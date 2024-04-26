Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker Review

A versatile toasted sandwich, panini and waffle maker

By David Ludlow April 26th 2024 10:32am
It looks like a regular toasted sandwich maker from the outside, but the Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker can do so much more.
When the green light turns on, the Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker is hot enough to cook on.
There's a lot of space for sandwiches: I didn't have to trim crusts.
Want to make paninis? There's a press for that.
Waffle plates add options.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Verdict

With its large size, the Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker can make big toasted sandwiches without having to trim the edges. Its swappable plates add flexibility with waffles and paninis options, too. Although simple to use, I did find the Snack Maker slow to cook, particularly with waffles, which didn’t come out as well done as I’d hoped for; toasted sandwiches and paninis were better. For more occasional use, where flexibility is required, this low-cost device is a good addition to any kitchen.

Pros

  • Flexible
  • Makes large sandwiches, paninis and waffles
  • Crispy sandwiches

Cons

  • Slow
  • Not dishwasher safe

Key Features

  • 3-in-1Makes toasted sandwiches, acts as a panini press and can make waffles.

Introduction

Combining a toasted sandwich maker with a panini press and waffle maker, the Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker is remarkable value.

It could save on valuable kitchen space by reducing the number of appliances you need and Its large size makes it ideal for bigger slices of bread, but it is a little slow at cooking.

Design and features

  • Large internal size
  • Swappable hot plates
  • Not dishwasher safe

From the outside, the Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker looks like a regular sandwich maker, with a fold-down lid and lock that holds it in place. Open it up, and the sheer size of it becomes apparent.

Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker open
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Designed to take larger slices of bread and deep fillings, this is a larger-than-average sandwich maker. Normally, I’d have to cut the crusts of my bread to fit them in a sandwich toaster, but I didn’t have to do that here.

Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker with sandwich
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The sandwich toaster plates can be removed, giving the option of installing the two other plates: a panini press or waffle plates. Being able to swap between the three options makes this a useful multi function device. And, as the plates are that big, they’re easy to store and don’t take up a lot of cupboard space; I found that I could fit the Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker and all of its plates in the same cupboard space as my old toaster.

Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker pannini plate
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker waffle plates
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The plates are not dishwasher safe, and should only be cleaned by hand. I found that the non-stick coating was good, so it didn’t take long to clean up.

As with other sandwich toasters, the Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker is simple to use. Turn it on and wait until the green light has turned on, showing that the device is at temperature. Then, add in your ingredients, close the lid and keep cooking until you’ve got the desired results. That’s it: there’s no temperature or timer controls on this model.

Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker indicator lights
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Excellent toasties and paninis
  • So-so waffles
  • Slow to cook

I started by making toasties, using thick-sliced supermarket bread, packed full of cheese. I buttered the outside of the bread, to help crisp it up. My sandwiches fitted perfectly into the Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker, and it was easy to close the lid.

I did find that it took at least 10 minutes per sandwich, which is slower than on my previous toasted sandwich maker. Ultimately, the results were worth it: a crispy exterior and a nicely melted interior.

Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker toasted sandwich
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Similarly, paninis came out well with a warmed interior and nice lines across the bread. Again, the Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker was quite slow to cook.

I then moved on to making waffles. The manual doesn’t advise on the mixture to use or cooking settings, so I used my standard waffle mixture, carefully filling the dual slots with the batter.

As the Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker is quite a large device, the waffles it makes are huge, so make sure you make enough batter to go around.

After a few minutes, I found that the batter had risen inside the machine, so I closed it and left the waffles to cook. After a few more minutes, I could see that the underside was cooking faster than the top side. Ultimately, I had to use plastic utensils and flip the waffles over mid-way through cooking to get an even finish all over.

Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker waffle at start
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I found that the result was waffles cooked all the way through, but they weren’t quite as well done as I’d have hoped, and I’ve had better results with a dedicated waffle maker.

Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker waffle at end
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want flexibility

Its large size, swappable plates and low price make the Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker a good choice for those who want flexible cooking options.

Buy Now

You want results faster

This device takes a long time to cook, so those who often have waffles or toasted sandwiches may be better off with a device that cooks faster.

Final Thoughts

There’s no knocking the value of this device, offering three functions. I found that, even though it was slow, the toasted sandwiches and paninis were very good, and I liked the larger-than-average plates, as I didn’t need to trim crusts.

Waffles weren’t as good as I’d hoped, and took a long time to cook, making a dedicated waffle maker a better option for those that eat them a lot. If you want flexibility and don’t mind the slow cooking times for sandwiches, then this is a decent option for those who make toasted products occasionally.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every toasted sandwich maker we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main toasted sandwich maker for the review period

We test with different sized bread.

We test other cooking features where available: sandwich presses, grilling, waffle making, etc.

You might like…

Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice Review

Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice Review

David Ludlow 3 months ago
Cuisinart Signature Collection 4 Slice Toaster Review

Cuisinart Signature Collection 4 Slice Toaster Review

Simon Handby 1 year ago
Magimix Vision Toaster Review

Magimix Vision Toaster Review

Simon Handby 2 years ago
Zwilling Enfinigy 2 Short Slots Toaster Review

Zwilling Enfinigy 2 Short Slots Toaster Review

Simon Handby 2 years ago
Salter Elder Two-Slice Toaster Review

Salter Elder Two-Slice Toaster Review

Simon Handby 2 years ago
Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Toaster, Grill & Panini Press Review

Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Toaster, Grill & Panini Press Review

David Ludlow 2 years ago

FAQs

Can you wash the Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker’s plates in the dishwasher?

No, to protect the non-stick coating, you should wash the plates by hand only.

Full specs

UK RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Number of slots
Slot dimensions
Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker
£36.99
254 x 264 x 115 INCHES
2024
22/04/2024
Salter EK2143 3-In-1 Snack Maker
2
0 0
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words