Best electric blanket 2022: Heated blankets to keep the chills away

The huge increase in gas and electricity prices has meant that heating our homes can cost a small fortune. Rather than shivering away, a cheaper alternative to heating an entire room is to use an electric blanket to warm our beds instead.

Whereas an electric heater can cost upwards of 60p per hour to run, most electric blankets cost less than 4p per hour, and even the most powerful top out at about 11p per – and that’s on their maximum settings for when it’s really cold. In most cases, an electric blanket can be put on a lower setting, cutting running costs even further.

Once your bed’s warm, a blanket should be turned off – although some are suitable for running all night on the lowest setting. Safety has improved a lot over the years. A modern, correctly looked-after electric blanket will last for years. It will have overheating protection to prevent fires, and it poses little risk of electrocution. Most blankets can also be washed, although it pays to follow the cleaning instructions carefully.

Controls have also improved over the years, with many blankets having multiple heat settings and timers. Even better, many of the electric blankets we’ve reviewed have dual controls, so each sleeper can set their ideal comfort level.

If you want to get your bed properly cosy before you get in, or just to find a cheaper way of keeping warm this winter, our reviews below will help you.

How we test Find out more about how we test electric blankets Testing electric blankets means using them properly. First, we explain how easy they are to fit and how easy they are to remove, as these are devices that should only be put on when they’re used and removed during the summer months. This also lets us test coverage: how much of the mattress the heated blanket actually goes over.



Comfort is exceptionally important, which is why we sleep on our review blankets. Poor-quality ones can affect the feel of a mattress, and the controls can prove to be uncomfortable to sleep on.



Next, we test how well the electric blankets work. We test them on all of their settings and let you know if there are any cold spots. Some blankets, we’ve found, will heat up perfectly in the middle, but can have colder spots towards the edges. Others make the pillow area too warm, while some don’t heat all the way to the bottom.



Finally, we give you running costs based on the maximum power and the current electricity rate of 34p per kWh.

Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket The best overall electric blanket Trusted Score Pros Comfortable to sleep on

Multiple settings and timer

Removable, washable cover Cons Expensive

Takes a little longer to warm up than some

Straps may stretch over time One of the more expensive electric blankets, the Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket is also one of the best and ideal for the very cold months. This blanket is available in single, double, king and super-king sizes, catering for even the largest of beds. While the single version comes with just one control, rated at 60W, the double and larger sizes come with dual controls, rated at 60W each. With dual controls set to maximum, this electric blanket costs just over 4p an hour to run, which is quite conservative. Cleverly, the controls don’t just focus on whole-body heating but have a separate feet-only option, which we found great for taking the chill out of cold feet. We also loved the timer, as it prevents the blanket from being left on. What makes this electric blanket different from the competition is its soft, fleecy cover, which we found very comfortable to lie on. We also didn’t feel any discomfort from where the controls connected. But this cover meant that it took a little while longer than the competition for the heat to penetrate this blanket. However, we found that the cover helped retain heat for longer. Excellent edge-to-edge heat – going from a gently warming effect to a more full-on heat pad – made this electric blanket suitable for various conditions, from chilly weather to Arctic blasts. We found the Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket simple to fit and remove thanks to its elastic straps. The quilted cover can be washed separately from the blanket, making it easy to maintain. If you don’t use an electric blanket often, then this product may be an overkill. But if you need something to keep you warm in any weather conditions, this is the best. Review: Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket review Reviewer: Rachel Ogden

Vonhaus King Size Electric Blanket The best-value dual-control electric blanket Trusted Score Pros Heats up quickly

Easy to fit

Good value Cons Only available in king and double sizes

Control connectors are uncomfortable

Elastic straps may stretch over time Available for just under £50, the Vonhaus King Size Electric Blanket is just about the best-value dual-control blanket. Note that there is also a version for a double bed, called the Vonhaus Double Electric Blanket. Each control can draw a maximum of 60W, which gives a total of 120W and a maximum cost of just over 4p per hour at current electricity prices. Heat controls range from a gentle 30°C to a more powerful 55°C, giving a fair amount of adjustment to cope with different weather throughout the year. Thanks to overheating protection, this blanket is suitable for use on the lowest setting all night long, so you can keep warm even on the coldest nights of the year. We found that this blanket fitted our bed brilliantly from edge to edge. One minor complaint is that there’s a hard lump where the controls plug in: we needed extra padding to make the bed more comfortable. The other options are to flip the blanket around, so that the controls are at your feet, or to use the king-size version on a double bed, so the blanket folds over the sides. We didn’t find any cold spots with this blanket and, on the top setting, it took 10mins to become pleasantly warm and 30mins to reach maximum temperature. The Vonhaus King Size Electric Blanket is easy to keep in tip-top condition, as it’s washable and simple to fit and remove. Review: Vonhaus King Size Electric Blanket review Reviewer: Rachel Ogden

Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer The best electric blanket for cold nights Trusted Score Pros Comfortable to sleep on

Multiple settings and timer

Reversible Cons Pricey

Can overheat in bed

Whole blanket needs to be cleaned, rather than a cover Are you feeling the cold? If so, the Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer could well be the electric blanket for you, as it’s one of the warmest we’ve reviewed. While most electric blankets typically have 60W or 70W controls, the Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer has dual 150W controls. Sure, that pushes up the maximum running cost to 11p per hour, but the advantage is that this electric blanket gets much warmer than its rivals. In fact, combined with its fleecy top, we found it too hot in many cases, such as on milder nights. If you like sleeping in a relatively cool environment, you may want to choose one of the lighter electric blankets on this list. However, we found that this blanket heated evenly from edge to edge. For all-night use, there’s the Intelliheat+ option, where the blanket adjusts to your body temperature automatically throughout the night. That’s good news for anyone who gets cold in the middle of the night. Otherwise, there’s a selection of temperatures and timers if you want to use it more like a regular electric blanket. The Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer was easy to fit and remove. It can be washed and tumble-dried, and it’s supremely comfortable to sleep on. If you tend to get very cold at night, this is the model for you. Review: Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer Reviewer: Rachel Ogden

Silentnight Yours&Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket The best budget electric blanket Trusted Score Pros Three heat levels

Washable

Easy to use Cons No timer

Control attachment can be uncomfortable

Straps may stretch over time The simple truth is that electric blankets have one job to do: warm up the bed for you. To that end, the Silentnight Yours & Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket is reassuringly easy to use. While it provides dual controls, so that each sleeper can pick their own preferred temperature, this blanket is simple to use: each controller has a slider with a choice of three heat settings. Each side of the bed can run at a maximum of 60W, which gives a maximum running cost of 4p per hour, which is pretty efficient. We found this electric blanket simple to fit thanks to its elasticated straps and, also, easy to remove (it’s machine washable). It covers most of the mattress, but not the pillow area (which is fine, as most people don’t want to heat their pillows anyway). We did find that the plastic lump where the controls attach was inconveniently placed at shoulder height, so we needed to use a bit of padding for a comfortable night’s sleep. There are electric blankets out there with more settings, but for the basic job of heating your bed, this one is hard to beat in terms of value and quality. Review: Silentnight Yours & Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket review Reviewer: David Ludlow

FAQs Do you need dual controls? If you and your partner are happy with the same temperature, a single-control device is good enough. However, if you prefer different temperature settings to your partner, a dual-control electric blanket gives you more choice, and you can use half the energy should you only want to warm one side of the bed. Can you sleep with an electric blanket turned on? It depends on the model, so read the instructions carefully. Many do allow you to sleep while the blanket is on its minimum setting. Are electric blankets expensive to run? Not really. Most top out at around 4p per hour on the maximum setting, which is cheaper than having the heating turned on. If you run them at lower temperature settings, the cost per hour drops. Should you buy a machine-washable blanket? Yes, keeping a blanket clean and in its best condition is essential. The best electric blankets have a separate topping that can be cleaned more often for hygiene reasons. The cheaper ones tend to only let you wash everything, and there can be a limit on how many wash cycles you can put them through. Should an electric blanket be removed when not needed? Yes, as soon as the weather is good enough, an electric blanket should be removed and stored to prevent wear and tear. Are electric blankets safe to use? Yes, they are. Modern ones have to go through strict testing criteria before they can be sold. Even so, you do have an electric-powered device, so take care of it: don’t use a damaged blanket or one where the wires have started to come away from the controls.

Trusted Reviews Test Data ‹ Heated blanket running cost per hour Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket £0.04 Vonhaus King Size Electric Blanket £0.04 Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer – Silentnight Yours&Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket £0.04 ›