Cons Expensive

Not very powerful

Key Features Nozzles Ships with a multi-purpose nozzle and a cleaning brush.

Introduction

The Fontus 18V is ideal for cleaning tasks such as washing your car, bike, patio and garden furniture.

Its cordless design means you can take it anywhere. Its variable pressure modes allow you to adjust the cleaning power to suit the task at hand, while its multi-purpose brush system provides added versatility.

If you are looking for a convenient and flexible way to keep your outdoor spaces clean, the Bosch Cordless Outdoor Pressure Washer Fontus 18V might be worth considering. Here are my thoughts.

Design and features

Runs from an 18V battery

Variable pressure modes

Multi-purpose brush system

The previous cordless pressure washer that we’ve reviewed, the Karcher KHB 5, built everything into a single wand; the Bosch Fontus 18V is different, as it’s designed to look and feel like a traditional pressure washer.

This does have its advantages. Foremost, the battery is held in the main compartment, so the handle and nozzle are more comfortable to hold.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Rather than having a hose inlet, the Bosch Fontus 18V has a 15-litre water tank instead. That’s handy, as it makes this pressure washer versatile, as you can use this model where there’s no water supply or power.

Of course, adding water does make the pressure washer heavier, but with its telescopic handle and wheels, I found this machine easy to move around.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a multi-purpose spray head included, which has four different spray patterns. Combined with the three power settings, the Bosch Fontus 18V is surprisingly versatile.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While it does not come with a tank for adding detergent, you can use a separate container to mix detergent with water and apply it using the brush attachment.

Performance

Great for washing cars and light cleaning work

Not really meant for cleaning paving slabs or driveways

Very portable and light for moving around

The Bosch Cordless Outdoor Pressure Washer Fontus 18V is a great option for light cleaning tasks such as washing cars and furniture. Its variable pressure modes allow you to adjust the cleaning power to suit the task at hand, so you can use a gentle setting for delicate surfaces such as paintwork or fragile wood. This can help prevent damage to your possessions while still effectively removing dirt and grime.

However, it is important to note that the Fontus 18V, which has a maximum pressure of 20bar, may not be as well-suited for heavier cleaning jobs such as removing grime from driveways and paving slabs. I found that it struggled to really get the grime off my dirty pathway. For these types of tasks, a more powerful pressure washer with a higher maximum pressure may be a better choice.

Battery life is quoted at up to an hour, although on higher settings this drops a lot, demonstrating that this isn’t really an option for cleaning large areas.

Should you buy it? You need flexibility and portability If you’ve got cars and bikes you want to clean regularly, this is a great choice. You want heavy-duty cleaning A plug-in model with more pressure is better for bigger and tougher jobs.

Final Thoughts The Bosch Fontus 18V is well-suited for light cleaning tasks such as washing cars and furniture, where care and precision are important. However, it may not be as effective for heavier cleaning jobs, such as removing grime from driveways and paving slabs. Check out our Best Pressure Washer guide for more options. Trusted Score

FAQs Is the Bosch Fontus 18V cordless pressure washer portable? Yes, the Bosch Fontus 18V cordless pressure washer is battery powered and has its own water tank, and so is portable.