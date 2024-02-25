Winners and Losers: TikTok’s favourite camera gets a welcome refresh while the Switch 2 release date slips

OPINION: We’re just days away from MWC 2024, traditionally a huge smartphone-related conference that should see several shiny new devices showcased for the first time.

Before we descend on Barcelona to cover all things mobile, we’ve got this week’s winner and loser to crown. This has been one of the busiest weeks of 2024 so far as we got our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, reviewed the very clever Echo Hub and rendered our final verdict on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.

Garmin also unveiled a new OLED-toting running watch, Apple released a dedicated Sports app and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks seemingly hinted at several new features coming in the year. None of these, however, picked up a gong this week.

So, who did?

Winner: Fujifilm launches the X100VI

Fujifilm’s X100 line of retro-themed compact cameras has caused quite a stir on TikTok and Instagram over the past few years, drastically pushing up prices for used models and even forcing Fujifilm to stop taking new orders for the X100V due to the sheer amount of interest.

Whether it’s the classic film camera styling, the wonderful film simulations or excellent JPEG shots the camera produces that have helped it to skyrocket in popularity, we’re sure the X100VI, which was unveiled in Japan this week, will prove just as popular.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Our camera expert Hannah Davies has been in Japan putting the X100VI through its paces, noting in her initial hands-on that “Fujifilm celebrates its 90th anniversary with what could be its best compact digital camera to date.”

The X100VI adds in a new 40.2 MP X-Trans CMOS back-illuminated sensor, an updated processor and 5-axis IBIS with six stops of image stabilisation. It’s not a reinvention, but the additions are certainly welcome.

Those glorious retro looks are kept around too, with dials and switches everywhere and a choice of either silver or black colours. At £1599/$1599 – around £200/$200 pricier than the X100V – this isn’t a cheap camera, yet for those who fawn over its dreamy film-like images, it’ll no doubt be a worthy upgrade.

You can pre-order the Fujifilm X100VI now and it’ll arrive later in February.

Previous indications had hinted that we might get a long-awaited announcement for the Nintendo Switch 2 as early as March 2024, however a new report that arrived this week seemed to put those rumours to bed – with 2025 now looking like a more likely. This is according to VGC sources.

The site says it has heard from “multiple sources” that Nintendo is telling third-party publishers the follow-up to the Switch will now be made available in the first three months of 2025.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

VGC’s report was followed up by a Eurogamer report stating a similar release timeframe. “The console’s launch moving into early next year – but still within the coming financial year – is designed to ensure Switch 2’s launch line-up features as many titles as possible, Eurogamer understands,” it said.

So, it looks like we’ll have roughly another year of the original Switch before a successor is announced. Luckily. there are still plenty of new titles arriving for the hybrid console.

A Nintendo Direct this week revealed the once Xbox-exclusive title Grounded is coming to the console, alongside a remaster of the iconic Star Wars Battlefront games.