Verdict

The Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless is one of the comfiest headsets I have ever worn, with luxurious ear cushions that make it a joy to wear. The sound quality turned out impressive once I tinkered with the companion software, though the lack of Bluetooth and underwhelming battery make the price hard to swallow.

Pros Remarkably comfortable fit

Crisp and clear mircophone

Adjustable head strap

Features Dolby Atmos support Cons Short battery life compared to other options

No Bluetooth or headphone jack

Availability UK RRP: £139.99

USA RRP: $149.99

Europe RRP: €149.99

Canada RRP: CA$149.99

Australia RRP: AU$219.00

Key Features Wireless connection: Uses a USB receiver to connect wirelessly to devices.

Multiplatform support: Can be used with the PS4, PS5 and PC

RGB lighting: Small RGB lighting on both earcups to give it a flashy look.

Introduction

The Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless is one of the most discreet gaming headsets I’ve used, with a sleek monochrome design and subtle, customisable RGB lighting.

It also features plushy ear cushions, a floating headband that allows for flexible movement and compatibility with the PS4, PS5 and PC.

This headset connects via USB-A with no headphone jack or Bluetooth support. Even with the USB-A adaptor, this headset doesn’t work with Xbox consoles, which will leave any Xbox Series X owners out in the cold.

I’ve been using this gaming headset for a couple of weeks now, here is how I got on.

Design

Comfortable and soft ear padding

Discrete and stylish RGB lighting

Few buttons

The design of the Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless headset is very stylish, coming with two small RGB lights in the shape of the Corsair logo on each earcup. The black unit I reviewed is sleek and easy on the eyes and isn’t as outlandish as some other gaming headsets out there, like the Logitech G733.

It feels remarkably sturdy. I would put it on the same level as the EPOS H6PRO, with the metal and plastic headband feeling secure and having a good weight to it. I love that it comes with a floating headband, as it means a lot of the weight is taken off my neck and the headset doesn’t push into my head. As a glasses and earrings wearer, this is perfect, but the headband can be adjusted or even taken off completely if you prefer a tighter fit.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The headband is complimented perfectly by the plushy ear cups, which feel more like pillows than regular ear padding. They have a bad habit of picking up lint and dust, with my blonde hair being very noticeable after a long session, but the comfort level is so high that I think it’s a very fair trade.

There are no buttons on the right earcup, but the left has the flip-to-mute microphone, a volume roller and the power button, alongside the USB-C charging port. I had no issue finding the buttons while wearing the headset, and I always prefer a volume roller to dedicated buttons.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The microphone does not detach from the headset, but can be flipped up. A white RGB light is activated when flipped down, which is very noticeable as it sits in your line of sight. The mic itself isn’t terribly flexible, and sometimes it was awkward to position into a comfortable position, but it generally faded away into the background once I got into my game.

As a small-headed person, these fit me really well, and since the floating headband can be adjusted so much I think that the HS80 will fit most people, which I can’t say for every headset I’ve worn. Generally, the design of this headset is so sleek and subtle that it will fit in anywhere, and it’s incredibly comfortable considering it’s not as light as some headsets on offer.

Features

Companion software allows for lots customisations

Dolby Atmos support

USB-A reciever enables a wireless connection

The Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless comes with a USB-A connector, which you can plug into any compatible device. This makes it an ideal option for PC, PS4 and PS5 but it unfortunately rules out Xbox.

Sadly, Corsair hasn’t opted to add Bluetooth support for dual-wireless connectivity, so you won’t be able to play it with the Switch on the go either. While it’s not a dealbreaker, it is a little annoying, especially since more recent laptops I’ve been using (like the Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) and MateBook E) only come with only USB-C ports, ruling out using this headset for some Spotify tunes while I work.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Anyone who is looking to buy more recent tech may find that USB-A ports become less common, which does slightly limit the use of the HS80, though you can buy adaptors to remedy this issue. Most gaming laptops should feature the conventional USB-A port too.

However, this headset can be configured with the companion software, iCue, as well as the Dolby Access app. Dolby Atmos, which is a surround sound technology, is a welcome addition to this headset even if it only supported via PC.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Corsair claims these cans have a battery life of 20 hours, but I’m disappointed to say that I didn’t get anywhere close to that number. I got to around 13 hours of continuous play, and while this might be due to the RGB lights being on, this isn’t that impressive when compared to other headsets that can make it to 20 hours, like the Razer Barracuda X.

Thankfully, the included USB-C charger was long enough for me to charge the headset as I used it at home, but that might not be a viable solution, depending on what your gaming setup looks like.

Sound quality and microphone

Audio out of the box is a little underwhelming

Great microphone

The Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless companion software is called iCue, which is pretty underwhelming. You can alter the RGB lights, but since they’re so small it’s not terribly helpful. You can also alter the microphone settings, but the options here are quite limited.

The Dolby Access app, however, is half the reason I like this headset so much, as the audio out of the box was pretty dull. This headset features 50mm drivers and they really come to life when fined tuned. Originally, I played Cuphead on the PS5 without altering the audio, and it did come off as slightly flat, and it was hard to map out where enemies were.

But once I configured the settings, the spatial audio improved massively. The audio in Cuphead was a lot more immersive, as I could now hear my enemies’ whereabouts on top of the fun music. Interestingly, I think the difference in audio between my PS5 and my PC was negligible, which is a pleasant surprise.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Playing on my PC, I messed around with The Binding Of Isaac: Afterbirth and Two Point Hospital, with the subtle music in both games shining through clearly. In Isaac, the sounds of evil grumbling and monsters smashing into the floor were crisp and engaging, with Two Point Hospital’s audio not sounding muddled or confusing even when several things were happening at once.

I’ve also tested these cans out with music, with the Dolby Access app coming in as my saviour once again. I love the ability to play around with the settings, as it allowed me to experience some of my favourite songs from a fresh perspective. SUNRISE by MICHELLE and Arlo Parks sounded wonderful, with the higher notes sounding crisp and the vocals shining through without getting lost.

Dolby Atmos was also doing some of the heavy lifting here, with the spatial technology providing three-dimensional audio. Without Dolby Atmos, I wouldn’t like this headset half as much. I think anyone that’s looking for a great sounding headset will be very happy here, but I can’t stress enough how much you need to download the accompanying software.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless’ microphone is pretty much faultless. Not only did all my Zoom and Discord calls run without a hitch, but running my voice through audio software, such as Audacity, I could see how balanced my voice sounded, with plosive words not often being picked up on.

I also played music in the background during my audio tests, and when played back it was hard to pick up on the background noise. Playing Arlo Parks at full volume on my iPhone 13 Pro did breakthrough, but my voice always shined through best and it was still shockingly quiet considering how close the music was.

I also was treated to a smooth automated voice telling me when my mic was on or not, depending on if it had been flipped up, which I found a little annoying at first but quickly got used to.

Should you buy it? You’re a PC or PS gamer: If you play on PC or on PlayStation then this headset almost has it all. The mic is faultless and with a few tweaks, the audio can be incredible. You want to play on Xbox: This headset won’t work on Xbox consoles, which will limit how useful it is. You will also need to keep an eye on the battery, but you can look to brands like Logitech, Razer and EPOS for some great alternatives.

Final Thoughts The Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless is one of my favourite gaming headsets, thanks mostly to the incredible audio that can be configured to your exact taste. The Dolby Access app is a must-have for anyone thinking about buying this, as it really elevates the entire listening experience. The microphone is fantastic, even though it’s slightly annoying that it’s not detachable. I found the design to be sleek and discreet, with the headset being surprisingly comfortable considering the size. The main drawbacks for me are the underwhelming battery and the lack of Bluetooth connection. But if you’re looking for a dedicated PC or PlayStation headset and you don’t mind charging it every night, the Corsair HS80 is a superb option. Trusted Score

How we test We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience. We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up. We use as our primary gaming headset for at least a week. Use on as many platforms as possible to test versatility. Judge audio for both gaming and music playback. Use with multiple games to test audio.

FAQs Does this headset have Bluetooth support? No, there is no Bluetooth support for the HS80 headset, it can only be connected via a USB-A adaptor. Can I change the RGB lights? Yes, in the iCue software you can configure the light’s colour, as well as how often they turn on and the pattern.