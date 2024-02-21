What is Apple Sports and how can you get it?

What is Apple Sports? The new live sports scores app is available to download from today. Here’s how to get it.

Apple’s growing commitment to live sports took another step forward today with the launch of a new app for keeping track of live scores and results.

The new Apple Sports app enables sports fans to keep tabs on top leagues from around the world; including the Premier League, the top European football leagues, and the staples of American sports.

The app, Apple says, is designed with speed and simplicity in mind, and is highly customisable to showcase your favourite teams and leagues.

What leagues can I track in Apple Sports?

Right now, the in-season leagues are available within the app are as follows: MLS, NBA, NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s), NHL, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, Premier League and Serie A.

When the leagues are in season, you’ll be able to keep tabs on leagues like the MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA – among others.

What can I track in Apple Sports?

It’s not too dissimilar from other score and results tracking applications. You’ll start with a Featured Games home screen featuring recent results, latest scores, upcoming games. When you choose your own favourite teams and leagues you’ll see only those, enabling you to cut through the chaff.

There’s access to betting odds, and stats like the current league standings. From results, you’ll see stats from the games, play-by-play details, line-ups, and more.

Apple TV and Apple News integration

Importantly, there’s the option to tap to go to the Apple TV app to watch games from Apple’s own offerings (MLB and MLS) and other connected streaming apps.

“Apple Sports will also seamlessly sync with favourites selected within the My Sports experience including in the Apple TV app and Apple News,” the company said in a press release.

Where to get Apple Sports

The new Apple Sports app is available to download today in the US, Canada and the UK.