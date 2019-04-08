Does the Huawei P30 have a good battery life?

The Huawei P30 features a 3550mAh battery with Huawei SuperCharge.

The Huawei P30 lasts around one and a half days with regular use.

Charge speeds are excellent, but it doesn’t have Qi wireless support.

Battery life remains a key issue for smartphones. Many flagships, including the Galaxy S10, struggle to last a full day with heavy use. The Huawei is a notable exception to this rule. The P30 generally lasts a day to a day-and-a-half from a single charge – which is a solid result.

Regular use entailed listening to music on my morning and evening commute, a few games of PUBG at lunch, taking and making a few calls, regularly checking incoming messages, plus my social media feeds and streaming a couple of episodes of Arrested Development before bed.

It also performed pretty well with more intensive tasks.

Huawei P30 video

The P30 dealt with video playback admirably. Streaming video via Netflix with the screen at around 50% brightness, the P30 lost an average of 6-7% of its charge per hour. This is an excellent result. Competing flagships of a similar size that I’ve tested generally lose as much as 10-12% of their charge running the same test.

Huawei P30 games

Gaming puts an even bigger drain on a phone’s battery and is one of the most intensive tests you can throw at it, without using a synthetic burn app.

Playing demanding 3D games such as PUBG, Final Fantasy XV Pocket edition and Riptide GP2, the P30 lost between 15-22% of its charge per hour. Again, this is a solid result. I was also impressed by how cool the phone remained, even during prolonged sessions of gaming. The rear of the device does warm slightly, but I didn’t experience any instances of CPU throttling during testing.

Huawei P30 charging

The lack of wireless charging on the P30 is forgivable when you consider its stellar charge speeds. Using the included charger the phone’s battery goes from 0% to 100% charge after around 1hr 5mins at the mains. This doesn’t match the P30 Pro, which has a higher capacity 40W charger but it’s still fairly impressive.

You can see a more detailed minute-by-minute breakdown of how fast the phone charges in the graph below.