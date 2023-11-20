Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Bosch Fontus 18V cordless pressure washer Review

Ideal for washing your car, bike, patio, or garden furniture

By Rene Millman November 20th 2023 11:34am
Verdict

The Bosch Fontus 18V is a cordless, small and flexible cleaning device that uses 18-volt battery power and a 15-litre tank for cleaning anywhere. Simple to transport and use, this pressure washer lacks the power for the toughest jobs but is a great companion for lighter work, such as cleaning bikes and cars.

Pros

  • Cordless and portable
  • Mains water feed option for longer working time
  • Variable pressure modes

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Not very powerful

Key Features

  • NozzlesShips with a multi-purpose nozzle and a cleaning brush.

Introduction

The Fontus 18V is ideal for cleaning tasks such as washing your car, bike, patio and garden furniture.

Its cordless design means you can take it anywhere. Its variable pressure modes allow you to adjust the cleaning power to suit the task at hand, while its multi-purpose brush system provides added versatility.

If you are looking for a convenient and flexible way to keep your outdoor spaces clean, the Bosch Cordless Outdoor Pressure Washer Fontus 18V might be worth considering. Here are my thoughts.

Design and features

  • Runs from an 18V battery
  • Variable pressure modes
  • Multi-purpose brush system

The previous cordless pressure washer that we’ve reviewed, the Karcher KHB 5, built everything into a single wand; the Bosch Fontus 18V is different, as it’s designed to look and feel like a traditional pressure washer.

This does have its advantages. Foremost, the battery is held in the main compartment, so the handle and nozzle are more comfortable to hold.

Bosch Fontus 18V cordless pressure washer
Rather than having a hose inlet, the Bosch Fontus 18V has a 15-litre water tank instead. That’s handy, as it makes this pressure washer versatile, as you can use this model where there’s no water supply or power.

Of course, adding water does make the pressure washer heavier, but with its telescopic handle and wheels, I found this machine easy to move around.

Bosch Fontus 18V cordless pressure washer
There’s a multi-purpose spray head included, which has four different spray patterns. Combined with the three power settings, the Bosch Fontus 18V is surprisingly versatile.

Bosch Fontus 18V cordless pressure washer
While it does not come with a tank for adding detergent, you can use a separate container to mix detergent with water and apply it using the brush attachment.

Performance

  • Great for washing cars and light cleaning work
  • Not really meant for cleaning paving slabs or driveways
  • Very portable and light for moving around

The Bosch Cordless Outdoor Pressure Washer Fontus 18V is a great option for light cleaning tasks such as washing cars and furniture. Its variable pressure modes allow you to adjust the cleaning power to suit the task at hand, so you can use a gentle setting for delicate surfaces such as paintwork or fragile wood. This can help prevent damage to your possessions while still effectively removing dirt and grime.

However, it is important to note that the Fontus 18V, which has a maximum pressure of 20bar, may not be as well-suited for heavier cleaning jobs such as removing grime from driveways and paving slabs. I found that it struggled to really get the grime off my dirty pathway. For these types of tasks, a more powerful pressure washer with a higher maximum pressure may be a better choice.

Battery life is quoted at up to an hour, although on higher settings this drops a lot, demonstrating that this isn’t really an option for cleaning large areas.

Should you buy it?

You need flexibility and portability

If you’ve got cars and bikes you want to clean regularly, this is a great choice.

You want heavy-duty cleaning

A plug-in model with more pressure is better for bigger and tougher jobs.

Final Thoughts

The Bosch Fontus 18V is well-suited for light cleaning tasks such as washing cars and furniture, where care and precision are important. However, it may not be as effective for heavier cleaning jobs, such as removing grime from driveways and paving slabs. Check out our Best Pressure Washer guide for more options.

How we test

We test every pressure washer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main pressure washer for the review period.

Tested on a variety of surfaces for cleaning power.

FAQs

Is the Bosch Fontus 18V cordless pressure washer portable?

Yes, the Bosch Fontus 18V cordless pressure washer is battery powered and has its own water tank, and so is portable.

Full specs

UK RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
Cable Length
Accessories
Run time
Water tank size
Type of washer
Pressure range
Bosch Fontus 18V cordless pressure washer
£281
395 x 320 x 645 MM
7.5 KG
B093748W5W
2021
4 Meter
Hose
1 hrs min
15L
Cordless
20bar
Rene Millman
By Rene Millman

Rene Millman is a freelance writer and broadcaster who covers all forms of technology as well as gadgets to make everyday life easier. His work has appeared in IT Pro, T3, Tech Radar, The Guardian, th…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

