Where to pre-order the Fujifilm X100VI

If you’re keen to secure the newly announced Fujifilm X100VI compact camera upon its official launch, look no further as we’ve put together a list of all the places you can currently pre-order the device.

Officially launching worldwide on 28th February, with an RRP of £1599/$1599/€1799, the Fujifilm X100VI is the latest addition to the popular X100 series and promises an exciting upgrade from its predecessor, the X100V.

If you’re looking to step up your photography this year and want to upgrade your current camera, we’ve collected all the places where you can pre-order the X100VI into this handy guide so you can guarantee your model as soon as possible.

Where can I pre-order the Fujifilm X100VI?

Wex:

Place your pre-order with Wex today and you’ll be placed on a first come, first served waiting list. No payment will be taken until the item is in stock and ready to be dispatched. Wex also offer a free extended warranty on selected Fujifilm cameras.

Jessops:

Pre-ordering with Jessops is similar to Wex, as no payment is taken until the order is dispatched.

Clifton Cameras:

To secure your X100VI with Clifton Cameras, you’ll need to place a fully refundable £5 pre-order, with the remaining cost payable once your order is ready to dispatch.

What is the Fujifilm X100VI?

Part of its X100 series, the X100VI is Fujifilm’s newest compact camera offering. Promising to be a strong upgrade from its predecessor, the X100V, the X100VI boasts numerous improvements and new features that should make using the camera seamless.

A 40.2MP image sensor is paired with a powerful X-Processor 5, which promises improved subject detection and power efficiency. You’ll also find the addition of IBIS which provides you with 6.0 stops of image stabilisation, which is the first time it has been found in an X100 Series camera. This is particularly useful for those who like shooting fast-paced images, or videographers who want smoother and steadier footage.

In her early verdict, Hannah Davies says the X100VI could be Fujifilm’s “best compact digital camera to date” thanks to its “updated subject detection modes, 5-axis IBIS, 6.2K video, and the usual hybrid viewfinder make the Fujifilm X100VI a versatile all-in-one digital camera.”

With the X100VI promising such exciting features, pre-ordering is a no-brainer to guarantee your model as soon as stock is available.