Logitech G733 Review

Verdict

The Logitech G733 wireless gaming headset offers great comfort and quality audio for PC and console gamers, while the colour and front-facing lighting give the headset plenty of personality. However, it also lacks high-end features and versatility with no headphone jack or Bluetooth, making that high price harder to swallow.

Pros Lightweight and comfortable

Colorful options

Detachable microphone

Great audio quality Cons No Bluetooth or wired connection

Plasticky build

Lacks high-end features

Availability UK RRP: £129.99

USA RRP: $129.99

Europe RRP: €154.00

Canada RRP: CA$169.99

Australia RRP: AU$299.95

Key Features Lightspeed wireless: Uses a high-speed wireless connection via the type-A USB dongle

Front-facing lighting: Customisable lighting on the earcups

Multiple colour options: Available in either Blue, Lilac, Black or White

Introduction

The Logitech G733 headset is a part of the Logitech Colour Collection and is a wireless alternative to the G335 headset.

The headset is pretty loud to look at, and does scream ‘gamer headset’. My unit is in Purple Lilac, and with the colourful suspension strap and interesting split design of the headband, it’s pretty attention-grabbing.

Connecting the G733 to my PC and PlayStation 4 proved no problem at all; you simply plug in the included USB-A wireless receiver. However, since its reliant on its Lightspeed wireless tech and lacks Bluetooth, you’re going to have issues connecting this up to a phone.

After spending two weeks playing games, watching TV and listening to music, here’s my view of the Logitech G733.

Design

Option of four different colours

Customisation for suspension straps available

Front-facing, full-spectrum lightsync RGB

The Logitech G733 has an eccentric design that immediately draws the eye. Personally, I love the colours; I think it sets the headset apart from the standard matte black models such as the Logitech G Pro X.

The G733 is also available in Black, White and Blue if Lilac isn’t your style, but the colourful and clashing suspension bands provide plenty of opportunity to customise the headset. This includes setting up the front-facing lighting using Logitech’s G Hub software, which was easy to download onto my computer.

The lights themselves aren’t too dramatic, sitting in two thin strips on the front of the ear cups. You can customise the type of lighting and the colour, so there’s nothing stopping you from going all-out, or keeping it more neutral.

The headset itself is made of plastic, but unlike the G335, the split headband doesn’t feel as fragile. The G733 feels pretty sturdy and is super-comfortable to wear for long periods of time. The headset did prove slightly too big on me, but it didn’t interfere with my glasses or earrings, and tightening up the suspension strap ensures that even if it’s a bit big, it won’t fall off my head.

The left earcup is home to all the controls, including a volume roller, the on/off button, a mute button (which you can customise in the G Hub), the mic port, and the USB-C port for charging. A headphone jack is noticeably missing, which means you can’t use a wired connection. This rules out connectivity with the likes of mobile, Switch (in portable mode) and Xbox.

I also encountered an issue where the buttons wouldn’t work until I reinserted the USB-A dongle after a G Hub software. It’s an odd issue that’s worth being aware of, but isn’t detrimental to the overall experience.

Features

Detachable microphone

Customisable audio options in the G Hub software

The Logitech G733 sounds great out of the box, but I was happy to learn that the audio can be customised in the free G Hub software. Once open, it immediately recognised my headset and offered a few customisation options.

So while I may have spent far too much time changing the lightsync to my preferred colours, there are plenty of other useful features such as the option to choose from three audio modes – Entertainment, Gaming and Sports.

Personally, I preferred to manually alter the audio. Having altered the bass levels and tinkered with the finer settings, I was really impressed with the new depth that the G733 headset achieved.

It’s really user friendly too, so anyone can easily jump in to set the G733 to deliver the type of sound they prefer, whether for gaming or just listening to music.

On the battery life front, I managed to get around 32 hours of use from the G733 with the LEDs turned off, and around 24 hours with the lights turned on. Overall, this is a respectable effort. Note that you can also check on the G733’s battery life status through the G Hub application.

Sound quality and microphone

Great audio with the option to toggle

Detachable microphone gave clear audio

Using the G733 with both my PS4 and PC, I found they performed best on PC, especially since you have G software for more personalisation.

Playing God of War on PS4 was still a very enjoyable experience, but there were occasions where I felt I would be better without the headset, since the sound would sometimes jump or stutter if there were numerous audio effects happening in the background.

The experience through my PC was different. Playing Hollow Knight was fantastic; the headset offered a detailed enough performance that I could tell by an enemy’s wails whether it was lurking right around the corner or far away in the distance.

I also dipped into Papers, Please, where the audio was clear and crisp. There were no issues with delays on PC, and tonally, I always felt everything displayed great balance. In addition, the headset remained connected throughout, even if I left the room thanks to its 20-metre wireless range, which is something I appreciated.

The G733 also impressed when listening to music. Unlike the G335, this headset displayed no issues with bass. Bass-heavy music never sounded confused or muddled; in fact, I think this headset is capable of handling all genres of music well.

The bundled detachable microphone worked perfectly throughout my time with the G733; there were no connection issues when it was being plugged in, and my voice was always clear on Zoom calls and over Discord.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you want a stylish PC gaming headset:

The Logitech G733 is a great choice for those who game on PC and like their headset to bring a splash of colour. If you want a versatile gaming headset:

If you’re after a headset that works better on consoles and can be hooked up to a mobile device, too, there are cheaper options available.

Final Thoughts The Logitech G733 is a great headset for those who predominately game on PC and are looking for a colourful design with plenty of lights. It’s definitely worth considering for its quality audio and almost limitless customisation options. However, because it lacks Bluetooth and a headphone jack, there are better and more affordable options available for those who want to game on console and mobile. Trusted Score

How we test We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience. We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up. We use as our primary gaming headset for at least a week. Judge audio for both gaming and music playback. Test out the battery life for wireless headsets. Use on as many platforms as possible to test versatility.

FAQs Does the Logitech G733 come with Bluetooth connectivity? No, the G733 headset uses Lightspeed wireless to connect to devices via a USB-A dongle. Are there audio modes to choose from? Yes, there are three: Entertainment, Game and Sport. In addition, you have the ability to manually change the audio levels, too. Does the Logitech G733 include a microphone? Yes, the headset includes a detachable microphone.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP CA RRP AUD RRP Manufacturer IP rating Battery Hours Size (Dimensions) Weight Model Number Driver (s) Connectivity Colours Frequency Range Headphone Type Sensitivity Voice Assistant Logitech G733 £129.99 $129.99 €154.00 CA$169.99 AU$299.95 Logitech No 35 0 190 x 83 x 194 MM 278 G ‎981-000883 PRO-G 40mm Lightspeed wireless via USB-A dongle Blue, Lilac Purple, White and Black 20 20 – Hz Over-ear 87.5 dB N/A ›

Full specification ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP CA RRP AUD RRP Manufacturer IP rating Battery Hours Size (Dimensions) Weight Model Number Driver (s) Connectivity Colours Frequency Range Headphone Type Sensitivity Voice Assistant Logitech G733 £129.99 $129.99 €154.00 CA$169.99 AU$299.95 Logitech No 35 0 190 x 83 x 194 MM 278 G ‎981-000883 PRO-G 40mm Lightspeed wireless via USB-A dongle Blue, Lilac Purple, White and Black 20 20 - Hz Over-ear 87.5 dB N/A ›