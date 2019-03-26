While the P30 lacks many of the key features of the Pro version, it still has plenty to offer. Take-up will very much depend on how well it’s priced, as I can’t see someone plumping for this over, say, the Galaxy S10e if they’re the same price. It’s a shame that attributes such as an IP68 rating, Qi charging and the complete camera experience have been kept for the larger device.

The Huawei P30 tries be what the iPhone XS is to the XS Max and the Galaxy S10 is to the S10 Plus – a smaller version of the brand’s flagship aimed at those who want the high-end features but prefer a smaller phone.

And while the P30 does bring across some of the Pro’s DNA, it loses much of what makes the Huawei P30 Pro so exciting in the process.

The cameras aren’t quite the same; the wireless charging and IP68 ratings have been dropped, alongside the super-quick 40w wireless charging, too.

If the price is right then the P30 will still be a great handset, but it’s far from the device that prospective P30 Pro owners looking for something a little smaller should consider.

Huawei P30 price and release date

At the time of publishing, Huawei hadn’t divulged how much the Huawei P30 will cost or given it a release date. Carphone Warehouse has confirmed plans to sell the P30 sim-free for £699.99 however.

Like the P30 Pro, the most exciting thing about the P30 is the camera. Once again, Huawei has included a mouthwatering amount of tech into this svelte and ridiculously light phone.

There are three cameras on its rear, and while that’s the same number as the P30 Pro, the lineup isn’t identical. The biggest difference is the lack of a 3D-sensing ToF sensor. This means portrait shots come solely from the main camera. You also lose the 5x optical zoom on the 8-megapixel sensor – it’s 3x here – and the ultra-wide has been cut from 20-megapixels to 16-megapixels.

What you do still have is a 40-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an RYYB (red, yellow, yellow, blue) pixel arrangement as opposed to the standard RGB (red, green, blue). Huawei calls this Super Spectrum and it should allow for more light to hit the sensor, giving extra brightness to photos.

Huawei said this change resulted in the complete photo-taking algorithm needing to be rewritten, so hopefully it leads to some pretty special snaps.

I had a short play with the P30’s camera during both a London and Paris briefing session and it was immediately obvious there’s plenty going on. You’ve once again got that Leica-inspired camera app, with an in-depth Pro mode, dedicated low-light shooting options and plenty of mentions of AI. There’s a powerful Kirin 980 chipset inside the phone and this helps the whole camera experience feel super-snappy – from the almost-instant autofocus and the processing.

There’s also a new AI-infused HDR+ mode, which uses the phone’s scene detection to enhance or alter the HDR effect depending on what you’re shooting. Huawei claims this means you don’t simply get an all-or-nothing look, but one that varies if you’re shooting portraits or landscapes.

Huawei has also spent more time improving the video-capture skills, something that was sorely lacking on the P20 series. Along with improved stabilisation, you can now shoot videos with two cameras simultaneously, giving you both a close-up and wide shot without constantly having to switch.

Finally, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the notch that also benefits from the HDR and super low-light modes.

On the front you’ll find a flat 6.1-inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a dewdrop-style notch at the top, similar to the one seen on the OnePlus 6T. It seems a perfectly good screen with bright colours, decent viewing angles – and, of course, the use of OLED results in inky blacks and that vivid, saturated finish.

There’s an optical in-display fingerprint sensor inside the screen, which Huawei claims isn’t the same unit used to poor effect in the Mate 20. Instead, this sensor should be quicker and more reliable. I’ve yet to find any in-screen scanner to be anywhere near as reliable as the physical alternative, so it will be interesting to see how the one here compares.

Huawei’s rise to one of the finest designers of phones continues with the P30. There’s a lot of the P20 DNA here: it keeps the same glass back and metallic rim as the brand’s previous flagship. Although I was unable to get a photo of it, the burnt-orange Amber Sunrise colour option is as vivid and in-your-face as you’re likely see on a phone, and there’s a pearly white option, too, which in my opinion is a much nicer version of the Prism White hue you’ll find on the S10. Both colours have an iridescent vibe, altering depending on how light hits it. There’s a black option if you want something a little more subtle, and the same Aurora colour first used with the P20.

The P30 is powered by a generously sized – for the size of the phone, anyway – 3650mAh battery. However, there’s no wireless charging – which appears to be a decision to entice buyers to opt for the pricier model – and charging is 22w as opposed to 40w on the Pro. Again, there doesn’t seem like an obvious reason for this.

While the P30 lacks many of the key features of the Pro version, it still has plenty to offer. Take-up will very much depend on how well it’s priced, as I can’t see someone plumping for this over, say, the Galaxy S10e if they’re the same price. It’s a shame that attributes such as an IP68 rating, Qi charging and the complete camera experience have been kept for the larger device.