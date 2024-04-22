Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 Review

A brilliant all-rounder combining a security light with dual cameras

By David Ludlow April 22nd 2024
Verdict

This is the camera that does it all without subscription fees: AI object detection and tracking, dual cameras (wide angle and telephoto), and powerful security lights. Simple to use and with great software, the Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 is a brilliant all-rounder. Just be careful that the lights are angled appropriately so they don’t wash out details and you’ll get excellent video day and night.

Pros

  • Brilliant all-rounder
  • AI object detection and tracking
  • Subscription free
  • Excellent video quality

Cons

  • Lights can obscure details in night footage

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a wired outdoor security camera, with motorised pan-and-tilt and dual integrated security lights.
  • ResolutionThe main camera shoots with a 3K resolution, while the telephoto camera shoots at a 2K resolution.

Introduction

Promising a versatile mix of security, quality and convenience, the Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 packs in everything you could need in a security camera.

Its features include motion-activated security lights, motorised pan-and-tilt, dual cameras, and no monthly fees. Quality software and excellent image quality make it a winner where flexibility is required.

Design and installation

  • Has to be wired in place
  • Wall or ceiling bracket

Unlike many of Eufy’s other cameras, such as the dual-camera SoloCam S340, the Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 is not battery-powered. Instead, it has to be permanently wired into the mains.

That makes installation a touch trickier if you don’t already have a security light; if you do, then you can do a simple swap, with the E340 able to be mounted on a wall or overhang.

There are advantages to mains power: you don’t have to remember to charge the battery, and you can have powerful security lights that can go on and off as many times as required without the fear of rapid battery draining.

Although mains power is the ultimate way of powering this camera, it also has a USB-C port for temporary power. This should be used to get the camera connected to Wi-Fi before you physically install it.

Alternatively, you can connect the camera to a HomeBase S380, which gives centralised storage space and adds in facial recognition. As connections to the S380 are via a direct Wi-Fi connection, the HomeBase does have to be within wireless range of the E340.

Once that’s done, I found the camera easy enough to wire into place. If you’re not keen on messing about with mains power, you might need an electrician to do the job.

Overall, the Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 is similar in size to the Ring Floodlight Cam Pro Wired. Similarly, the E340 has two 1000-lumen LEDs, which can be independently positioned to light up where you want. As you can see from the security footage later, it’s worth repositioning these lights to get the best quality.

Features

  • Dual cameras
  • Programmable home location
  • Smart AI detection and tracking

Once installed, the Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 acts and operates in a similar way to the S340, including the crucial step of setting up a home position for the camera. Using the pan-and-tilt controls in the app, the home location is the default position that the camera returns to.

Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 preset positions
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Pan-and-tilt cameras that don’t have this aren’t very useful in practice, as it’s all too easy to point them away from an area of interest and then miss something important later on.

Additional preset positions can be set using the app, giving a quick way to jump between locations. For example, you might want to quickly look where your car’s normally parked, then jump to look at a bay window.

In addition to programming where the camera can look, presets can be set to use either of the cameras: the main 3K wide-angle one or the 2K telephoto one.

Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 lenses
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You can also manually look around with the app, switching between the lenses. It’s surprisingly helpful being able to change where the camera is looking, and the telephoto lens adds an extra dimension, zooming in for more detail.

For the most part, the Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 will be left to its own devices, recording motion automatically. Although the mains power means that the camera can record as many times as it likes (a battery device runs the risk of running out of power if it’s triggered too often), it’s still worth spending time setting the camera up to reduce the number of alerts you get.

First, it’s worth tweaking the home position to point away from anywhere with too much motion, such as a busy street. Next, you can set up activity zones, so only motion inside them will trigger an alert.

There’s then an option in the app to use AI to choose what to be alerted about: your choice of people, pets or other motion. This detection is all done on the camera, which is impressive: the main competitors charge for a cloud subscription for similar features.

Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 motion detection
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If you do have a HomeBase, then the Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 can also use facial recognition, tagging and recording footage with any known people that it has spotted.

Without a HomeBase, you’ll have to install a microSD card in the camera. Up to 128GB cards are supported, which Eufy says will last for 256 days, assuming 45 events per day. Even if your camera records significantly more than this, you’ll get a longer history than most cloud services provide.

Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 SD card slot
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As well as simply recording static footage, the Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 can be told to use AI to automatically track an object. It works brilliantly, and means that more of the action is captured; with a fixed camera, people inevitably drop out of the view sooner.

Recordings can be viewed using the fiddly timeline view or, better, the Events tab in the app, which lets you filter by device, date and recording time, presenting a list of thumbnails. All clips can be watched in-app or downloaded to your phone.

Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 events
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

By default, the camera records with its 3K lens. There is an option in the app to turn on Dual View, which squeezes the view from both cameras into a compressed video. As with Eufy’s other dual-camera devices, Dual View reduces overall image quality, so I can’t recommend using it.

The Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 will record in black and white, using IR, but there is a full-colour night mode available, which shoots in colour provided there’s enough ambient light. Confusingly, the option to change the night recording mode is in the live view part of the app, not the camera’s settings.

Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 live view and night vision settings
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Given that there are two very bright security lights on this camera, there is going to be enough light to shoot at night in colour.

Control over the lights includes choosing to turn them on when motion is detected, or having them turn on permanently on a schedule. I preferred the traditional motion detection option, and appreciated the slider to adjust the lights’ brightness.

Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 light control
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In-app, the Modes tab let me quickly turn on and off my selection of Eufy cameras. I could set this manually, on a schedule or by using geolocation. I would like better integration with third-party systems, such as IFTTT, to let me trigger modes based on other devices, such as turning cameras on when I set a smart alarm.

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support are available, giving the basic ability to view the live stream on a compatible smart display. There’s no control over the camera used or ability to use pan and tilt.

Performance

  • Excellent image quality
  • Bright and vivid night footage
  • Lights can obscure faces

With a similar camera setup to the S340, the Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 shoots similar video in the day on its 3K camera. With a resolution of 2880×1616, I found the camera produced sharp, well-exposed images, even when pointing into the sun.

Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 day sample
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With AI motion tracking, I found that the camera kept the motion target centre of the frame without adding judder or motion blur. It’s hard to expect more from a camera.

At night, the camera has the advantage that its lights can turn on to create a bright enough scene for full-colour footage. Just be careful where the lights are pointing. I found that if the lights aren’t angled properly, they can reflect off faces, obscuring detail, as you can see below.

Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 night sample with reflective lights
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If the lights are right, the image quality is barely distinguishable from the daylight footage, which is impressive.

Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 night sample
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I mentioned that the Dual View mode isn’t very good, and you can see why in the image below. Squeezing both cameras into a single 2304×2592 frame, the resulting video lacks detail and is a touch disappointing.

Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 dual view
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it?

You should buy if you want an integrated security light and camera with no monthly fees

Subscription-free, the Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 has brilliant AI detection and tracking, as well as bright security lights.

You should not buy if you want a battery-powered camera

If you don’t have wiring to an existing security light, a battery-powered camera will give you more installation flexibility.

Final Thoughts

Giving you everything you could possibly need from a security device, the Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 is a great all-rounder. It doesn’t have any monthly fees, has brilliant AI detection, clever automatic tracking, and shoots high-quality footage day and night.

If you want a battery powered camera or don’t mind paying for cloud storage, you can see alternatives in my guide to the best outdoor security cameras.

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every security camera we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main security camera for the review period

We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each camera is to automate.

We take samples during the day and night to see how clear each camera’s video is.

FAQs

Does the Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 have to be wired?

Yes, this model requires permanent power and doesn’t have a battery.

What are the recording options for the Eufy Floodlight Camera E340?

It can record to a microSD card or it can save footage to HomeBase.

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Resolution
Voice Assistant
Battery Length
Smart assistants
App Control
Camera Type
Mounting option
View Field
Recording option
Two-way audio
Night vision
Light
Motion detection
Activity zones
Object detection
Power source
Eufy Floodlight Camera E340
£219
Eufy
187 x 216 x 380 MM
1380 G
2023
17/04/2024
Eufy Floodlight Camera E340
2880 x 1616
Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
hrs
Yes
Yes
Outdoor security camera
Wall or ceiling
360 degrees
microSD
Yes
Yes (IR or full colour)
2x 1000-lumen
Yes
Yes
People, pets
Mains
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

